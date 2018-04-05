Gold TrendPro Mt5

Gold Trend Pro is a professional Expert Advisor built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 (1-Hour) timeframe. It follows a structured, rule-driven approach that targets clean, high-quality setups instead of chasing the market with random entries. Every BUY/SELL decision is made based on defined conditions, helping the EA trade with consistency and discipline no emotions, no guessing, no “casino mode”.

One of the main advantages of Gold Trend Pro is its adaptive trade protection and target logic. Rather than relying on fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit distances, the EA adjusts its levels to match the current market behavior. This makes it more responsive when volatility changes, helps avoid unnecessary stop-outs during noisy price action, and supports smoother performance in both trending and ranging phases.

Gold Trend Pro is designed for traders who want a stable system with controlled risk, not a strategy that depends on extreme exposure. It prioritizes quality over quantity and is optimized for gold’s nature fast moves, strong momentum, and sudden volatility spikes. Whether you’re a newer trader who wants a guided structure, or an experienced trader who prefers a clean execution engine, Gold Trend Pro is built to deliver organized entries, smart management, and long-term focus on the H1 timeframe

Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2345697
Key Specs & Recommendations

  1. Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  2. Timeframe: H1 (Recommended / Best Performance)

  3. Leverage: 1:50 minimum

  4. Minimum Deposit: $500 (recommended for safer risk control)

Smart Stop Loss & Take Profit System

  1. Adaptive SL/TP: Dynamic protection and targets that follow market conditions (not fixed values).

  2. Benefits:
    – Adjusts to volatility and price structure in real time
    – Keeps risk controlled during strong market swings
    – Improves exits with flexible profit targets (not “one TP fits all”)

How Gold Trend Pro Trades

  1. Signal Logic:
    Rule-based evaluation of trend direction, momentum, and volatility using built-in market filters (no random entries).

  2. Trade Management:
    After entry, the EA manages SL/TP dynamically based on the current market environment to keep execution balanced and risk-aware.

  3. Safe Trading Philosophy:
    – No Martingale
    – No Grid
    – No reckless over-trading behavior

What Makes Gold Trend Pro Different

  1. Structured Execution: Every trade has a reason—no randomness.

  2. Gold-Optimized Behavior: Built to handle XAUUSD volatility and strong moves.

  3. Easy Customization: Flexible inputs to match your risk style.

  4. Timeframe-Locked Concept: Designed for H1 to keep signals clean and reliable.

  5. Long-Term Mindset: Focused on stability and controlled growth.



Important Notice

After purchase, please send me a message so I can share the recommended settings and guidance tailored to your broker conditions for the best results.


