Gold TrendPro Mt5
- Experts
- Antoine Melhem
- Version: 1.5
- Activations: 10
Gold Trend Pro is a professional Expert Advisor built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 (1-Hour) timeframe. It follows a structured, rule-driven approach that targets clean, high-quality setups instead of chasing the market with random entries. Every BUY/SELL decision is made based on defined conditions, helping the EA trade with consistency and discipline no emotions, no guessing, no “casino mode”.
One of the main advantages of Gold Trend Pro is its adaptive trade protection and target logic. Rather than relying on fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit distances, the EA adjusts its levels to match the current market behavior. This makes it more responsive when volatility changes, helps avoid unnecessary stop-outs during noisy price action, and supports smoother performance in both trending and ranging phases.
Gold Trend Pro is designed for traders who want a stable system with controlled risk, not a strategy that depends on extreme exposure. It prioritizes quality over quantity and is optimized for gold’s nature fast moves, strong momentum, and sudden volatility spikes. Whether you’re a newer trader who wants a guided structure, or an experienced trader who prefers a clean execution engine, Gold Trend Pro is built to deliver organized entries, smart management, and long-term focus on the H1 timeframe
Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2345697 Key Specs & Recommendations
-
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
-
Timeframe: H1 (Recommended / Best Performance)
-
Leverage: 1:50 minimum
-
Minimum Deposit: $500 (recommended for safer risk control)
Smart Stop Loss & Take Profit System
-
Adaptive SL/TP: Dynamic protection and targets that follow market conditions (not fixed values).
-
Benefits:
– Adjusts to volatility and price structure in real time
– Keeps risk controlled during strong market swings
– Improves exits with flexible profit targets (not “one TP fits all”)
How Gold Trend Pro Trades
-
Signal Logic:
Rule-based evaluation of trend direction, momentum, and volatility using built-in market filters (no random entries).
-
Trade Management:
After entry, the EA manages SL/TP dynamically based on the current market environment to keep execution balanced and risk-aware.
-
Safe Trading Philosophy:
– No Martingale
– No Grid
– No reckless over-trading behavior
What Makes Gold Trend Pro Different
-
Structured Execution: Every trade has a reason—no randomness.
-
Gold-Optimized Behavior: Built to handle XAUUSD volatility and strong moves.
-
Easy Customization: Flexible inputs to match your risk style.
-
Timeframe-Locked Concept: Designed for H1 to keep signals clean and reliable.
-
Long-Term Mindset: Focused on stability and controlled growth.
Important Notice
After purchase, please send me a message so I can share the recommended settings and guidance tailored to your broker conditions for the best results.