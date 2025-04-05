Grid Deriv

5

奖励: 购买后联系我，可免费获得 1 个 EA（适用于 2 个账户）


Grid Deriv 是一款自动网格交易系统，旨在捕捉极端的价格波动。它基于布林带进行首次进场，当价格出现剧烈偏离时，通过反向加仓的逻辑捕捉深度回撤，基于波动性扩张后的均值回归策略。

主要特点：
  • 首次进场基于布林带突破。
  • 后续订单在价格反方向加仓。
  • 根据整体盈亏自动平仓。
  • 可选的加仓方式：Fixed、Linear 或 X2（几何递增）。
  • 支持时间过滤与布林带参数配置。

关键参数：
  • Initial lot size (0 = minimum lot): 网格的初始下单手数（若为 0，则使用品种最小手数）。
  • Lot mode: 每次加仓使用的手数模式（Fixed、Linear 或 Power of 2）。
  • Max orders per grid: 网格中最多允许的订单数量。
  • Global TP / SL: 总盈亏达到指定值时平仓所有订单。
  • Close at middle band: 若启用，当价格穿越中间布林线时关闭整个网格。

策略说明：

当价格突破布林带上轨或下轨时，系统发出初始订单。若价格继续反向运动，并达到最小波动距离（基于波动率），系统将在相反方向继续加仓，构建网格。


使用建议：
  • 小资金账户建议使用保守的初始手数。
  • 启用 autoLotScaling 实现逐步增长。
  • 若订单数量过多，请调整 Grid spacing factor 参数。
  • 根据交易品种优化 Bollinger periodBollinger deviation

建议在真实交易前，先在模拟账户中进行测试。


本 EA 不保证未来的交易结果或收益。所有交易均存在风险，包括全部资本亏损的可能性。历史表现不代表未来结果。

grid, deriv, volatility 75, scaling, bollinger, multiple entries, global close, auto lot, mt5
评分 1
fabrisgs
101
fabrisgs 2025.05.07 15:36 
 

I like the Grid Deriv EA because it has shown me that it can constantly open successful trades using the grid method. I am using the X2 factor, which means it opens a new position after a number of pips and it helps in two fronts. One, when the price is going in the right direction, it increases the profits. Two, when the price goes in the opposite direction, it helps to recover the loss or mitigate the loss. I had a recent case where the price went drastically in the wrong direction and the EA kept opening new transactions. Initially, I was concerned, but I soon understood how it could help. Once the price made a small comeback - I mean a really small comeback - the EA was ready to close all open transactions with a small loss considering that it was a huge move in the wrong direction. That is possible because of the grid and X2 factors. That means the EA doesn't need to wait for the price to have a huge comeback in order to mitigate the loss. I feel that it gives a level of security. However, keep in mind that this EA does not use SL per individual trade, which means it brings some level of risk, which is always the case for EA that don't use SL per trade. Instead, it has a global SL. So, determine your lot size carefully. Additionally, the grid method is ideal for pairs that go up and down, which means it won't be the best solution for pairs or commodities that tend to constantly go in the same direction due to the nature of the grid method. This EA trades in a good frequency and brings good results constantly - don't expect to be rich overnight. That is why I think it deserves a good review.

推荐产品
Rebate Hunter MT5
Agus Santoso
专家
MT4 版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90950 MT5 版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93706 “回扣猎人”专家顾问描述： 介绍“回扣猎人”专家顾问，这是一种为精明交易者精心设计的尖端工具，旨在通过战略对冲和平均技术寻求最大回报。这种复杂的算法在 MetaTrader 平台内无缝运行，持续执行交易以利用市场波动并为用户创造可观的利润。 主要特点： 对冲策略：“回扣猎人”EA 采用先进的对冲策略来降低风险并最大化收益。通过同时在相关货币对上开立买入和卖出头寸，它可以利用市场波动，同时最大限度地减少不利价格变动的风险。 平均方法：利用平均的力量，该专家顾问智能地在战略价格水平上积累头寸，以优化盈利潜力。通过仔细分析市场趋势和价格行为，它可以战略性地增加获胜头寸，同时有效地管理亏损。 动态头寸调整：EA 根据市场条件和用户定义的参数动态调整头寸规模，优化每笔交易的风险回报率。通过遵守健全的资金管理原则，它确保可持续增长并保护资本免受过度损失。 可自定义设置：用户可以
Grid Close System
Mr Adisorn Mayang
专家
ZAB Grid EA - Automated Trading Tool for High Volatility Markets Product Description ZAB Grid EA is an automated trading program developed for various financial markets with price volatility. This EA is suitable for trading instruments such as gold (XAUUSD), oil (USOIL), indices like S&P500, and even stocks. It employs a price grid strategy that helps you trade with a systematic approach and effective risk management. Key Features and Benefits Detailed Pre-Trade Planning The EA calculates and
Market Sniper Pro
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
5 (1)
专家
购买后请留言以获取用户手册。 Market Sniper Pro 是一款专业的智能交易顾问（EA），专为突破交易和自适应仓位管理而设计。它结合了突破检测、基于 ATR 的分批加仓以及全局风险控制，提供结构化和纪律化的交易方式。 主要特点 可配置的手数大小以及基于余额的自动扩展 突破入场逻辑，可自定义 lookback 和 buffer 分批加仓，基于 ATR 估算间距并设有最小点差 全局止盈和止损，以余额百分比计算 点差、交易时间及新闻事件过滤 可选的图表显示，包含关键统计数据 策略 EA 会检测近期高点和低点的突破，并通过 buffer 过滤信号。如果突破后价格回调，系统会根据 ATR 估算的间距及最小点差评估新的分批加仓机会。管理方式为篮子管理：当达到设定的全局目标和限制（以余额百分比计算）时平仓。可选择在达到当日目标后停止当天剩余时间的交易。 推荐设置 交易品种： GBPUSD（默认优化）；也可优化其他品种 时间周期： 用户可自定义 最低入金： 从 100 USD 起（默认优化为 1000 USD） 杠杆比例： 1:100 或更高 经纪商： 任意低点差、快速执行的 MT5 经纪
GainX 400 Weltrade
Angel Torres
专家
EA GainX 400 – Weltrade (Synthetic Indices | M15) Minimum Recommended Deposit: 50 USD GainX 400 is a specialized automated trading system designed exclusively for Synthetic Indices on the Weltrade broker. It operates on the M15 timeframe, targeting directional momentum expansions. The strategy follows a High Ratio structure, meaning it accepts small, controlled losses while aiming for large winning moves that more than compensate drawdown periods—producing a steady and scalable equity curve ove
FxWorldGodfathermq5
Afjal Hussain Swapan
专家
roduct Overview Smart Grid Hedging EA is an advanced algorithmic trading system that combines   trend filtering ,   grid trading , and   hedging strategies   to create a robust automated trading solution. This Expert Advisor is designed for forex and commodity markets with special optimization for gold (XAUUSD) trading.   Core Features Dual Engine System Engine A : Specialized for buy (long) positions with independent magic number Engine B : Specialized for sell (short) positions with independ
Index Synthetics Deriv
Deynis Alejandro Puro Rodriguez
专家
Index Synthetics EA  is a professional and unique in its field, algorithm-driven trading system developed exclusively for Deriv Synthetic Indices . Built with a foundation of precise algorithmic logic, this Expert Advisor is capable of monitoring and trading multiple synthetic indices simultaneously, adapting dynamically to a variety of market behaviors across different instruments. Over time, the EA has been continuously refined, incorporating enhanced logic, robust risk management, and multi-s
GoldenRatioX
Serhii Sharlai
专家
GoldenRatioX — Gold Scalping, Refined to Perfection GoldenRatioX is a powerful and intuitive platform for high-speed gold trading, designed specifically for scalpers and active traders who operate on the edge of seconds and aim to squeeze the maximum out of every price movement. After the purchase, please make sure to contact me to receive the settings.  Why gold? Gold is more than just an asset. It’s a highly liquid, volatile instrument with well-defined levels — a perfect match for scalping.
