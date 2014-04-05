SyncCrosshair MT5

SyncCrosshair – Synchronized & Snapped Crosshair Indicator


Overview: SyncCrosshair is a lightweight MQL5 indicator that replicates TradingView’s crosshair experience across multiple MT5 charts. Move your mouse or click on any synced chart, and watch the vertical + horizontal lines snap precisely to each candle’s opening time at the chart’s timeframe (5 min, 15 min, H1, H4, etc.).


Key Features:
    •    Multi-Chart Sync: Automatically mirrors crosshair position across all charts that have SyncCrosshair attached.
    •    Timeframe Snapping: Lines lock exactly to the current timeframe’s bars (e.g. every 5 min on M5, every 15 min on M15, hourly on H1).
    •    Local & Global Toggle:
    ◦    Press S to enable/disable synchronization on the active chart only.
    ◦    Press H to enable/disable synchronization on all charts at once.
    •    Customizable Appearance: Choose your preferred line color, style (dot/solid/dash, etc.), and width.
    •    Fast & Smooth: Millisecond‐based timers ensure near‐real‐time updates with minimal CPU footprint.  


Inputs:

Parameter
Description
Default
SyncPeriod_ms Update frequency in milliseconds (trade‐off: smoothness vs. CPU load) 20
LineColor Color of crosshair lines Silver
LineStyle Line style (dot, dash, solid) Dot
LineWidth Thickness of the lines 1
ToggleKey Virtual key code for local toggle (press S) 83 (‘S’)
GlobalToggleKey Virtual key code for global toggle (press H) 72 (‘H’)


How to Use:
    1    Attach: Add to any chart(s).
    2    Sync: Move your mouse or click to set a crosshair on one chart; others follow automatically.
    3    Toggle Local: Press S to turn sync on/off for the current chart.
    4    Toggle Global: Press H to turn sync on/off across all charts simultaneously.


Why SyncCrosshair?
    •    Precision: Snaps exactly to candle boundaries.
    •    Control: Quickly enable or disable per‐chart or globally with hotkeys.
 
Bring the power of unified, precise chart analysis to your MT5 workspace—grab SyncCrosshair today!