Recommended products
SYO strategy EA
Ivan Isern Puyuelo
Experts
A powerful and reliable Expert Advisor based on the trading logic behind one of Darwinex's top-performing strategies : SYO . With over $10 million under management and a public track record of more than 10 years , this system has stood the test of time — and now you can automate it on your MetaTrader terminal. The system was shared during a private conference, revelaing the code that the fund managing 10 Million uses. Its a breakout EA that trades the indices in the 1h hour time frame (it can be
Bolic Eagle EA
Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
Experts
Bolic Eagle EA - Advanced Parabolic SAR-Driven Trading Algorithm Overview Bolic Eagle EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for traders seeking a highly adaptable and automated system rooted in the Parabolic SAR indicator. This Expert Advisor (EA) is crafted to identify and capitalize on market reversals by utilizing the precision of the Parabolic SAR, enhanced with optional trend confirmation tools, advanced risk management protocols, and unique features such as email no
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AU
Crush
Yvan Musatov
Experts
Scalping (scalping, pipsing) is a trading approach based on technical analysis and involves opening and closing a large number of transactions in short periods of time: transactions are kept open from a few milliseconds to several minutes. In other words, the purpose of Forex scalping is not to hold a position for hours, days or weeks, but to make a profit in minutes or even seconds, just a few points per trade. In practice, it is difficult to achieve pure scalping within a minute, since, as a
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Trader Prop firm Pro
Teresa Maria Pimenta
Experts
Trader Propfirm Pro - Expert Advisor for Professional Traders The Trader Propfirm Pro is an advanced Expert Advisor developed exclusively for prop firm traders, compatible with both demo and funded accounts. This system uses neural networks and artificial intelligence to optimize chart analysis, identify monthly trends, and make accurate entries on lower time frame charts. Using a neural network-based system, the EA tracks the larger monthly trend and then applies chart analysis on the smaller t
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.47 (17)
Experts
VectorPrime — Algorithmic System with Multi-Layered Vector Logic VectorPrime is an autonomous trading system engineered for structured execution under multi-timeframe market conditions. At its core lies the concept of vector analysis, where price dynamics are decomposed into directional impulses and matrix-based structures. The system interprets market flow not as isolated signals, but as interconnected vectors forming a coherent market map. Key modules of VectorPrime: Vector Dynamics Engine — i
Forex Mentors Bot5
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
AutoTrade US500
Amirhossein Bakhtiari
Experts
AutoTradeBot++ – Line-Based Pending Orders & Multi-Level Risk-Free EA Draw your lines. Set your risk. Let the bot do the rest. AutoTradeBot++ is a professional Expert Advisor for trade execution and risk management, designed for traders who want clean charts, fixed dollar risk, and automated risk-free management – without losing control of their strategy. You choose where to trade, the EA handles how to trade. Dedicated builds of AutoTradeBot++ are available for Gold (XAUUSD) , Dow Jones (US30)
Ksm mt5
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
Experts
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyze
RitzEAnehaGoodWill
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Experts
READ THIS !! to the end Expert Advisor Description:   XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA (EAneha GoodWill) Important Note: No martingale, averaging or grid Highly dependent on execution quality & low spreads XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA  is an advanced automated trading robot developed specifically for trading  XAUUSD  (Gold vs USD) on the  M30 timeframe . It uses a robust combination of  candlestick patterns ,  volatility/volume indicators , and  oscillator filters  to identify high-probability reversal
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Experts
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Version 2025 $249 Only for the First 5 Buyers! Live Signal Check the live performance of Sonic R Pro Enhanced: Live Sonic R Trading Strategy Sonic R Pro Enhanced is an upgraded version of the traditional Sonic R strategy, automating trades based on the Dragon Band (EMA 34 and EMA 89) and incorporating advanced algorithms to maximize performance. Timeframes: M15, M30 Supported Pairs: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY Trading Style: Swing Trading - Pullback & Counter-
CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven
Fabio Rodrigues
Experts
CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven will have a promotional launch price until December 8, 2025. This Expert Advisor adapts to any asset. It is universal. The Multi-Asset Scalper EA is a professional automated trading system developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform, designed for scalping operations on multiple assets simultaneously. Version 8.2 incorporates multi-timeframe technology with triple confirmation and integrated risk management. Technical Architecture 1. Intelligent Signal Sy