Eagle Hunt
Sarfraz
专家
Eagle Hunt EA - Professional Automated Trading for Gold (XAUUSD) Eagle Hunt is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system designed for professional traders. Developed with robust risk management protocols and advanced order execution logic, this expert advisor provides a complete automated trading solution suitable for various market conditions, specializing in the gold market (XAUUSD). Live Signal Coming Soon! IMPORTANT! After your purchase, please send me a private message to receive the deta
BTC AsiaEuro Sessions
Angel Torres
专家
BTC AsiaEuro Sessions is a BTC trading bot for the H1 timeframe, built to capture the key moves of the Asian and European sessions. In the backtest, starting from an initial deposit of 500 USD, the system achieves a net profit of 5 011.23 USD with a maximum equity drawdown of only 6.71% and a Profit Factor of 2.06. The Recovery Factor reaches 13.82 and the Sharpe Ratio 7.20, with 284 trades and 74.65% winning trades. This translates into an expected profit of about 17.65 USD per trade, with an a
GOLD M1 Nonnoi for MT5
Phichak Anuma
专家
Note: minimum investment 1000 usd or (100 usd is Account Cent (10000 Cent)) Run At 0.01 lot start.  Trading with an Expert Advisor (EA) on the M1 timeframe (1-minute chart) can be quite challenging due to the rapid price movements and increased noise in such short timeframes. However, it's not impossible, and some traders do use EAs on the M1 chart for specific strategies. Here are some considerations for trading with an EA on the M1 timeframe: 1. Strategy Selection:   Choose a trading strategy
Quant Trade Freedom
Renan De Souza Quinelato
专家
O que é “QUANT TRADE FREEDOM” ? EA QUANT TRADE FREEDOM é um software de negociação totalmente automatizado, especialmente projetado para negociação lucrativa com a plataforma de negociação METATRADE 5 (MT5). Pode negociar Forex, Commodities, Índices, Crypto, Energies. Como funciona o robô EA QUANT CORRELATION FOREX ? EA QUANT TRADE FREEDOM é um software 100% automatizado que define a melhor tendência para entrar em ordens de negociação no lugar de um trader humano. O QUANT TRADE FREEDOM  entra e
The ORB Guardian
Cedric Landry Shema
专家
ORB Guardian – 开盘区间突破 + Prop Firm 风控保护 一款为 prop firm 挑战和严格的日内交易打造的快速、稳定的突破 EA。 无马丁。无网格。完全规则化执行。 为什么选择 ORB Guardian • 自动同步交易到我们的专业交易日志 • 自动开盘区间突破交易 • 单信号或确认突破模式 • 内置 Prop Firm 风控（每日/每周/每月/总回撤） • 达到限制或盈利目标时自动停止交易 • 趋势与波动率过滤 • 可控制交易日与交易时间 为挑战稳定通过而设计 • 单订单逻辑 • 固定风险 • 无隐藏策略，无危险手法 • 适用于 USDJPY、XAUUSD、US30 及所有符号 主要功能 • 可自定义的开盘区间逻辑 • Breakout 或 Reverse 模式 • Prop Firm 回撤保护系统 • 周报/月报（可选） • 图表实时面板 推荐设置 • M5–M15 • 最低 500 USD • 非常适合 FTMO、MFF、FundedNext、The5ers
Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI Robot EA
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (1)
专家
Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI Robot EA is a highly advanced automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, specifically developed for intraday trading on the BTCUSD pair. It integrates a powerful combination of Elliott Wave theory, harmonic pattern detection, artificial intelligence, and machine learning algorithms to deliver accurate trade signals and intelligent position management. At the core of Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI is its multi-layered analysis system. The EA uses Elliott Wave principles to map the na
Moving Average Crossover EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
专家
Moving Average Strategy EA MT5 是一款为MetaTrader 5设计的精密自动交易工具，利用移动平均线交叉捕捉趋势反转和潜在进场点。此专家顾问为交易者提供了一个多功能的解决方案，具备可定制的设置，确保精确的交易执行和稳健的风险管理。经过广泛回测，它提供高效的进场方法、灵活的出场规则，并以最小的系统资源消耗实现无缝交易。 该系统包括用于控制交易时段的日期/时间过滤器，并支持历史数据测试以验证性能。实时仪表板显示开放交易、账户净值和系统指标，而直观的输入菜单使配置变得简单。所有设置均提供详细文档。 有关详细文档： 常规设置/输入指南 | 指标设置/输入指南 | 回测和设置文件 您可以在这里下载MT4版本： Moving Average Strategy EA MT4 主要功能： 移动平均线交叉交易系统，参数（MA周期、类型）完全可定制 支持多个时间框架，交易灵活 多种风险管理选项：止损、止盈、跟踪止损 高级仓位规模管理和回撤保护 时间/日期过滤器，控制交易时段 实时监控仪表板 弹出窗口、电子邮件和推送通知 与MQL5 VPS兼容，支持24/7运行 注意 ：Mo
OrderBlock Precision Trader
Arnold Byarufu
专家
Unlock the Precision of Market Movements with OrderBlock Precision Trader Welcome to the future of trading, where precision meets profitability. OrderBlock Precision Trader is not just an expert advisor; it's your personal trading ally designed to elevate your strategies and optimize your results. Packed with advanced features and a comprehensive trading approach, this EA opens the door to a new era of trading excellence. Are you ready to elevate your trading game and gain an edge in the finan
Advanced Satoshimind AI Bitcoin MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (3)
专家
