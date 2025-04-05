Grid Deriv
- Experts
- Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
- 버전: 1.13
- 업데이트됨: 1 9월 2025
- 활성화: 10
- Bollinger Band 돌파 시 초기 진입.
- 초기 방향의 반대 방향으로 순차적 추가 진입.
- 전체 수익 또는 손실에 따른 자동 포지션 종료.
- 로트 스케일링 모드: Fixed, Linear, 또는 X2 (기하급수적 증가).
- 시간 필터 및 Bollinger 설정 지원.
- Initial lot size (0 = minimum lot): 그리드의 첫 번째 주문에 사용되는 로트 크기 (0은 심볼의 최소 로트 사용).
- Lot mode: 새로운 진입마다 적용되는 로트 증가 방식 (Fixed, Linear, Power of 2).
- Max orders per grid: 하나의 그리드 내에서 허용되는 최대 포지션 수.
- Global TP / SL: 총 손익이 지정한 수준에 도달하면 모든 포지션 종료.
- Close at middle band: 활성화 시 가격이 중간 밴드를 통과하면 그리드를 종료.
시스템은 Bollinger Band 상단 또는 하단을 돌파하는 시점을 포착하여 첫 진입을 수행합니다. 이후 가격이 반대로 움직이면, 변동성을 기준으로 한 최소 거리 이상 벗어났을 경우 반대 방향으로 순차적으로 포지션을 추가합니다.
- 소액 계좌는 보수적인 초기 로트 설정 권장.
- 점진적 성장을 위해 autoLotScaling 활성화.
- 포지션이 너무 많을 경우 Grid spacing factor 조정.
- 자산에 따라 Bollinger period 및 Bollinger deviation을 최적화.
실거래 전 데모 계좌에서 충분한 테스트를 권장합니다.
이 EA는 미래의 수익이나 결과를 보장하지 않습니다. 모든 거래는 손실 위험을 포함하며, 전액 손실이 발생할 수 있습니다. 과거의 수익은 미래의 결과를 보장하지 않습니다.
I like the Grid Deriv EA because it has shown me that it can constantly open successful trades using the grid method. I am using the X2 factor, which means it opens a new position after a number of pips and it helps in two fronts. One, when the price is going in the right direction, it increases the profits. Two, when the price goes in the opposite direction, it helps to recover the loss or mitigate the loss. I had a recent case where the price went drastically in the wrong direction and the EA kept opening new transactions. Initially, I was concerned, but I soon understood how it could help. Once the price made a small comeback - I mean a really small comeback - the EA was ready to close all open transactions with a small loss considering that it was a huge move in the wrong direction. That is possible because of the grid and X2 factors. That means the EA doesn't need to wait for the price to have a huge comeback in order to mitigate the loss. I feel that it gives a level of security. However, keep in mind that this EA does not use SL per individual trade, which means it brings some level of risk, which is always the case for EA that don't use SL per trade. Instead, it has a global SL. So, determine your lot size carefully. Additionally, the grid method is ideal for pairs that go up and down, which means it won't be the best solution for pairs or commodities that tend to constantly go in the same direction due to the nature of the grid method. This EA trades in a good frequency and brings good results constantly - don't expect to be rich overnight. That is why I think it deserves a good review.