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Aurus Pivot XAU
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
AURUS PIVOT XAU PRO is a professional trading advisor for XAUUSD, based on working with key market zones and confirmed price behavior. The robot analyzes the market structure, evaluates the strength of levels, and opens trades only when several factors coincide. The advisor does not strive to be constantly in the market and avoids trading in unfavorable conditions, focusing on precise entries and risk control. Key Features Trading key support and resistance zones Filtering signals based on Price
MSC Line EA MT5
Bui Huy Dat
Experts
Live signal https://www.mql5.com/en/users/datbh/seller [MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93601 ] ! Next price --> $699 and final: 1779$ This is a smart grid-based automated trading system, meticulously developed from over a decade of trading experience. The system leverages quantitative analysis, trend evaluation, and key resistance levels to execute precise entries. Our EA specializes in trading three major currency pairs: AUDCAD NZDCAD AUDNZD Designed with both efficiency a
Rex MT5
Abdelrhman Abdelmoneim Abdelrhman Eissa
Experts
User Policy For REX MT5 EA Rental Plans --- 1. REX MT5 Description: REX MT5: Advanced Algorithmic Trading Solution for XAUUSD Where Technical Precision Meets Effective Risk Management · REX MT5 is a professionally designed Expert Advisor for automated trading on the XAUUSD (Gold) pair. It employs a multi-layer confirmation system to identify high-probability trading opportunities, with a core philosophy focused on capital preservation and sustainable growth. Trading Strategy and Mechanism:
GoldMax EA 5
Sergei Linskii
5 (1)
Experts
GoldMax EA  - is one of the best   Expert Advisor  for   Meta Trader 5   . The unique algorithm of the adviser analyzes the movement of the asset price, taking into account the factors of technical and mathematical analysis, determines profitable entry and exit points, and uses advanced money management, lot multiplier, grid and  subsidence reduction mechanism.  Next price will be $699 etc. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive = User Manual + Set file for real accoun
FXmax EA MT5
Sergei Linskii
Experts
FXmax EA  - is one of the best   Expert Advisor  for   Meta Trader 5 . The unique algorithm of the adviser analyzes the movement of the asset price, taking into account the factors of technical and mathematical analysis, determines profitable entry and exit points, and uses Meta Trader 5 standard indicators.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real accounts + Set file to optimization. Monitoring in the real accoun
Aurifer Precision 100
Issam Kadhi
Experts
Aurifer Precision 100 – Expert Advisor for MT5 Unlock the power of gold trading with a finely-tuned algorithm built for consistency, not just spikes. Aurifer Precision 100 is crafted exclusively for the XAUUSD (Gold) market on the MetaTrader 5 platform, engineered to aim for up to 100% annual return while keeping maximum drawdown around 10% . Key Features: Dedicated to gold: trading XAUUSD M15 only, benefiting from gold’s unique volatility and trend characteristics. Dynamic risk management: adap
Bfg 9K Gold Killer
Eugen Funk
Experts
BFG 9000 is a unique system that trades your account 100% hands-free with   live-proven algorithms . Validated in live trading for 12 months. No Grid, no Martingale. The craziest part is however the ability to   manage your own trade decisions . The built-in AI takes your trades and manages them into profit. Safe Haven BFG includes a very stable algorithm that runs on 100% autopilot. It does not use Grid and no Martingale - thus you can be very sure, that it won't destroy your account. The syst
Enza
Anton Kondratev
Experts
ENZA EA is a Fully Automated and Open System with Drawdown Protection and Fixed SL.   Christmas   Sale !  Only 7 Copies of 10 Left  for 295$  Next Price 790 $   Signals Guide Commission Refund Updates My Blog Not Simple  Grid, Not Martingale, Not AI , Not Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart  AUDCAD M15 (Supports 1OHLC mode for weak PCs)   Built for accessibility and consistency,   ENZA EA   is ideal for traders who want to grow their capital without constant manual intervention. Its
Gold Zone EA
Simon Reger
4.2 (5)
Experts
Gold Zone EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that analyzes market structure using supply and demand zones and executes trades based on defined price reactions. The EA combines zone detection, momentum analysis, EMA filtering, multiple take-profit levels, break-even logic, trailing stop and an integrated manual trading panel directly on the chart. The EA works on many symbols, including: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, BTCUSD as well as numerous other Forex, index and CFD instruments. No ext
FREE
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
Experts
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
Gold SWmax EA
Sergei Linskii
Experts
Gold SWmax EA  - is one of the best   Expert Advisor  for   Meta Trader 5 . The unique algorithm of the adviser analyzes the movement of the asset price, taking into account the factors of technical and mathematical analysis, determines profitable entry and exit points, and uses advanced money management and lot multiplier.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real RoboForex/Weltrade accounts + Set file to optimizat
