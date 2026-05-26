- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 262
Profit Trades:
1 569 (69.36%)
Loss Trades:
693 (30.64%)
Best trade:
159.11 USD
Worst trade:
-120.56 USD
Gross Profit:
3 717.34 USD (233 661 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 584.82 USD (232 009 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (3.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
829.75 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
18.11%
Max deposit load:
30.59%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
209
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.47
Long Trades:
2 262 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.44
Expected Payoff:
0.50 USD
Average Profit:
2.37 USD
Average Loss:
-3.73 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-769.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-769.44 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
6.37%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
436.28 USD
Maximal:
769.44 USD (14.43%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.42% (769.44 USD)
By Equity:
60.40% (3 222.63 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|2262
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.1K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|3.7K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +159.11 USD
Worst trade: -121 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +3.12 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -769.44 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real26
|0.00 × 10
|
RoboMarketsLLC-ECN-2
|0.50 × 10
|
IronFXBM-Real10
|0.53 × 345
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.96 × 26
|
Hankotrade-Live
|1.40 × 5
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|1.53 × 17
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|2.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|3.00 × 3426
|
FXChoice-Pro Live
|3.79 × 19
|
CMCMarkets1-Europe
|4.50 × 2
|
RoboForex-Pro-2
|4.67 × 12
|
EGlobal-Cent6
|5.50 × 2
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|5.60 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|6.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|6.45 × 38
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|6.63 × 8
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|6.69 × 16
|
OctaFX-Real
|7.69 × 52
|
Tickmill-Live08
|7.91 × 65
|
RoboForex-Pro-5
|8.76 × 255
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|9.10 × 87
|
RoboForex-Pro-3
|9.27 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|9.78 × 291
|
XMGlobal-Real 8
|13.75 × 560
free EA MATrader AI exactly with default settings
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
999 USD per month
17%
0
0
USD
USD
9K
USD
USD
11
100%
2 262
69%
18%
1.43
0.50
USD
USD
60%
1:300