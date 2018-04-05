The Trend Terminator
- Experts
-
Javier Antonio Gomez MirandaHi everyone! If anyone wants to research something or to automate a strategy, please, do not hesitate to contact me!
- Version: 1.22
- Activations: 5
Trend Terminator - Market Opening Strategy with Enhanced Filters
Trend Terminator implements a strategy inspired by STOCKS & COMMODITIES magazine. The purpose of this EA is to trade the market opening, meeting specific conditions detailed below, and taking long or short positions accordingly.
To enhance the results, I’ve added 3 filters:
- Trend -> Uses a 200 Moving Average (MA 200).
- Inside Range -> Checks if the previous bar is an inside range bar.
- Low Volatility -> Uses ATR to confirm if volatility is low.
Trading Conditions
In addition to the filters, which are part of the input parameters, the EA has 3 fixed conditions that must be met:
- RSI
- Candle Close
- Candle Lookback Bars
These conditions are hardcoded and cannot be modified.
Instruments and Configuration
This EA is primarily designed to trade the US30 but can also be applied to commodities or stocks.
My input parameters for trading the US30 are:
- Fixed Lots -> False
- Risk -> 2
- Take Profit -> 54000
- Stop Loss -> 3000
- Break Even -> 16000
- Lookback Bars -> 160
- Trading Hours: 16:30 to 23:15
- Trend Filter -> True, 1 hour
- Inside Range Filter -> False
- Narrow Range Filter -> True, 1 day
Final Note
Remember, this strategy is just one piece of the puzzle. Check out my full portfolio and unlock your trading potential here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2270676 🚀