Grid Deriv

5

Grid Deriv é um sistema automático baseado em grid projetado para aproveitar movimentos extremos de preço. Utiliza uma entrada inicial com base nas Bandas de Bollinger e uma lógica escalonada de entradas contrárias para capturar recuos profundos, seguindo uma abordagem de reversão à média após expansão de volatilidade.

Principais características:
  • Entrada inicial após rompimento das Bandas de Bollinger.
  • Entradas subsequentes na direção oposta ao movimento inicial.
  • Fechamento automático com lucro ou prejuízo global.
  • Escalonamento de lotes: Fixed, Linear ou X2 (geométrico).
  • Filtros de horário e configuração das Bandas de Bollinger.

Parâmetros principais:
  • Initial lot size (0 = minimum lot): volume utilizado na primeira ordem da grid (0 usa o mínimo do símbolo).
  • Lot mode: modo de escalonamento do lote a cada nova ordem (Fixed, Linear ou Power of 2).
  • Max orders per grid: número máximo de ordens abertas simultaneamente dentro da grid.
  • Global TP / SL: fecha todas as ordens ao atingir um limite de lucro ou prejuízo global.
  • Close at middle band: se ativado, fecha a grid quando o preço cruza a banda média.

Estratégia:

O sistema aguarda um rompimento superior ou inferior das Bandas de Bollinger para realizar a entrada inicial. Em seguida, se o preço continuar contra a posição, inicia uma sequência de ordens no sentido contrário, desde que a distância mínima exigida seja cumprida (com base na volatilidade).


Recomendações:
  • Use uma configuração de lote conservadora para contas pequenas.
  • Ative o modo autoLotScaling para crescimento progressivo.
  • Ajuste o parâmetro Grid spacing factor se houver muitas ordens.
  • Otimize Bollinger period e Bollinger deviation conforme o ativo.

Recomenda-se realizar testes em conta demo antes de operar com dinheiro real.


Este EA não garante resultados ou lucros futuros. Toda operação envolve riscos, incluindo a perda total do capital. O desempenho passado não garante resultados futuros.

Comentários 1
fabrisgs
101
fabrisgs 2025.05.07 15:36 
 

I like the Grid Deriv EA because it has shown me that it can constantly open successful trades using the grid method. I am using the X2 factor, which means it opens a new position after a number of pips and it helps in two fronts. One, when the price is going in the right direction, it increases the profits. Two, when the price goes in the opposite direction, it helps to recover the loss or mitigate the loss. I had a recent case where the price went drastically in the wrong direction and the EA kept opening new transactions. Initially, I was concerned, but I soon understood how it could help. Once the price made a small comeback - I mean a really small comeback - the EA was ready to close all open transactions with a small loss considering that it was a huge move in the wrong direction. That is possible because of the grid and X2 factors. That means the EA doesn't need to wait for the price to have a huge comeback in order to mitigate the loss. I feel that it gives a level of security. However, keep in mind that this EA does not use SL per individual trade, which means it brings some level of risk, which is always the case for EA that don't use SL per trade. Instead, it has a global SL. So, determine your lot size carefully. Additionally, the grid method is ideal for pairs that go up and down, which means it won't be the best solution for pairs or commodities that tend to constantly go in the same direction due to the nature of the grid method. This EA trades in a good frequency and brings good results constantly - don't expect to be rich overnight. That is why I think it deserves a good review.