Advanced SatoshiMind AI Bitcoin Robot MT5  - JUST PLUG & PLAY ON BTCUSD CHART in M5 time- For Back test Use 1 Mint OHLC Mode Upgraded with Best AI & Neural Network Features for Higher Accuracy in BTCUSD Trading- MUST BUY THIS PROFITABLE AI ROBOT!!  - Upgraded version Date 22Dec 2025 Introducing Advanced SatoshiMind AI Bitcoin Robot MT5 — a next-generation Expert Advisor built to trade Bitcoin/BTCUSD with intelligent precision, using a unique blend of technical mastery and AI-driven decision-maki
Indicators Trader MT5
Konstantin Nikitin
专家
Automated multicurrency Expert Advisor with an unlimited number of currency pairs. In this case, it is possible to indicate on each individual currency pair how the adviser will work with it. You can add orders manually. The expert does not have a specific strategy. Everyone chooses what features he will use. And on what indicators and on which TF to work with them. Real account, which is fully led by an expert. MACD and Envelopes are used . Индикаторы Two Moving Average Envelopes RSI Force I
Hundred Egg EA MT5
Tsoi Chi Kin
5 (2)
专家
Hundred Egg EA   是一个全自动交易系统，在外汇市场交易中特别有效。 已经应用了几种交易分析技术来分析市场并找到切入点。 它还集成了特殊设计的市场过滤器来保护资金。 针对AUDCAD、AUDNZD、NZDCAD，取得了非常好的效果。 下一价格：600 美元 实时信号： 疯狂模式（300 美元开始）： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/987229 疯狂模式（700 美元开始）： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1524884 激进模式（2000 美元   开始   ）： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1114889 激进模式 + 其他蛋EA（870 美元   开始   ）： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1359890 特殊 之处 非常低的进入门槛 - 支持低至 300 美元的交易余额（很少有 EA 可以实现）。 非常简单和容易的设置 - 都是人类可以理解的格式 支持扩散过滤功能 支持市场新闻过滤功能 其他同类策略产品中 性能更好、价格更
Nusantara MT5
Agus Santoso
专家
MT4 版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117011 MT5 版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117012 Nusantara EA – 智能突破，挂单精准 “Nusantara”是一款基于突破箱体策略的专家顾问 (EA)，通过远距离挂单执行增强，并配备风险管理切换系统。专为希望采用自动化、安全策略的严肃交易者而设计，该策略在不断变化的市场特征面前仍能保持灵活性。 主要策略：突破 + 距离缓冲 Nusantara EA 不会在突破期间直接进入，而是： 根据特定时间（例如：亚洲、伦敦或自定义时段）绘制箱体范围。 等待价格突破箱体。 然后打开挂单买入止损和卖出止损，并附加距离（缓冲）——以确保走势真正有效，而不是假突破。 风险管理切换 当市场方向不正确时，EA 不会立即放弃： 可以从 TP/SL 模式切换到切换模式（例如：对冲、恢复步骤或通过调整手数重新进入）。 智能尾随选项可在价格大幅波动时锁定利润。 每日亏损限制系统和每日利润目标。 完整功能： 自定义框时间
Liquidity Side MT5
Agus Santoso
专家
MT4 版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/86275 MT5 版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94339 流动性侧 EA – 基于机构流动性的智能入场 流动性侧是一款自动化专家顾问，旨在检测市场中隐藏的流动性区域——机构最有可能进行交易的区域。通过结合技术指标和实时新闻过滤器，此 EA 能够避免市场噪音并专注于高效和精确的入场。 主要特点 智能流动性检测 此 EA 结合了多个指标来识别重要的流动性区域： 支撑位和阻力位——基于价格行为和历史水平 移动平均线——确认趋势方向和累积区域 RSI——作为价格触及关键区域时的额外确认 执行策略 当价格达到流动性区域并有确认信号时进入 自动止损和获利，配备追踪止损功能 自动新闻过滤器 与 Forex Factory 经济日历集成 可以在新闻发布前/后 X 分钟暂停交易 自动读取 NFP、CPI、FOMC 等事件 可以在新闻发布前自动平仓（可选） 附加功能 时间过滤器——仅在某些时段交易（伦敦、纽约） 每日股权保护
Elegant Eagle Gold EA MT5
Akshay Shahaji Gaikwad
专家
Introducing Eagle Gold EA – a cutting-edge automated trading solution designed to revolutionize your trading experience. With its unique strategy, Eagle Gold EA ensures a seamless journey towards continuous and steady account growth. Distinguished by its simplicity and effectiveness, Eagle Gold EA operates exclusively on the XAUUSD (Gold) currency pair, focusing on the M1 timeframe. It is meticulously crafted to cater to both seasoned traders and newcomers, with a minimum deposit requirement as
Golden Auto Bot MT5
Mai Van Thang
专家
Golden Auto Bot one year running! Fully Futomated Trading System, with 8 trading setup for signals.  The EA has been subjected to stress tests for a period of  all time and passes every year . We   DO NOT use Grid   or   Martingale. 80% off now! We backtest again, backtest real - running real As of now, the Golden Auto Bot primarily operates on the main pair XAUUSD   and the secondary pair EUR-USD. With a minimum investment capital of 300 USD, the bot utilizes a micro lot size of 0.01. For the X
Mnaika
Mehdi Masoudi
专家
Manika  is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) and US30 , optimized for intraday trading and scalping. The core strategy is based on the proprietary NDS Pattern Recognition system, which identifies high-probability breakout setups based on pure Price Action (Fractal Highs/Lows). Unlike dangerous grid or martingale systems, Manika NDS uses a logical trading approach. It identifies "Three Ascending Highs" for sell opportunities and "Three Descending Lows" for
Punisher Scalper MT5
Marcelina Makarewicz
5 (1)
专家
