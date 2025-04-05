Grid Deriv
- 专家
- Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
- 版本: 1.13
- 更新: 1 九月 2025
- 首次进场基于布林带突破。
- 后续订单在价格反方向加仓。
- 根据整体盈亏自动平仓。
- 可选的加仓方式：Fixed、Linear 或 X2（几何递增）。
- 支持时间过滤与布林带参数配置。
- Initial lot size (0 = minimum lot): 网格的初始下单手数（若为 0，则使用品种最小手数）。
- Lot mode: 每次加仓使用的手数模式（Fixed、Linear 或 Power of 2）。
- Max orders per grid: 网格中最多允许的订单数量。
- Global TP / SL: 总盈亏达到指定值时平仓所有订单。
- Close at middle band: 若启用，当价格穿越中间布林线时关闭整个网格。
当价格突破布林带上轨或下轨时，系统发出初始订单。若价格继续反向运动，并达到最小波动距离（基于波动率），系统将在相反方向继续加仓，构建网格。
- 小资金账户建议使用保守的初始手数。
- 启用 autoLotScaling 实现逐步增长。
- 若订单数量过多，请调整 Grid spacing factor 参数。
- 根据交易品种优化 Bollinger period 和 Bollinger deviation。
建议在真实交易前，先在模拟账户中进行测试。
本 EA 不保证未来的交易结果或收益。所有交易均存在风险，包括全部资本亏损的可能性。历史表现不代表未来结果。
I like the Grid Deriv EA because it has shown me that it can constantly open successful trades using the grid method. I am using the X2 factor, which means it opens a new position after a number of pips and it helps in two fronts. One, when the price is going in the right direction, it increases the profits. Two, when the price goes in the opposite direction, it helps to recover the loss or mitigate the loss. I had a recent case where the price went drastically in the wrong direction and the EA kept opening new transactions. Initially, I was concerned, but I soon understood how it could help. Once the price made a small comeback - I mean a really small comeback - the EA was ready to close all open transactions with a small loss considering that it was a huge move in the wrong direction. That is possible because of the grid and X2 factors. That means the EA doesn't need to wait for the price to have a huge comeback in order to mitigate the loss. I feel that it gives a level of security. However, keep in mind that this EA does not use SL per individual trade, which means it brings some level of risk, which is always the case for EA that don't use SL per trade. Instead, it has a global SL. So, determine your lot size carefully. Additionally, the grid method is ideal for pairs that go up and down, which means it won't be the best solution for pairs or commodities that tend to constantly go in the same direction due to the nature of the grid method. This EA trades in a good frequency and brings good results constantly - don't expect to be rich overnight. That is why I think it deserves a good review.