Naked Forex Kangaroo Tail Pro indicator for MT5

Naked Forex Kangaroo Tail Pro Indicator

Kangaroo Tail Pro Indicator is a pattern recognition indicator for Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos.
The Kangaroo Tail is a multi-bar pattern.
The Kangaroo Tail pattern is very effective and is very simple to trade.
The strategy that comes with the Kangaroo Tail is based on price action.
The indicator does what it was designed for: displaying Kangaroo Tail patterns.   Don't expect to follow the up and down arrows and make money. Trading is not that simple. The Kangaroo Tail pattern is a starting point. The arrow is not a confirmed BUY and SELL signal in itself. The Kangaroo Tail indicator alerts you that   the market might be at a turning point now. Then you must use other elements of your strategy (trend, momentum, support/resistance, volatility, daily bias, and other indicators) to confirm the signal and place a trade.
The Kangaroo Pro version lets users adjust the pattern definition. This version is meant for expert traders who want to use their own optimized settings for the pattern.

Inputs of the indicator are:

  • Distance: distance in pixel relative to top or bottom of candle to display the arrow symbol
  • MaxBars: number of bars back used to calculate the indicator
  • TradeDirection (Long/Short/LongAndShort): filter signals for BUY and SELL
  • CandleSize: minimum size of candle (0.5 to 1.5 recommended range of values, 0.0 means no filter, 1.0 means normal candle size, 1.5 means big candle)
  • BodyPercent: position of body compared to the complete candle range (0.2 to 0.4 recommended range of values)
  • RoomLeftBars: room on the left you want to have for valid pattern (counted as a number of bars, recommended values of 5 to 30).
  • UsePreAlerts (true/false): to enable pre-alerts
  • PreAlertsSeconds (30): time in seconds before the close of the candle when pre-alerts will be activated (pre-alerts can disappear)
  • UseConfirmedSignals (true/false): generate alerts for confirmed signals (at the close of the bar). It is required to set this value to true if you want to receive confirmed signals alerts.
  • PopAlerts (true/false): to enable alerts of type Popup window
  • EmailAlerts (true/false): to enable alerts of type Email
  • PushAlerts (true/false): to enable alerts of type Push Notification
  • SoundAlerts (true/false): to enable alerts of type Sound
  • SoundFile: file to be used for sound alerts

Trading rules:

  • For BUY: wait for a bullish Kangaroo Tail to print on a support zone after a down trend. Wait for price to break high of the Kangaroo Tail candle (5 pips above the high for H1 and higher time frames). Immediately enter in the trade once high is broken. You also can use a BUY STOP order placed 5 pips above the high of the candle (plus spread). Stop Loss should be placed below the low of the Kangaroo Tail candle. If order is not triggered in the next candle then trade is invalidated and should be canceled.
  • For SELL: wait for a bearish Kangaroo Tail to print on resistance zone after an up trend. Wait for price to break the low of the Kangaroo Tail candle (5 pips below the low for H1 and higher time frames). Immediately enter in the trade once low is broken. You also can use a SELL STOP order place 5 pips below the low of the candle. Stop Loss should be placed above the high of the Kangaroo Tail candle. If order is not triggered in the next candle then trade is invalidated and should be canceled.

The Kangaroo Tail indicator can be used with any time frame.
The Kangaroo Tail indicator can be used with any class of assets: Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos.

Indicators for MT5:

All our indicator are developed both for MT4 and MT5.

List of all our indicators:
👉  You can get the complete list of our indicators visiting our profile page.


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ZIVA Signal Intelligence
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Indicators
ZIVA Signal Intelligence An Adaptive, Modular Market Intelligence System ZIVA Signal Intelligence is not positioned as a conventional trading indicator. It is a fully integrated, proprietary market intelligence system engineered to deliver structured, high-precision interpretation of price behavior within a controlled analytical environment. Developed through an independent architectural approach, ZIVA does not rely on, derive from, or replicate existing indicators. It represents a standalone
IQ Star Lines MT5
INTRAQUOTES
Indicators
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. "Millionaires don't use astrology, billionaires do" . - J.P. Morgan, Legendary American financier and banker. Welcome to  the new and updated  IQ Star Lines , the ultimate fusion of ancient planetary harmonic cycles and modern quantitative trading. published for the   first time on Metatrader. This is an indicator built by the developer, who has spent almost 2 decades trading while studying Vedic
MT5 Forecast System
Peter Maggen
Indicators
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ +++ Link to EURUSD Only Free Version -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156904?source=Unknown +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ Hallo Trader, This is a traditional GANN & FIBONACCI strategy based on detection of an impulsive move in the opposite direction. This is called a Breakout. At the moment of Breakout, the indicator draw
Hidden Trendline Channel Project 17 Tool
Herman Santoso
Indicators
Hidden Trend Channel Project 17 Tool SPECIAL NOVEMBER SALE is now finished. Price goes back to normal.  This is an Automated Tool for Multi Timeframe Trend Channel Analysis Visualization with Intelligent Range Market, Trending Market, Reversal, Breakout Detection.  It draws multiple Trend Channels with multiple sub-trendlines levels inside the channel for perfectly give you the trader, the crystal clear Trend channels where price trend direction is moving. This tool is accurately useful for T
Btcusd Pro
Metin Erkamoglu
Indicators
BTCUSD PRO Signal Solution for MT5 BTCUSD PRO is a decision-support indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who analyze BTCUSD or BTCUSD# with a structured signal workflow. The product is not an automated trading system. It does not open, close, or manage trades automatically. It provides analytical buy and sell signal information and displays a visual trade plan on the chart so the user can make their own trading decisions. Main purpose BTCUSD PRO is designed for traders who prefe
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Trend Direction ADX indicator for MT4
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