Introducing the   Punisher Scalper MT5, EA for NZDUSD   currency pair. It analyzes market data in real time to identify :    Correct entry moment.    Trend beginning, reversal, direction and strenght.   Support and Resistance.   Self-optimize TP and SL. To do it Punisher Scalper is using :   Data from few time frames at the same time.   Over 10 unique code functions.    44 price action patterns.   8 indicators. Other properties :   The TP to SL ratio is usually around 1:1
Smart Pattern AtrShield
Nuno Miguel Costa Tome
专家
Self-learning core – scans the last 500 candles, extracts RSI + MA-slope patterns and builds its own database—no Python, DLLs or external files. Real-time adaptation – each bar updates accuracy scores and votes on the most similar patterns before opening a trade. Volatility-aware risk – every position starts with a stop-loss equal to ATR(14) × 1.5 , automatically wider in fast markets and tighter in calm ones. Ultra-light, 100 % MQL5 – minimal CPU load, works on any broker, any symbol. Full sou
PZ Averaging EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
1 (1)
专家
该EA使用平均数将您的亏损交易变成赢家。一旦您的初始交易移至负数区域，恢复机制将启动并以固定的价格间隔向同一方向下达连续的市场订单，所有这些都将以合并利润或大约盈亏平衡的方式关闭。该机制与NFA / FIFO规则兼容并被美国经纪人接受。 [ 用户指南 | 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 特征 使用图表按钮轻松交易 完全可定制的职位管理 控制和预先计算的风险敞口 实施许多自动进入策略 可以使用自定义指标进行交易 交易微型账户起价$ 1000 按外汇时段过滤交易 平均过程是完全可定制的，间隔和手数可以从一个交易块增加到下一个交易块。 如何开始 将EA加载到任何图表和时间表 编辑设置，直到风险可以接受为止 使用图表按钮进行交易或启用进入策略 让EA处理交易并预定利润 重复！ 在大多数情况下，恢复将成功，而在少数情况下，恢复将失败。不利于您的交易的强劲趋势将导致EA亏损。 使用技巧 使用图表按钮加载EA并进行交易 请勿使用同一交易品种交易任何其他EA 每个交易品种只进行一次初始交易-绝不进行两次或多次交易- 如果未显示“购买/出售”按钮，则
Barber Scalper MT5
Marcelina Makarewicz
专家
Introducing the Barber Scalper MT5, EA for USDJPY currency pair. It analyzes market data in real time to identify :  Correct entry moment.  Trend beginning, reversal, direction and strenght. Support and Resistance. Self-optimize TP and SL. To do it Barber Scalper is using : Data from few time frames at the same time. Over 10 unique code functions.  44 price action patterns. 8 indicators. Other properties : The TP to SL ratio is usually around 1:1. Barber Scalper trades
Nwersiasf Forex by Gerega
Illia Hereha
专家
This strategy integrates the  Nadaraya-Watson Envelope , Relative Strength Index (RSI) ,and  ATR Stop Loss Finder to identify high-probability trade setups with dynamic stop-loss placement. It is suitable for both  trend-following and mean-reversion trading styles . How It Works: • Nadaraya-Watson Envelope: A non-parametric regression-based indicator that smooths price action and identifies dynamic support and resistance zones. • RSI: Measures momentum and helps detect overbought/oversold cond
FREE
The Daily Retracement Scout
Raza Khan
专家
This Expert Advisor is an intraday trading bot that exclusively targets reversals at key price levels. It operates by identifying the daily high and low and then executes trades when the price retraces to one of two predefined levels. The bot offers both fixed and dynamic lot sizing , the latter of which calculates your position size based on account balance for precise risk management. It also features a trailing stop to lock in profits as the trade moves in your favor. This strategy is best su
BTC High Ratio
Angel Torres
专家
BTC High Ratio Version 1.6 is an optimized tool designed to trade BTCUSD on the M15 timeframe, specifically built for PRO accounts on the Exness broker, with ideal performance on VPS with delays under 30 ms. This version presents a complete overhaul of the algorithm, adapted to current market conditions and aligned with the latest volatility patterns and price behavior. This EA uses a logic based on detecting microtrends and corrections, with scheduled entries that analyze breakouts, liquidity
该产品的买家也购买
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (378)
专家
各位交易员好！我是 量子女王 ，整个量子生态系统的璀璨明珠，也是MQL5历史上评分最高、销量最好的智能交易系统。凭借超过20个月的实盘交易记录，我已然成为XAUUSD当之无愧的女王。 我的专长？黄金。 我的使命？持续、精准、智能地交付交易结果。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣 价。 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Queen mql5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Queen MT5，即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 为什么交易员称我为有史以来最好的黄金EA交易系统 我是新一代交易引擎，由精准的计算、远见卓识和多年真实的市场经验精心打造而成。世界各地的交易员都信赖我，因为我的构造与众不同： 6 种先进的内置
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (20)
专家
真实交易账户实时信号： 默认 MT4（超过 7 个月的实盘交易）： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5（超过 5 个月的实盘交易）： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5上的外汇EA交易频道： 加入我的MQL5频道，获取我的最新消息。 我在MQL5上拥有超过14,000名成员的社区 。 仅剩3份（共10份），售价399美元！ 之后，价格将上涨至499美元。 EA将限量销售，以确保所有已购买客户的权益。 AI Gold Sniper应用了最新的GPT-4o模型（OpenAI的GPT-4o），基于多层算法框架设计，集成了非结构化数据处理，用于XAU/USD交易。并进行跨市场分析以优化交易决策。集成于AI Gold Sniper中的GPT-4o将利用卷积神经网络（CNN）和循环神经网络（RNN），通过自然语言处理（NLP）技术，同时分析历史价格数据序列、宏观波动（利率、通胀）、多时间框架技术信号和实时新闻数据。深度强化学习机制使EA能够通过评估XAU/US
