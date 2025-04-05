Grid Deriv

5

ボーナス: EAを1つ無料で入手できます（2つの口座用）– 購入後にご連絡ください


Grid Deriv は、自動グリッド型のシステムで、極端な価格変動を活用するために設計されています。Bollinger Bands に基づく初回エントリーと、価格が大きく離れた場合のカウンター方向への段階的なエントリーを組み合わせ、ボラティリティ拡大後の平均回帰アプローチを活用します。

主な特徴：
  • Bollinger Band 突破後の初回エントリー。
  • 初動とは反対方向への段階的な追加エントリー。
  • グローバルな利益または損失での自動クローズ。
  • ロットスケーリングモード：Fixed、Linear、X2（指数）。
  • 取引時間のフィルターと Bollinger 設定の調整可能。

主要パラメータ：
  • Initial lot size (0 = minimum lot): グリッドの初回ロットサイズ（0 はシンボルの最小ロットを使用）。
  • Lot mode: 各追加ポジションのロット増加方式（Fixed、Linear、Power of 2）。
  • Max orders per grid: グリッド内で同時に許可される最大ポジション数。
  • Global TP / SL: 総利益または損失が指定値に達した時点ですべてのポジションをクローズ。
  • Close at middle band: 有効な場合、価格がミドルバンドをクロスするとグリッドをクローズ。

戦略：

価格が Bollinger Band を上抜けまたは下抜けした際に初回のエントリーを行います。その後、価格が不利な方向へ進んだ場合、必要な最小距離（ボラティリティに基づく）を満たせば、反対方向に追加のエントリーを行います。


推奨設定：
  • 小規模な口座では保守的なロット設定を使用してください。
  • autoLotScaling モードを有効にして段階的な成長を目指します。
  • エントリーが多すぎる場合は、Grid spacing factor を調整してください。
  • 取引対象に応じて Bollinger periodBollinger deviation を最適化してください。

実際の取引を始める前にデモ口座でのテストを推奨します。


本EAは将来の利益や成果を保証するものではありません。すべての取引にはリスクが伴い、資金の全損につながる可能性もあります。過去の実績は将来の成果を保証しません。

grid, deriv, volatility 75, scaling, bollinger, multiple entries, global close, auto lot, mt5
レビュー 1
fabrisgs
101
fabrisgs 2025.05.07 15:36 
 

I like the Grid Deriv EA because it has shown me that it can constantly open successful trades using the grid method. I am using the X2 factor, which means it opens a new position after a number of pips and it helps in two fronts. One, when the price is going in the right direction, it increases the profits. Two, when the price goes in the opposite direction, it helps to recover the loss or mitigate the loss. I had a recent case where the price went drastically in the wrong direction and the EA kept opening new transactions. Initially, I was concerned, but I soon understood how it could help. Once the price made a small comeback - I mean a really small comeback - the EA was ready to close all open transactions with a small loss considering that it was a huge move in the wrong direction. That is possible because of the grid and X2 factors. That means the EA doesn't need to wait for the price to have a huge comeback in order to mitigate the loss. I feel that it gives a level of security. However, keep in mind that this EA does not use SL per individual trade, which means it brings some level of risk, which is always the case for EA that don't use SL per trade. Instead, it has a global SL. So, determine your lot size carefully. Additionally, the grid method is ideal for pairs that go up and down, which means it won't be the best solution for pairs or commodities that tend to constantly go in the same direction due to the nature of the grid method. This EA trades in a good frequency and brings good results constantly - don't expect to be rich overnight. That is why I think it deserves a good review.

フィルタ:
fabrisgs
101
fabrisgs 2025.05.07 15:36 
 

I like the Grid Deriv EA because it has shown me that it can constantly open successful trades using the grid method. I am using the X2 factor, which means it opens a new position after a number of pips and it helps in two fronts. One, when the price is going in the right direction, it increases the profits. Two, when the price goes in the opposite direction, it helps to recover the loss or mitigate the loss. I had a recent case where the price went drastically in the wrong direction and the EA kept opening new transactions. Initially, I was concerned, but I soon understood how it could help. Once the price made a small comeback - I mean a really small comeback - the EA was ready to close all open transactions with a small loss considering that it was a huge move in the wrong direction. That is possible because of the grid and X2 factors. That means the EA doesn't need to wait for the price to have a huge comeback in order to mitigate the loss. I feel that it gives a level of security. However, keep in mind that this EA does not use SL per individual trade, which means it brings some level of risk, which is always the case for EA that don't use SL per trade. Instead, it has a global SL. So, determine your lot size carefully. Additionally, the grid method is ideal for pairs that go up and down, which means it won't be the best solution for pairs or commodities that tend to constantly go in the same direction due to the nature of the grid method. This EA trades in a good frequency and brings good results constantly - don't expect to be rich overnight. That is why I think it deserves a good review.

