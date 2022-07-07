FXCoreNuclearV6OverBoster
- Experts
-
Davide FucarinoTrader prof sinice 2007
- Version: 5.0
- Updated: 6 May 2024
- Activations: 10
EA FXCoreNuclear V6 Overboster
Automatic trading algorithm on MT4 platform, trend detection, support of manual operations, integrated DD reduction system to avoid losses.
This EA Expert works with very precise signals generated by its market strength indicators it follows the primary trend avoids positions in counter trend as a whole with a convenient dashboard buttons to integrate positions or additional orders
Enter the dedicated telegram group: https://t.me/FXCoreNuclear_EA
Bad Ea. not recommended.