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
专家
直播信号每增加10%，价格就会上涨，以保持Zenox的独家地位并保护该策略。最终价格为2999美元。 实时信号 IC Markets 账户，亲自查看其实时表现作为证明！ 下载用户手册（英文版） Zenox是一款先进的人工智能多货币对波段交易机器人，能够追踪趋势，并在16种货币对之间分散风险。多年的专注开发造就了强大的交易算法。 我使用了一个高质量的数据集，时间跨度从2000年至今。人工智能系统在服务器上使用最新的机器学习技术进行训练，随后进行了强化学习。这个过程耗时数周，但结果令人印象深刻。训练周期涵盖2000年至2020年。2020年至今的数据为样本外数据。能够保持多年样本外数据的卓越性能实属罕见。这证明人工智能层能够毫无问题地适应新的市场环境，这一点至关重要。许多智能交易系统只是硬编码的、经过优化的定时炸弹，迟早会失效，而Zenox能够适应新的市场环境。 Zenox 始终使用预设的止损和止盈水平，并采用买入/卖出止损单来获得高回报率。每对交易只允许一个买入仓位和一个卖出仓位，以确保严格的风险管理。不使用追踪止损，从而减少滑点，提高利润和稳定性。避免使用危险的网格策略或马丁格尔
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
专家
XAUUSD 混合交易策略 – 新闻情绪分析与订单簿失衡相结合 该策略结合了两种罕见但极其有效的交易方法，打造出一种专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 在 30 分钟图表 上交易而设计的混合系统。 传统的智能交易系统（EA）往往依赖固定指标或简单的图表结构，而本系统采用一种智能市场接入模型， 在决策过程中融合了实时数据与上下文分析。 经济新闻的实时情绪分析 （基于 GPT-5） 基于 Tick 数据的订单簿失衡（DOM）模拟 这两个组成部分的结合为精准的进出场决策提供了坚实的基础，考虑到了基本面和市场微观结构信息。 请您在购买后立即联系我，以获取设置文件和使用手册。 已验证信号（ECN账户）-  NTRon 2000 稳定版 [特点与建议] 交易品种 ：XAUUSD（黄金） 时间周期 ：30 分钟（响应速度与信号质量的最佳平衡） 杠杆 ：至少 1:50（高效利用波动，同时控制风险） 起始资金 ：230 美元起（允许使用小手数进行保守风险管理） [新闻标题情绪分析] 黄金对通胀报告、就业数据和美联储利率决议等宏观经济数据反应强烈。 与大多数系统在这些时间段回避交易不同，本策略主动将原始
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
专家
使用真实交易账户的实时信号： 默认设置： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5上的外汇EA交易频道： 加入我的 MQL5 频道，获取我的最新消息。 我在 MQL5 上拥有超过 14,000 名成员的社区 。 仅剩 3 套（共 10 套），售价 399 美元！ 之后价格将上涨至 499 美元。 EA为保障所有已购客户的权益，本产品将限量发售。 AI黄金交易系统利用先进的GPT-4o模型，在XAU/USD市场执行复杂的趋势跟踪策略。该系统采用多时间框架收敛分析，结合小波变换降噪和分数阶积分技术来识别真正的趋势持续性。我们专有的算法将动量聚类分析与状态转换检测相结合，从而能够动态适应市场波动状态。该EA利用贝叶斯概率模型评估趋势延续的可能性，并纳入收益率曲线动态、实际利率预期和地缘政治风险溢价。分层风险管理框架基于趋势强度量化和波动状态分类，实施非对称仓位管理。该系统通过广泛的前瞻性分析和机制调整回测，展现了稳健的性能，在各种市场环境下均保持了稳定的风险调整后收益。 EA 实施了多层保护，包括波动率调整止损、基于相关性的仓位限制和回撤
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
专家
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非手数
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
专家
重要提示： 为确保完全透明，我提供与此EA关联的真实投资者账户的访问权限，使您能够实时监控其表现，无任何操纵。 仅在5天内，整个初始资金已全额提取，此后EA仅使用利润资金进行交易，完全不涉及原始余额。 当前价格$199是限时发布优惠，将在售出10份后或发布下一次更新时提高。 现在获取您的副本可保证以此折扣价格终身访问，无论未来如何涨价。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX 实时信号： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X 5Min  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number:   253198898 Investor Password: 
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
专家
Aura Ultimate——神经网络交易的巅峰，通往财务自由的道路。 Aura Ultimate 是 Aura 家族的下一个进化版——融合了尖端的 AI 架构、市场自适应智能和精准的风险控制。它以 Aura Black Edition 和 Aura Neuron 成熟的 DNA 为基础，并更进一步，将两者的优势融合成一个统一的多策略生态系统，同时引入了全新的预测逻辑。 这非常重要！购买专家后，请给我发私信。我会向您发送包含所有必要建议的说明。 接下来的 15 本售价 1000 美元，下一个售价 1250 美元 购买 Aura Ultimate 顾问时，您可以获得 与两个交易账户号码相关联的 Vortex、Oracle 或 Aura Bitcoin Hash 顾问的免费许可证。 私信询问条件 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/stanislav110685 在此处查看实时结果： 10,000 美元真实账户 S1   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2336509   3k ICMarkets 两种策略  低风险     htt
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
专家
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
专家
长期增长。稳定性。韧性。 Pivot Killer EA 不是一个快速获利的系统，而是一个 为长期可持续增长而设计的专业级交易算法 。 专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 研发，Pivot Killer 是多年研究、测试和系统化开发的结晶。它秉持一个简单的理念： 稳定胜于运气 。该系统经过多周期、波动性变化和流动性环境下的压力测试——它不是为了短期炫耀而生，而是为长期生存而设计。 为持久而生的策略。 无网格。无马丁格尔。无加仓。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市场在变化，波动在改变，趋势来来去去。Pivot Killer EA 专为那些明白 真正的成长来自生存，而非投机 的交易者而设计。 停滞期是正常且预期中的。但随着时间推移，算法总会 重新崛起并变得更强 ，它会不断适应新的市场波动并稳步增长。 这不是一个快速致富的工具，而是一个 以控制、稳定和稳健为核心的长期资本增长引擎 。 核心原则 无网格。无马丁格尔。无加仓。 每笔交易都是独立的，风险明确且有限。EA 永远不会加仓来弥补亏损。生存与稳步增长是其设计核心。 自适应
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
专家
新的前进步伐 | AI 驱动的精确性遇上市场逻辑 借助 Argos Rage ，推出了新的自动化交易水平--由嵌入式 DeepSeek AI 系统 提供支持，实时分析市场行为。 在继承 Argos Fury 优势的同时，这款 EA 采取了不同的战略路径：更灵活、更广泛的市场解读，以及更强的市场参与度。 Live Signal 时间周期: M30 杠杆:  最低 1:20 入金:  最低 $100 交易品种:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 经纪商:  不限 购买 Argos Rage 后，您将有机会免费获得 Argos Fury 。 购买完成后请直接与我联系。 Argos Rage 利用 DeepSeek AI 评估市场结构、节奏和压力--仅在概率一致时执行交易。 与 Argos Fury 相比，它带来更多机会，同时在不确定阶段仍保持智能保护。 当 Argos Fury 专注于干净的反转结构时， Argos Rage 扩大了交易范围。 它专为希望拥有更多信号、更多变化，同时不失去策略控制的交易者设计。 嵌入式 DeepSeek AI 集成的 AI 模型动态评估市场状况。
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
专家
Cryon X-9000 — 量子驱动的自动化交易系统 真实信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 如今，许多交易者通过在 美分账户 或 极小资金账户 上运行智能交易系统来制造“好看”的成绩 —— 这实际上表明他们 并不真正信任自己的系统 。 而本信号运行在一笔 20,000 美元的真实账户 上。 这代表了 真实的资金投入 ，并提供 透明、无造假成分的表现 ，没有美分账户常见的 人为放大效果 或 低风险失真 。 Cryon X-9000 是一款新一代自主交易架构，专为在高波动市场环境中实现高精度、稳定性和持续性执行而打造。系统基于多层量子分析核心，能够实时重构市场结构，并以冷静的数学逻辑识别最优入场点。 系统的核心是 Cryon Core Engine，它融合了高级形态分析、基于波动性的行为建模以及结构化风险防护逻辑。每一次交易决策都经过多层验证：过滤市场噪音、排除不稳定场景，并仅在结构一致性达到最佳状态时执行。Cryon X-9000 完全基于数据运行，并且 不使用马丁策略、不使用网格、不进行任何形式的非受控加仓 。其架构旨在提供长期
