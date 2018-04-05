The Trend Terminator

Trend Terminator - Market Opening Strategy with Enhanced Filters

Trend Terminator implements a strategy inspired by STOCKS & COMMODITIES magazine. The purpose of this EA is to trade the market opening, meeting specific conditions detailed below, and taking long or short positions accordingly.

To enhance the results, I’ve added 3 filters:

Trend -> Uses a 200 Moving Average (MA 200). Inside Range -> Checks if the previous bar is an inside range bar. Low Volatility -> Uses ATR to confirm if volatility is low.

Trading Conditions

In addition to the filters, which are part of the input parameters, the EA has 3 fixed conditions that must be met:

RSI Candle Close Candle Lookback Bars

These conditions are hardcoded and cannot be modified.

Instruments and Configuration

This EA is primarily designed to trade the US30 but can also be applied to commodities or stocks.

My input parameters for trading the US30 are:

Fixed Lots -> False

Risk -> 2

Take Profit -> 54000

Stop Loss -> 3000

Break Even -> 16000

Lookback Bars -> 160

Trading Hours: 16:30 to 23:15

Trend Filter -> True, 1 hour

Inside Range Filter -> False

Narrow Range Filter -> True, 1 day

Final Note

Remember, this strategy is just one piece of the puzzle. Check out my full portfolio and unlock your trading potential here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2270676 🚀



