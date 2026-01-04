GoldScalperPro

GoldScalperPro – Automated Gold Trading EA for MT5

GoldScalperPro is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for Gold (XAUUSD) and other volatile markets.
It uses price action, smart money concepts, and multi-confirmation logic to identify high-probability scalping and intraday trades.

Key Features

  • EMA trend filter

  • Fair Value Gap (FVG) detection

  • Swing high / swing low structure

  • ATR-based candle strength

  • Volume confirmation

  • Smart supply & demand zones

  • Optional strong candle momentum entries

  • Automatic SL & TP with 5-stage USD-based profit locking

  • Trade limits and slippage protection

  • Real-time on-chart status panel

Safe & Compliant

  • No martingale

  • No grid

  • No hedging

  • No repainting

Recommended: XAUUSD, M5-M15 timeframe, low-spread ECN broker.


⚠ Always test on a demo account before trading real money.


