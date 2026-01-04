GoldScalperPro – Automated Gold Trading EA for MT5

GoldScalperPro is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for Gold (XAUUSD) and other volatile markets.

It uses price action, smart money concepts, and multi-confirmation logic to identify high-probability scalping and intraday trades.

Key Features

EMA trend filter

Fair Value Gap (FVG) detection

Swing high / swing low structure

ATR-based candle strength

Volume confirmation

Smart supply & demand zones

Optional strong candle momentum entries

Automatic SL & TP with 5-stage USD-based profit locking

Trade limits and slippage protection

Real-time on-chart status panel

Safe & Compliant

No martingale

No grid

No hedging

No repainting

Recommended: XAUUSD, M5-M15 timeframe, low-spread ECN broker.





⚠ Always test on a demo account before trading real money.