SyncCrosshair MT5

SyncCrosshair – Synchronized & Snapped Crosshair Indicator



Overview: SyncCrosshair is a lightweight MQL5 indicator that replicates TradingView’s crosshair experience across multiple MT5 charts. Move your mouse or click on any synced chart, and watch the vertical + horizontal lines snap precisely to each candle’s opening time at the chart’s timeframe (5 min, 15 min, H1, H4, etc.).



Key Features:

• Multi-Chart Sync: Automatically mirrors crosshair position across all charts that have SyncCrosshair attached.

• Timeframe Snapping: Lines lock exactly to the current timeframe’s bars (e.g. every 5 min on M5, every 15 min on M15, hourly on H1).

• Local & Global Toggle:

◦ Press S to enable/disable synchronization on the active chart only.

◦ Press H to enable/disable synchronization on all charts at once.

• Customizable Appearance: Choose your preferred line color, style (dot/solid/dash, etc.), and width.

• Fast & Smooth: Millisecond‐based timers ensure near‐real‐time updates with minimal CPU footprint.



Inputs:

Parameter

Description

Default

SyncPeriod_ms Update frequency in milliseconds (trade‐off: smoothness vs. CPU load) 20 LineColor Color of crosshair lines Silver LineStyle Line style (dot, dash, solid) Dot LineWidth Thickness of the lines 1 ToggleKey Virtual key code for local toggle (press S) 83 (‘S’) GlobalToggleKey Virtual key code for global toggle (press H) 72 (‘H’)



How to Use:

1 Attach: Add to any chart(s).

2 Sync: Move your mouse or click to set a crosshair on one chart; others follow automatically.

3 Toggle Local: Press S to turn sync on/off for the current chart.

4 Toggle Global: Press H to turn sync on/off across all charts simultaneously.



Why SyncCrosshair?

• Precision: Snaps exactly to candle boundaries.

• Control: Quickly enable or disable per‐chart or globally with hotkeys.



Bring the power of unified, precise chart analysis to your MT5 workspace—grab SyncCrosshair today!