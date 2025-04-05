Grid Deriv
- Experten
- Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
- Version: 1.13
- Aktualisiert: 1 September 2025
- Aktivierungen: 10
Bonus: Erhalten Sie 1 EA kostenlos (für 2 Konten) – kontaktieren Sie mich nach dem Kauf
- Erste Position nach Ausbruch aus den Bollinger-Bändern.
- Folgepositionen in entgegengesetzter Richtung zur ursprünglichen Bewegung.
- Automatisches Schließen bei globalem Gewinn oder Verlust.
- Lot-Skalierung: Fixed, Linear oder X2 (geometrisch).
- Zeitfilter und anpassbare Bollinger-Einstellungen.
- Initial lot size (0 = minimum lot): Anfangsvolumen der Grid-Position (0 = Symbol-Minimum).
- Lot mode: Skalierungsmodus des Lots für jede neue Position (Fixed, Linear oder Power of 2).
- Max orders per grid: Maximale Anzahl gleichzeitiger Positionen in einem Grid.
- Global TP / SL: Schließt alle Positionen bei Erreichen eines Gesamtgewinns oder -verlustes.
- Close at middle band: Wenn aktiviert, wird das Grid geschlossen, sobald der Preis die mittlere Band kreuzt.
Das System wartet auf einen Ausbruch über oder unter die Bollinger-Bänder, um die erste Position zu öffnen. Wenn sich der Preis weiter gegen die Position bewegt, werden bei ausreichender Entfernung (basierend auf der Volatilität) weitere Gegenpositionen eröffnet.
- Für kleine Konten eine konservative Lotgröße wählen.
- autoLotScaling aktivieren für schrittweises Wachstum.
- Grid spacing factor anpassen, falls zu viele Positionen eröffnet werden.
- Bollinger period und Bollinger deviation je nach Instrument optimieren.
Es wird empfohlen, den EA zunächst auf einem Demokonto zu testen, bevor echtes Kapital eingesetzt wird.
Dieser Expert Advisor garantiert keine zukünftigen Ergebnisse oder Gewinne. Der Handel birgt Risiken, einschließlich des vollständigen Kapitalverlusts. Vergangene Ergebnisse sind keine Garantie für zukünftige Entwicklungen.
I like the Grid Deriv EA because it has shown me that it can constantly open successful trades using the grid method. I am using the X2 factor, which means it opens a new position after a number of pips and it helps in two fronts. One, when the price is going in the right direction, it increases the profits. Two, when the price goes in the opposite direction, it helps to recover the loss or mitigate the loss. I had a recent case where the price went drastically in the wrong direction and the EA kept opening new transactions. Initially, I was concerned, but I soon understood how it could help. Once the price made a small comeback - I mean a really small comeback - the EA was ready to close all open transactions with a small loss considering that it was a huge move in the wrong direction. That is possible because of the grid and X2 factors. That means the EA doesn't need to wait for the price to have a huge comeback in order to mitigate the loss. I feel that it gives a level of security. However, keep in mind that this EA does not use SL per individual trade, which means it brings some level of risk, which is always the case for EA that don't use SL per trade. Instead, it has a global SL. So, determine your lot size carefully. Additionally, the grid method is ideal for pairs that go up and down, which means it won't be the best solution for pairs or commodities that tend to constantly go in the same direction due to the nature of the grid method. This EA trades in a good frequency and brings good results constantly - don't expect to be rich overnight. That is why I think it deserves a good review.