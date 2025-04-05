Grid Deriv
- Эксперты
- Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
- Версия: 1.13
- Обновлено: 1 сентября 2025
- Активации: 10
- Начальный вход после пробоя полосы Боллинджера.
- Последующие сделки открываются в противоположную сторону от первоначального движения.
- Автоматическое закрытие при достижении общего профита или убытка.
- Масштабирование лота: Fixed, Linear или X2 (геометрическое).
- Фильтрация по времени и настройка полос Боллинджера.
- Initial lot size (0 = minimum lot): объём первой сделки в сетке (0 — минимум символа).
- Lot mode: метод увеличения объёма сделки (Fixed, Linear или Power of 2).
- Max orders per grid: максимальное количество открытых сделок в одной сетке.
- Global TP / SL: закрытие всех сделок при достижении заданной общей прибыли или убытка.
- Close at middle band: если включено, сетка закрывается при пересечении средней полосы.
Система ожидает пробой верхней или нижней полосы Боллинджера для открытия первой сделки. Затем, если цена продолжает двигаться против позиции, открывается серия сделок в противоположном направлении, при условии соблюдения минимальной дистанции (основана на волатильности).
- Используйте консервативные настройки объёма для небольших счетов.
- Включите autoLotScaling для постепенного увеличения объёма.
- Настройте параметр Grid spacing factor, если создаётся слишком много сделок.
- Отрегулируйте Bollinger period и Bollinger deviation под конкретный инструмент.
Рекомендуется протестировать на демо-счёте перед торговлей на реальном счёте.
Этот советник не гарантирует прибыли в будущем. Торговля сопряжена с рисками, включая полную потерю капитала. Прошлая эффективность не гарантирует будущих результатов.
I like the Grid Deriv EA because it has shown me that it can constantly open successful trades using the grid method. I am using the X2 factor, which means it opens a new position after a number of pips and it helps in two fronts. One, when the price is going in the right direction, it increases the profits. Two, when the price goes in the opposite direction, it helps to recover the loss or mitigate the loss. I had a recent case where the price went drastically in the wrong direction and the EA kept opening new transactions. Initially, I was concerned, but I soon understood how it could help. Once the price made a small comeback - I mean a really small comeback - the EA was ready to close all open transactions with a small loss considering that it was a huge move in the wrong direction. That is possible because of the grid and X2 factors. That means the EA doesn't need to wait for the price to have a huge comeback in order to mitigate the loss. I feel that it gives a level of security. However, keep in mind that this EA does not use SL per individual trade, which means it brings some level of risk, which is always the case for EA that don't use SL per trade. Instead, it has a global SL. So, determine your lot size carefully. Additionally, the grid method is ideal for pairs that go up and down, which means it won't be the best solution for pairs or commodities that tend to constantly go in the same direction due to the nature of the grid method. This EA trades in a good frequency and brings good results constantly - don't expect to be rich overnight. That is why I think it deserves a good review.