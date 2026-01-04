GoldScalperPro
- Experts
- Reynaldo Jr Audencial Pascual
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
GoldScalperPro – Automated Gold Trading EA for MT5
GoldScalperPro is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for Gold (XAUUSD) and other volatile markets.
It uses price action, smart money concepts, and multi-confirmation logic to identify high-probability scalping and intraday trades.
Key Features
-
EMA trend filter
-
Fair Value Gap (FVG) detection
-
Swing high / swing low structure
-
ATR-based candle strength
-
Volume confirmation
-
Smart supply & demand zones
-
Optional strong candle momentum entries
-
Automatic SL & TP with 5-stage USD-based profit locking
-
Trade limits and slippage protection
-
Real-time on-chart status panel
Safe & Compliant
-
No martingale
-
No grid
-
No hedging
-
No repainting
Recommended: XAUUSD, M5-M15 timeframe, low-spread ECN broker.
⚠ Always test on a demo account before trading real money.