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
专家
道具準備就緒！ （ 下載SETFILE ） WARNING ： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 歡迎來到黃金收割者！ 該 EA 以非常成功的 Goldtrade Pro 為基礎，設計為同時在多個時間框架上運行，並且可以選擇將交易頻率從非常保守到極端波動設定。 EA 使用多種確認演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   黃金非常適合這種策略，因為它是一種波動性很大的貨幣對。 系統根據您的帳戶規模和最大允許提款設定自動調整交易頻率和手數！ 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。  該 EA 已針對黃金的最長可用期限進行了壓力測試，為不同經紀商使
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
专家
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% 折扣 仅限 24 小时。优惠将于 11 月 29 日结束。 这是此产品唯一的一次促销活动。 介绍Syna版本4 - 全球首个代理式AI交易生态系统 我很高兴推出Syna版本4, 外汇交易行业首个真正的多EA代理式协调系统 。这一突破性创新允许多个智能交易系统在不同的MT5终端和经纪商账户之间作为统一的智能网络运作 - 这一功能直到现在才在零售外汇交易中存在。 Syna与AiQ、Mean Machine GPT或其自身的多个实例无缝协作,创建一个协作生态系统,EA共享集体智能,从彼此的交易中学习,并在您的整个投资组合中协调策略 。 在版本3+直接API访问OpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai(Grok)、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity和OpenRouter广泛模型生态系统的基础上, 版本4增加了革命性的主从架构,从根本上改变了交易者如何在多个账户之间进行分散和风险管理 。这是协调式多EA投资组合管理的黎明,人工智能将多个专业交易策略编排为单一的自适应有机体。 版本4主要增强功能: 行业首创代理式生态系
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
专家
PROP FIRM READY!  推出促销： 当前价格仅提供数量极其有限！ 最终价格：990美元 349 美元起：免费选择 1 个 EA！（最多 2 个交易账户） 终极组合优惠   ->   点击此处 加入公共群组： 点击此处   LIVE RESULTS 独立审查 欢迎来到“ORB大师” ： 开盘区间突破的优势 利用 ORB Master EA 释放开盘区间突破 (ORB) 策略的力量：一款专为现代交易者设计的精致、高性能专家顾问。 ORB 因其能够捕捉早期市场势头而人气飙升，而这款 EA 代表了我对这种行之有效的方法的个人看法。 ORB Master 如何交付成果 ： ORB Master 在美国和欧洲股市开盘后立即开始行动，瞄准四大主要指数的关键开盘区间：SP500、US30（道琼斯）、纳斯达克和 DAX 这些突破通常预示着当天的主导趋势，提供可靠的方向偏差。 EA 精准地利用这一优势，进入顺势交易，以获得最大利润潜力。 对于每个指数，EA 部署三种不同的策略变化，创建一个由 12 种不相关方法组成的稳健投资组合。 这种多样化可以最大限度地降低风险，同时扩大机会。
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
专家
Aura Black Edition 是一款完全自动化的 EA，仅用于交易黄金。专家在 2011-2020 年期间在 XAUUSD 上表现出稳定的结果。没有使用危险的资金管理方法，没有马丁格尔，没有网格或剥头皮。适用于任何经纪商条件。使用多层感知器神经网络 (MLP) 训练的 EA 是一类前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)。术语 MLP 的使用含糊不清，有时松散地指任何前馈 ANN，有时严格指由多层感知器组成的网络（具有阈值激活）。多层感知器有时被通俗地称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们只有一个隐藏层时。MLP 由至少三层节点组成：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除了输入节点之外，每个节点都是使用非线性激活函数的神经元。MLP 利用一种称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。多层结构和非线性激活使 MLP 与线性感知器区别开来。它可以区分非线性可分的数据。 此价格还剩 1 份，之后价格将上涨至 3000 美元 如何设定及参数说明 (阅读这里) Live results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678 More Signals:   Check my
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.2 (5)
专家
真實監控。誠實測試。零炒作。 LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES 在進入技術細節之前，有兩件事你必須知道： PipsHunter 由真實資金的監控信號所確認。該 EA 已在真實賬戶（Pepperstone）上持續運行數個月，所有監控完全公開。沒有模擬、沒有隱藏賬戶、沒有「完美回測」——真實交易結果證明了它的實際表現。 回測結果 100% 誠實。沒有曲線擬合、沒有歷史操縱、沒有不切實際的建模。你在策略測試器中看到的，正是 EA 在真實市場中的實際行為。沒有魔法、沒有灑金粉式的技巧——只有經過時間驗證的策略，能在實盤與測試中同樣穩定地運作。因此，PipsHunter 是 MQL5 市場上最透明、最誠實的智能交易系統之一，基於一個核心原則打造：構建安全、穩定、真實的交易系統，不做任何人工“增強”。 這個機器人不僅安全——而是超級安全，得益於嚴格的止損保護，以及完全不使用馬丁格爾或加倉平均。 使用說明 — 如何使用 核心策略：日內剝頭皮 + 搖擺反轉邏輯 PipsHunter 在同一引擎中結合兩種專業交易方法： DayTrading 邏輯——捕捉日內波動 , S
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
专家
黑色星期五50%折扣 - NANO MACHINE GPT 常规价格:$997 至 黑色星期五:$498.50 (折扣价格将在促销期间体现。) 促销开始:2025年11月27日 - 限时黑色星期五活动。 黑色星期五赠品: 所有在黑色星期五活动期间购买Nano Machine GPT的买家可以参加随机抽奖,奖品包括: 1 x Syna激活码 1 x AiQ激活码 1 x Mean Machine GPT激活码 如何参与: 1) 购买后, 向我发送私信 以获取Nano Machine GPT手册和推荐的设置文件。 2) 然后 在此产品页面发表评论 确认您的购买,即可 正式进入 黑色星期五抽奖活动。 将从符合条件的黑色星期五购买者中随机选出三位独立获奖者,购买者必须同时发送消息并发表评论。 黑色星期五促销结束后,Nano Machine GPT将恢复其常规价格997美元。 Nano Machine GPT - 紧凑型全功能系统中的旗舰级AI DNA Nano Machine GPT由Mean Machine GPT、AiQ和Syna背后的同一开发者打造,这些系统帮助建立了外汇交易中真正
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装将仅以当前价格出售，且数量非常有限。    价格很快就会涨到 1499 美元    包含 +100 种策略 ，未来还会有更多！ 奖励 ：价格为 999 美元或更高 --> 免费选择我的其他  5  个EA！ 所有设置文件 完整的设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 审查（第三方） 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴向您介绍终极突破系统，这是经过八年精心开发的先进且专有的专家顾问 (EA)。 该系统已成为 MQL5 市场上多个顶级 EA 的基础，包括广受好评的 Gold Reaper EA、 连续七个多月保持第一的位置，以及 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统不仅仅是另一个 EA。 它是一种专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间范围内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您专注于波段交易、剥头皮交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制性。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营公司交易者：   有了这个系统，您最终可以创建自己独特的交易策略和投资组合，而不会被标记为复制交易
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
专家
