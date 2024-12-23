Trend Compass MT5

Trend Compass: All-in-One Trend Tracking

The Trend Compass indicator is a sophisticated yet user-friendly trading tool designed for both novice and experienced traders. By combining multiple technical analysis approaches into one comprehensive package, it eliminates the need for multiple indicators cluttering your charts.

Key Features:

Flexible Operation Modes:

Customization Options:

Alerts System Overview:

Trend Changes : Signals trend direction with 1-4 star ratings based on strength

: Signals trend direction with 1-4 star ratings based on strength Exit Signals : Notifies when buy/sell positions should be closed

: Notifies when buy/sell positions should be closed Momentum/Price Change : Indicates strong momentum shifts with 1-2 star ratings

: Indicates strong momentum shifts with 1-2 star ratings Fractal Detection : Alerts for bullish/bearish fractal patterns

: Alerts for bullish/bearish fractal patterns Support/Resistance : Notifies S/R breaks with volume/momentum confirmation

: Notifies S/R breaks with volume/momentum confirmation VSA (Volume Spread Analysis): Alerts for strong/weak volume patterns with momentum correlation

Multi-Timeframe Analysis: For optimal results, I recommend analyzing multiple timeframes simultaneously. This approach allows you to identify major trends on higher timeframes while pinpointing precise entry points on lower timeframes, significantly improving your trading accuracy.

Risk Management: The indicator's fractal detection system serves a dual purpose - not only does it identify potential reversal points, but it also provides dynamic trailing stop levels that adapt to market volatility. This feature helps protect your profits while allowing trades to breathe and capture larger moves.