Trend Compass MT5

Trend Compass: All-in-One Trend Tracking

The Trend Compass indicator is a sophisticated yet user-friendly trading tool designed for both novice and experienced traders. By combining multiple technical analysis approaches into one comprehensive package, it eliminates the need for multiple indicators cluttering your charts.

Key Features:

  • Multiple analysis modes including VSA for effort/result evaluation
  • Dynamic trailing stops using fractal levels
  • Seven color visualization options for clear market interpretation
  • Advanced alert system covering all signal types

Flexible Operation Modes:

  • Full Analysis: Complete feature set
  • Trend Only: Pure trend direction
  • Momentum: Price acceleration focus
  • VSA: Effort and result analysis
  • Support/Resistance: Key level identification
  • Fractal Analysis: Pattern detection and trailing stops
  • Minimal: Essential signals only
  • Custom: User-configured setup"

Customization Options:

  • Multiple visualization modes for clear market interpretation
  • Adjustable lengths for short and long-term analysis
  • Configurable alert system with email, push, and sound notifications
  • Fine-tuning options for all technical parameters

Alerts System Overview:

  • Trend Changes: Signals trend direction with 1-4 star ratings based on strength
  • Exit Signals: Notifies when buy/sell positions should be closed
  • Momentum/Price Change: Indicates strong momentum shifts with 1-2 star ratings
  • Fractal Detection: Alerts for bullish/bearish fractal patterns
  • Support/Resistance: Notifies S/R breaks with volume/momentum confirmation
  • VSA (Volume Spread Analysis): Alerts for strong/weak volume patterns with momentum correlation

Multi-Timeframe Analysis: For optimal results, I recommend analyzing multiple timeframes simultaneously. This approach allows you to identify major trends on higher timeframes while pinpointing precise entry points on lower timeframes, significantly improving your trading accuracy.

Risk Management: The indicator's fractal detection system serves a dual purpose - not only does it identify potential reversal points, but it also provides dynamic trailing stop levels that adapt to market volatility. This feature helps protect your profits while allowing trades to breathe and capture larger moves.

Whether you prefer using our optimized preset configurations or creating your own custom setup, Trend Compass adapts to your trading style while maintaining its powerful analytical capabilities.