概述 Golden Hen EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD (黄金) 设计的专家顾问 (Expert Advisor)。它结合了八种独立的交易策略，每种策略都由不同的市场条件和时间周期 (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12) 触发。 该 EA 旨在自动管理其入场和过滤器。EA 的核心逻辑专注于识别特定的信号。Golden Hen EA 不使用网格 (grid)、马丁格尔 (martingale) 或平均成本技术 。 EA 开启的所有交易都使用预定义的 止损 (Stop Loss) 和 止盈 (Take Profit) 。 实时信号   |   公告频道  | 下载 Set 文件 八种策略概述 EA 同时跨多个时间周期分析 XAUUSD 图表： 策略 1 (M30):   该策略分析最近的一系列特定柱状线，以识别在定义的看跌形态之后的潜在看涨反转信号。 策略 2 (H4):   该策略在持续的下行趋势后识别强劲的看涨动能。它使用前一个 H4 柱的低点作为分析的参考点。 策略 3 (M30):   这是一种基于会话的策略。它监控相对于早期交易时段低点的价格行为，以识别潜在
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
专家
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 来自拥有25年以上经验的作者的专业交易顾问，用于交易任何资产，无需马丁格尔或网格。 大多数顶级顾问处理上涨黄金。它们在测试中看起来出色……只要黄金上涨。但当趋势耗尽时会怎样？谁来保护您的存款？HTTP EA 不相信永恒增长 — 它适应不断变化的市场，并旨在广泛分散您的投资组合并保护您的存款。它是一个纪律严明的算法，在任何模式下都能同样成功：上涨、下跌、横盘。它像专业人士一样交易。HTTP EA 是精确的风险和时间管理系统。不要根据历史上的漂亮图表选择顾问。根据工作原理选择。 资产 任意，每种资产购买后有自己的 .set 文件 时间框架 M5-H4（在顾问设置中指定） 原理 处理动态价格缺失区域 存款 从 $100 起。杠杆 1:25+ 经纪商 任意，ECN/Raw 低点差 测试 策略测试器：EURUSD，01.01.2025 — 今天，每跳 特性 SL/TP，追踪止损，保本，紧急模式，图形面板。 How To Trade Pro EA 不猜测 — 它跟随变化并适应。这是一个纪律严明、活的算法，随着市场变化而变化，并在其他算法崩溃
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
专家
Remstone 并非普通的 EA。 它融合了多年的研究和资产管理经验。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex 24H Christmas discount : $1,350 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 自2018年以来 ，我的上一家公司Armonia Capital向FCA监管的资产管理公司Darwinex提供了ARF信号，筹集了75万美元。只需一位顾问即可掌控4个资产类别！ 没有承诺，没有曲线拟合，没有幻想。但有丰富的现场经验。 加入日益壮大的成功交易者社区，利用 Remstone 的力量！ Remstone 是一款全自动交易解决方案，旨在挖掘市场趋势。它基于先进的算法，专为追求可靠性和结果的交易者打造。 通过经过验证的精确度增强您的交易优势！ 为什么选择 Remstone？ 高级市场适应性： 处理许多不同的资产和经济新闻，以便在正确的时间挑选出可能流行的资产。 可定制的策略
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
专家
Autorithm AI 技术说明   AUTORITHM 是一款为 MetaTrader 5 设计的先进人工智能交易系统，采用 10 个专用 AI 分析层 对市场进行全面分析。该智能交易顾问（EA）使用协同工作的高级 AI 算法来处理市场数据、识别交易机会，并以智能风险管理协议执行交易。 [guide line]   核心功能 该系统采用 10 个不同的 AI 分析层 协同分析市场状况并执行交易。每个 AI 层专注于市场分析的不同方面， 包括： • 技术分析 • 形态识别 • 价格行为分析 • 趋势分析 • 波动性分析 • 风险管理 • 新闻分析 • 时间分析 • 马丁格尔系统管理 • 最终决策制定 EA 包含可配置的基于时间的交易时段、新闻事件过滤以及 AI 驱动的波动性保护机制。 10 大 AI 智能分析层 1. 技术分析 AI 处理多种技术指标和振荡器，通过高级形态识别算法识别市场动能、超买/超卖状态及潜在反转点。 2. 形态识别 AI 识别和分析图表形态、K线形态及价格结构，基于历史市场数据的机器学习算法进行训练。 3. 价格行为分析 AI 在不依赖传统指标的情况下，分析原
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
专家
AxonShift — 具有自适应执行逻辑的算法交易系统 AxonShift 是一款专为 XAUUSD 在 H1 时间周期上开发和优化的自动化交易算法。该系统采用模块化结构，通过分析短期价格动态与中期趋势脉冲的结合来理解市场行为。它避免了对市场噪音的过度反应，不依赖高频操作，而是聚焦于在特定结构条件触发下的可控交易周期。 每一笔交易都基于预设的场景逻辑进行触发，依赖于内部筛选器、价格阈值与波动性上下文。AxonShift 不使用马丁策略、网格系统或仓位加倍方法，从而确保在不同市场条件下执行行为的可预期性和一致性。 该系统在每笔交易中都采用固定的止损（Stop Loss）与止盈（Take Profit）水平，从而维持明确的风险管理框架。此结构使其能够适用于支持市场执行的经纪商，并允许在明确定义的资本模型下部署。AxonShift 的执行机制稳定且不依赖外部指标或随机行为。 系统不依赖新闻事件、外部数据源或概率预测。其核心方法建立在黄金市场特有的行为模式上，包括局部波动区域、方向性微型突破以及短周期内的价格响应。开发过程中特别考虑了 XAUUSD 的非对称波动性与日内流动性节奏。 实盘信号
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
专家
大家好，我先自我介绍一下： 我是 Quantum StarMan，   Quantum EA 家族中最令人振奋、最年轻的成员。 我是一款全自动多币种EA，能够处理多达5种动态货币对： 澳元/美元、欧元/澳元、欧元/美元、英镑/美元和美元/加元 。凭借极致的精准度和坚定的责任感，我将带领您的交易体验更上一层楼。 关键在于：我不依赖马丁格尔策略。相反，我采用专为实现最佳性能而设计的复杂网格系统。为了让您安心，我甚至提供选项，当账户总亏损达到预设限额时，您可以平仓所有交易。 但这还不是全部——我可不是说说而已！我已经开通了直播信号，所以你可以现场观看我直播： IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions  量子星人频道：       点击这里 每购买10件，价格增加50美元。最终价格为1999美元 最棒的是？我超级好用。你只需要把我绑定到一个图表（欧元/美元），我就能帮你
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.71 (28)
专家
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
专家
首次在此平台上 | 一个了解市场的EA 这是该平台上首个使用 Deep Seek 全部功能的专家顾问（EA）。 结合 Dynamic Reversal Zoning 策略，创建了一个不仅能识别市场动态，更能理解市场行为的系统。 实时信号 __________     设置 时间周期： H1 杠杆： 最低 1:30 入金： 至少 $200 交易品种： XAUUSD 经纪商： 不限 Deep Seek 与反转策略的结合是全新的——这正是它特别吸引人的地方。如果你正在寻找新的交易方式， 不要错过这个EA。它是这里第一个此类系统，可能也是自动化交易的新方向的开始。 与其依赖固定模式或预设策略，不如采用此EA的自适应方式。它能识别并理解  市场变化 – 并据此进行调整。  专注于反转区域和压力分析，它远比传统工具更深入。 Deep Seek 简介 Deep Seek 是一个基于先进数据结构的现代分析模型。 它实时扫描市场，识别模式，评估波动性，并洞察传统指标忽视的部分 。 Deep Seek 在以下方面表现尤为出色： 评估市场强弱 识别过渡区域 适应市场阶段变化 AI 系统 交易能力
作者的更多信息
Scalper Deriv
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
4.9 (20)
专家
现成配置文件适用于：AUDUSD、BTCUSD、EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDCAD、USDCHF、XAUUSD、VOLATILITY 75 INDEX,... 实时信号 ： 点击这里 新的set文件会不断添加到我的频道 ： MT5 Set Files 价格即将上涨。 介绍 Scalper Deriv：提升您的剥头皮交易体验。 你是那种在剥皮中找到激情，并希望最大化资本利用的交易者吗？无论您的账户余额是$20、$200、$2000、$20000还是$200000，我们都为您提供了完美的解决方案！我们为您介绍 Scalper Deriv ，这是一个旨在改善您的交易策略并利用市场机会的专家顾问(EA)，无论您的初始投资大小如何。 关键特性 创新体验 ：基于多年的EA经验和知识，Scalper Deriv代表了金融市场剥皮策略的顶峰。 适应不同资本 ：Scalper Deriv对所有人都开放。虽然使用它的最低资本要求为$20，但EA会自动适应任何账户大小。无论是$20、$200、$2000、$20000还是$200000，Scalper Deriv都会适应并最大化您的机会。
Ultra Risk
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
专家
