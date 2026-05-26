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MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID

MATrader AI default settings

MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID
MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID

MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID

4.5 (301)
Marc Albrecht – Empowering Traders with Free, World-Class EAs 📈
10 products 1 signal 1 topic 6 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2026 17%
RoboForex-Prime
1:300
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 262
Profit Trades:
1 569 (69.36%)
Loss Trades:
693 (30.64%)
Best trade:
159.11 USD
Worst trade:
-120.56 USD
Gross Profit:
3 717.34 USD (233 661 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 584.82 USD (232 009 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (3.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
829.75 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
18.11%
Max deposit load:
30.59%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
209
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.47
Long Trades:
2 262 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.44
Expected Payoff:
0.50 USD
Average Profit:
2.37 USD
Average Loss:
-3.73 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-769.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-769.44 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
6.37%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
436.28 USD
Maximal:
769.44 USD (14.43%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.42% (769.44 USD)
By Equity:
60.40% (3 222.63 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 2262
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.1K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 3.7K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +159.11 USD
Worst trade: -121 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +3.12 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -769.44 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real26
0.00 × 10
RoboMarketsLLC-ECN-2
0.50 × 10
IronFXBM-Real10
0.53 × 345
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.96 × 26
Hankotrade-Live
1.40 × 5
Alpari-Pro.ECN
1.53 × 17
VantageInternational-Live 3
2.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
3.00 × 3426
FXChoice-Pro Live
3.79 × 19
CMCMarkets1-Europe
4.50 × 2
RoboForex-Pro-2
4.67 × 12
EGlobal-Cent6
5.50 × 2
EightcapLtd-Real-4
5.60 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live23
6.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 16
6.45 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live32
6.63 × 8
ICMarketsEU-Live17
6.69 × 16
OctaFX-Real
7.69 × 52
Tickmill-Live08
7.91 × 65
RoboForex-Pro-5
8.76 × 255
BlackBullMarkets-Live
9.10 × 87
RoboForex-Pro-3
9.27 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live12
9.78 × 291
XMGlobal-Real 8
13.75 × 560
6 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
free EA MATrader AI exactly with default settings
No reviews
2026.08.04 20:51
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.21 23:16
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.19 14:40
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.19 13:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.19 11:38
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.19 07:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.19 04:32
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.06.19 02:32
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.28 12:13
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.27 09:04
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.05.26 21:58
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.26 21:58
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
MATrader AI default settings
999 USD per month
17%
0
0
USD
9K
USD
11
100%
2 262
69%
18%
1.43
0.50
USD
60%
1:300
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