Gold SDmax EA
Sergei Linskii
Experts
Gold SDmax EA  - is one of the best   Expert Advisor  for   Meta Trader 5 . The unique algorithm of the adviser analyzes the movement of the asset price, taking into account the factors of technical and mathematical analysis, determines profitable entry and exit points, and uses advanced money management and lot multiplier.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5, you will receive Set file for real RoboForex/Weltrade accounts + Set file to optimiza
Outro
Manuel Gonzales
5 (3)
Experts
" Outro " is an expert in automated " multi-symbol " trading that requires the trader to test on the pair of his choice and modify the entries according to his convenience. This Expert Advisor has been designed with non-optimized inputs, and   uses a Martingale system   for risk management. It is very important to read the   blog   post before you start. Enter to the private group .  Outro   uses two main indicators,   Relative Strength Index and Stochastic Oscillator , for input decision making
FREE
Clear Horizon
Dina Priyanti
1 (1)
Experts
The Amazing Clear Horizon Special Launch Pricing For a limited time, Clear Horizon is available at a   99 . The standard price will soon be adjusted to   $150 USD . Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-performance expert advisor at a fraction of its value. Breakout Box Strategy: An intelligent trading system that capitalizes on price consolidations and breakouts. It draws dynamic support and resistance boxes based on recent price ranges and places trades as the market breaks out of tight
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (385)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.83 (24)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 10 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 7 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure t
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.5 (18)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (94)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $699! After that, the price will be raised to $799. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (10)
Experts
Overview Golden Hen EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD . It operates by combining eight independent trading strategies, each triggered by different market conditions and timeframes (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). The EA is designed to manage its entries and filters automatically. The core logic of the EA focuses on identifying specific signals. Golden Hen EA does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques . All trades opened by the EA use a predefined Stop Loss and Take
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.57 (76)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (7)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (88)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.62 (21)
Experts
Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (3)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies the current trend direction using a long
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.45 (65)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (28)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
Experts
The Techno Deity — Digital Dominance on XAUUSD Live signal and monitoring: Follow the system's performance in real-time on the official account at this link: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 Promo: You can receive the Cryon X-9000 advisor as a gift. To clarify the conditions and gain access, contact me directly. The Techno Deity is a high-tech trading ecosystem created for those who value structural order in the chaos of the gold market. At the heart of the system lies a digital intuition
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Marvelous EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
Experts
Introducing Marvelous EA: Your Ultimate Trading Companion Unlock the full potential of the Forex market with Marvelous EA, a cutting-edge automated trading solution designed to maximize your profits and minimize risks. This expertly crafted trading algorithm is equipped with advanced features to navigate the dynamic Forex landscape with precision and accuracy.  GOLD - XAUUSD  Real account performance Key Features: Proven Trading Strategy : Developed by experienced traders and tested on var
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.56 (25)
Experts
A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
VolumeHedger
OMG FZE LLC
4.95 (38)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]  ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]  ,   [ Blog ]  , [ AI Usage ]  , [ PDF Guide ] Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) The developer of this EA has proven his professionalism through the quality of his other robots. With Volume Hedger EA  Thanks to the ability to define an entry strategy using a Custom Indicator, you will no longer need to purchase additional EAs! This EA is an advanced trading algorithm that comb
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR   RemstoneX The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. April: $3,000 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises, No curve-fitting, No illusions. Bu
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (119)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.9 (40)
