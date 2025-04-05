Grid Deriv

5

Grid Deriv, aşırı fiyat hareketlerinden faydalanmak üzere tasarlanmış otomatik bir grid (ızgara) işlem sistemidir. İlk işlemi Bollinger Bands’e dayalı olarak açar ve fiyatın önemli ölçüde uzaklaşması durumunda, ters yönde kademeli girişlerle derin geri çekilmeleri değerlendirmeyi hedefler. Bu strateji, volatilite genişlemesinin ardından ortalamaya dönüş yaklaşımına dayanır.

Temel Özellikler:
  • Bollinger Band kırılımı sonrası ilk pozisyon açılır.
  • İlk hareketin ters yönünde ek girişler yapılır.
  • Toplam kâr veya zarara göre otomatik kapanış.
  • Lot ölçekleme modu: Fixed, Linear veya X2 (geometrik).
  • Zaman filtreleri ve Bollinger ayarları yapılandırılabilir.

Temel Parametreler:
  • Initial lot size (0 = minimum lot): grid’in ilk işleminde kullanılan lot miktarı (0 = sembolün minimum lot değeri).
  • Lot mode: her yeni işlem için kullanılan lot artırma yöntemi (Fixed, Linear veya Power of 2).
  • Max orders per grid: grid içinde aynı anda açık kalabilecek maksimum işlem sayısı.
  • Global TP / SL: toplam kâr veya zarar belirli bir eşiğe ulaştığında tüm pozisyonları kapatır.
  • Close at middle band: etkinleştirildiğinde fiyat orta banda geçtiğinde tüm işlemler kapanır.

Strateji:

Sistem, Bollinger Bands’in üst veya alt bandının kırılmasıyla ilk işlemi açar. Fiyat ters yönde hareket etmeye devam ederse ve minimum mesafe (volatiliteye bağlı) sağlanmışsa, ters yönde yeni işlemler açılır.


Öneriler:
  • Küçük hesaplar için korumacı bir lot ayarı kullanın.
  • Kademeli büyüme için autoLotScaling modunu etkinleştirin.
  • Çok fazla işlem açılıyorsa Grid spacing factor parametresini ayarlayın.
  • İşlem yapılan enstrümana göre Bollinger period ve Bollinger deviation ayarlarını optimize edin.

Gerçek hesapta işlem yapmadan önce demo hesapta test edilmesi önerilir.


Bu EA gelecekteki sonuçları veya kârı garanti etmez. Tüm işlemler, sermayenin tamamını kaybetme riski de dahil olmak üzere risk içerir. Geçmiş performans, gelecekteki sonuçların garantisi değildir.

İncelemeler 1
fabrisgs
81
fabrisgs 2025.05.07 15:36 
 

I like the Grid Deriv EA because it has shown me that it can constantly open successful trades using the grid method. I am using the X2 factor, which means it opens a new position after a number of pips and it helps in two fronts. One, when the price is going in the right direction, it increases the profits. Two, when the price goes in the opposite direction, it helps to recover the loss or mitigate the loss. I had a recent case where the price went drastically in the wrong direction and the EA kept opening new transactions. Initially, I was concerned, but I soon understood how it could help. Once the price made a small comeback - I mean a really small comeback - the EA was ready to close all open transactions with a small loss considering that it was a huge move in the wrong direction. That is possible because of the grid and X2 factors. That means the EA doesn't need to wait for the price to have a huge comeback in order to mitigate the loss. I feel that it gives a level of security. However, keep in mind that this EA does not use SL per individual trade, which means it brings some level of risk, which is always the case for EA that don't use SL per trade. Instead, it has a global SL. So, determine your lot size carefully. Additionally, the grid method is ideal for pairs that go up and down, which means it won't be the best solution for pairs or commodities that tend to constantly go in the same direction due to the nature of the grid method. This EA trades in a good frequency and brings good results constantly - don't expect to be rich overnight. That is why I think it deserves a good review.