Experts
For the first time on this platform | An EA that understands the market For the first time on this platform, an Expert Advisor uses the full power of Deep Seek. In combination with the Dynamic Reversal Zoning strategy, a system is created that not only detects market movements – but understands them. Live Signal __________     Setup Timeframe: H1 Leverage: min 1:30 Deposit: min $200 Symbol: XAUUSD Broker: all This combination of Deep Seek and the Reversal Strategy is new – and that’s exactly
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Aura Bitcoin Hash
Stanislav Tomilov
4.89 (38)
Experts
Aura Bitcoin Hash EA is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura BTC offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair BTCUSD (Bitcoin). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 2017 to 2025. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as m
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
4 (8)
Experts
Price: 606$ -> 808$ How To: Manual ENEA mt5 – Regime-Switching + GPT5 with Hidden Markov Models (HMMs) ENEA mt5 is a state-of-the-art, fully automated trading algorithm that combines the power of artificial intelligence in the form of ChatGPT-5 with the precise statistical analysis of a Hidden Markov Model (HMM). It monitors the market in real time, identifying even complex and hard-to-detect market states (regimes) and dynamically adjusting its trading strategy to the prevailing conditions.
More from author
Venom Crown MT5
Antoine Melhem
Experts
Venom Crown – Rule-Based Expert Advisor Venom Crown is a rule-based Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD , operating on the H1 timeframe using multiple confluence conditions with controlled daily execution. The system applies configurable time filters, risk-management rules, and an optional news-event filter, all adjustable through the input parameters. Trades are executed only when all internal conditions are satisfied, supporting structured and disciplined trading. Live Signal :  https://www.mq
Queen Of Gold
Antoine Melhem
Experts
Queen Of Gold — Automated EA for XAUUSD M30 Queen Of Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD on the M30 timeframe. It uses structured price action logic with optional risk controls to help manage drawdown. The system works without indicators or external signals, relying on real market movement. https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2337736 Main features: Price-based trading logic, no indicators Recovery mode to help manage drawdown Grid system with adjustable risk controls Fixed
Asia Scalper
Antoine Melhem
Experts
Asia Scalper – Session-Based Expert Advisor Asia Scalper is a session-based Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD (M30) and USDJPY (M15) . It trades during the Asian session and the transition into early London, focusing on the typical shift from overnight consolidation into cleaner directional moves. The system follows a selective, low-frequency approach and opens trades only when all internal conditions are met. Live Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344783 Key Features – Works only on
Venom Us30 Scalp
Antoine Melhem
5 (9)
Experts
Venom US30 Scalp — Pure Precision for US30 Trading Venom US30 Scalp is a fully automated Expert Advisor built for US30 (Dow Jones Index) on the H1 timeframe . It runs on a proprietary mathematical engine — no indicators, no martingale, no grid — just clean, logic-based trading. SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339304 Next price in 24h: $399 and rising. Future pricing will reflect its true market value. Next price 480$ Default settings can be used for US30 with Take Profit = 50 and Sto
Venom trend pro
Antoine Melhem
5 (1)
Indicators
Venom Trend Pro — Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis Tool Venom Trend Pro is a trend-following and swing-trading indicator designed to help identify clear directional moves across any pair and any timeframe . It works well for intraday and swing setups on Forex, gold, crypto, indices, and more. The indicator analyzes recent price structure and momentum to detect emerging or continuing trends. Once a trend is confirmed, signals remain fixed — there is no repainting after candle close . Key Features
FREE
Venom Crown
Antoine Melhem
Experts
Venom Crown – Rule-Based Expert Advisor (GBPUSD-Focused) Venom Crown is a rule-based Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for structured trading with a primary focus on GBPUSD, while also supporting Gold (XAUUSD) and optional multi-symbol operation through user-defined settings. The system is intended for H1 timeframe trading, where its logic performs optimally, and follows predefined execution and management rules combined with strict risk controls and an optional news filter. Trades are e
London Edge
Antoine Melhem
5 (1)
Experts
LONDON EDGE – GBPUSD M30 Scalping Expert Advisor LONDON EDGE is a structured Expert Advisor built for GBPUSD on the M30 timeframe. It uses a consistent logic framework with fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit values. Position sizing adjusts automatically based on account balance. No martingale, grid, or hedge methods are used. Live Signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313088 This EA is suitable for prop firm use, meeting strict risk control rules and low drawdown requirements through disciplin
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review