官方指南： 要详细了解每个参数和配置，您可以在此查阅官方手册： Ultra Risk 用户指南 Ultra Risk 理念：速度与安全 在购买此软件之前，您必须了解其本质： Ultra Risk 的设计只有一个目的： 在最短的时间内实现账户的激进增长。 在交易中，利润与风险成正比。为了取得由非凡的成果，该系统 在数学上承担了极高的风险水平 。这不是一个用于保守财富保值的工具；它是一个用于投机的资本加速引擎。 1) 为什么要承担这种风险？ 大多数交易者浪费时间试图规避风险。Ultra Risk 通过智能网格（Grid）架构来管理风险： • 买入逻辑： 与随机系统不同，Ultra Risk 耐心等待价格下跌以 “低价买入” （Entry Drop Percent）。它从不追逐价格；它让市场走向它。 • 适应性： 如果市场走势不利，系统不会崩溃；它会扩展。其 自适应网格 根据实际波动率调整距离，避免了静态网格典型的过早崩溃。 • 智能退出： 系统通过在极端位置积累交易量来转移操作的“重心”。这拉近了盈亏平衡点，增加了关闭的概率，寻求与所承受的风险（回撤）成正比的利润。 2) 价格结构
Gold AI Robot
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
5 (1)
专家
价格即将上涨。 Gold AI Robot – 面向XAUUSD（黄金）的高级交易机器人，具备AI与回撤识别功能 AI过滤器与关键回撤识别，用于在黄金市场中寻找精确的交易机会。 Gold AI Robot适用于XAUUSD（黄金）1小时周期。通过分析价格走势识别重要回撤，分批建仓，并应用全局风险管理来优化每一笔交易。 基于人工智能的信号过滤器 关键回撤识别与分批入场 总止损功能控制累计亏损 全局止盈机制统一管理所有持仓 AutoLot自动批量调整 根据账户资金与风险的动态仓位管理 EA通过AI过滤器检测关键回撤深度，在初始回撤点建立首仓，并在确认新信号后分批加仓。全局止盈功能基于账户余额计算目标收益比例并应用于所有仓位；当总利润超过设定百分比时，系统将关闭所有交易。总止损功能以类似方式运行，用于限制账户整体亏损。 推荐设置： 交易品种：XAUUSD（黄金） 周期：H1 最低推荐入金：1000美元 杠杆：1:100或更高 推荐经纪商：任何受监管的经纪商 核心优势： 不使用马丁策略 基于AI的全自动交易 完整的全局风险控制 设置简单，启动快速 支持与文档： 通过MQL5消息提供客户支持
Bitcoin MT5 Bot
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
4 (4)
专家
奖励 : 购买后联系我，可免费获得 1 个 EA（适用于 2 个账户） 用 Bitcoin MT5 Bot 自动化您的比特币交易！ 利用专为比特币交易设计的交易助手抓住加密货币市场的机会。 Bitcoin MT5 Bot 是一款高级交易助手 (EA)，经过优化，可在 MetaTrader 5 平台上进行比特币交易。它采用趋势策略和风险控制，分析多个时间周期的趋势和超买/超卖水平，以最大化在波动的加密货币市场上的获利机会。 主要优势 自动风险管理： 根据账户余额和市场状况调整头寸大小，确保您的资本安全。 每分钟扫描： 通过每分钟持续分析，比特币价格的快速变化可以被迅速捕捉。 适应性强： 易于调整至不同的时间周期和策略，允许完全自定义。 技术特点 趋势、超买和超卖分析： 检测并跟随比特币趋势，评估超买和超卖条件，以便在牛市和熊市中进行交易。 盈利优化： 根据目标利润和风险水平自动计算头寸大小。 动态回撤控制： 控制损失，提高长期交易稳定性。 建议使用要求 建议资本： $1000 建议杠杆： 1:100 或更高 建议资产： BTCUSD 工作原理 Bitcoin MT5 Bot 实时分析比
Money Mind BTC
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
4.77 (22)
专家
Money Mind BTC — BTCUSD 在 H1 (v13.00) 具有全球风险管理和自适应行为的自动化系统 Money Mind BTC 13.00 是一款专为 BTCUSD 设计的智能交易顾问，具备全面风险控制和自动适应逻辑。它结合了运行稳定性、配置灵活性以及可根据市场条件自动调整行为的全球管理结构。 主要特征 交易品种：BTCUSD 推荐周期：H1 内部过滤器，可调节灵敏度 具有自适应距离的渐进式入场 可配置交易方向（仅买入、仅卖出或双向） 固定、算术或几何手数模式 按账户余额百分比计算的全局止盈和止损 账户增长时自动调整手数 最大持仓数量限制 开仓前的内部风险验证 版本 13.00 新增功能 新的入场灵敏度结构（级别 1–5） 根据市场条件动态调整持仓间距 新增参数 EscalaVelocidad （速度比例），可调节系统响应 改进了资金和保证金验证 用于优化的多目标评估模型 总体说明 EA 采用渐进式交易逻辑，根据市场行为调整风险敞口与出场条件。不使用单独的 TP 或 SL，而是通过全局控制实现一致的风险管理。 推荐配置 交易品种：BTCUSD 周期：H1 建议最低资
Grid Volatility
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
5 (1)
专家
可直接使用的配置： EURUSD、GBPUSD、SP500、XAUUSD、Volatility 10 Index、Volatility 75 Index、Boom 1000 Index，... 新的设置文件会持续在我的频道中发布 ： MT5 Set Files 价格即将上涨。 掌控波动性，使用 Grid Volatility！ Grid Volatility 是一个高级智能交易系统，结合了网格策略和冲动蜡烛检测，用于波动性市场的交易。它经过优化，旨在通过自动管理仓位大小来最大化利润并最小化风险。 在这里发现更多智能交易系统： 查看所有 EA 主要优势 - 针对波动市场的优化： 通过可靠的网格策略利用市场波动。 - 自动仓位大小调整（可选）： 根据账户余额自动调整仓位大小（如果启用此功能）。 - 动态风险控制： 实施基于余额百分比的通用止损风险管理策略。 - 仓位类型选择： 可以选择只开买单、只开卖单或同时开两种仓位。 - 三种仓位大小策略： 可选择三种策略来调整仓位大小，适合保守和激进交易者。 - 冲动蜡烛检测： 基于冲动蜡烛分析识别最强的交易机会。 技术特点 - 仓位管理：EA 根
Stop Guardian
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
5 (1)
实用工具
介绍 Stop Guardian：通过移动止损和利润关闭提升您的风险管理。 Stop Guardian 是一个旨在优化您交易策略中风险管理的智能交易系统 (EA)，结合了移动止损和基于利润的自动平仓系统。 主要功能 自动风险管理 ：通过移动止损自动调整持仓，保护利润并减少损失。 可定制设置 ：允许您根据策略调整移动止损参数（移动启动和移动步幅）。 自动平仓 ：一个名为 *Profit To Close All Positions* 的参数可以让EA在账户总利润达到设定值时自动平掉所有持仓。该功能确保您的利润得到保障。 交易识别 ：使用一个魔术号（Magic）来管理和调整特定交易。 可定制参数 魔术号（Magic） ：这个数字标识EA将要管理的仓位。您必须为想让 Stop Guardian 控制的交易分配相同的魔术号。注意：对于手动开立的仓位，魔术号为0。确保将该值设为0，以便EA管理您的手动交易。 移动启动 ：定义移动止损开始激活的利润水平（以点数计算）。例如，如果设为100，当交易达到100点利润时，移动止损将会启动。 移动步幅 ：设置移动止损激活后跟随价格的距离（
FREE
Plant and Harvest Pro
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
5 (1)
专家
奖励 : 购买后联系我，可免费获得 1 个 EA（适用于 2 个账户） Plant and Harvest Pro：在自动交易中实现播种与收获的力量 您是否希望您的交易像生命的自然循环一样，每个仓位都是您播下的种子，以收获利润？现在介绍 Plant and Harvest Pro ，这款专家顾问将市场转变为您的个人耕作田地。 智能播种 Plant and Harvest Pro旨在识别在市场中“播种”（开仓）的最佳时机。它利用基于趋势和蜡烛图分析的高级算法，确保每个仓位都是经过精心计算和精准投资的。 利润收获 一旦条件达到最佳，EA会高效地帮您“收获”利润。Plant and Harvest Pro专注于最大化您的收益，自动调整手数并执行战略性的平仓操作，确保您每次交易都能获得最佳回报。 平衡与增长 借助其自动调整系统，Plant and Harvest Pro根据您的账户余额调整交易，使您能够实现可持续增长。无论您偏好保守策略还是更为激进的方式，这款EA都能适应您的交易风格。 可配置的时间框架 Plant and Harvest Pro允许您根据最佳适应您策略的蜡烛图间隔调整市场分
SmartGold AI
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
5 (1)
专家
奖励 : 购买后联系我，可免费获得 1 个 EA（适用于 2 个账户） SmartGold AI – 用于检测爆发性突破的自适应智能系统 SmartGold AI 是一款专注于在盘整期后捕捉价格突破的智能交易顾问（EA）。它采用 智能且自动化 的系统，识别具有高突破概率的压缩区域，并在价格突破方向开仓。其逻辑还包括动态调整的止盈、全局止损或首次入场单的追踪止损。该EA专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 在 M5 时间框架下进行交易而优化。 主要特点 基于智能识别的窄幅盘整后的突破逻辑 支持买入和卖出，带有可配置的过滤条件 通过百分比设置的全局止损和止盈进行风险管理 对首次入场单使用追踪止损系统 在达到整体盈利目标后平掉所有仓位 支持受控方式加仓 可选的新闻过滤和交易时间控制 交易策略 SmartGold AI 使用基于人工智能的方法来识别价格行为中的盘整模式。一旦检测到有效突破（向上或向下），即在相应方向开仓。 如果价格朝不利方向运行，只要达到最小距离要求，EA可以继续加仓，同时保持市场趋势逻辑一致。当达到整体盈利目标时，所有仓位将被同时关闭。 若出现亏损，还将触发基于账户余额百分比的
Market Sniper Pro
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
5 (1)
专家
购买后请留言以获取用户手册。 Market Sniper Pro 是一款专业的智能交易顾问（EA），专为突破交易和自适应仓位管理而设计。它结合了突破检测、基于 ATR 的分批加仓以及全局风险控制，提供结构化和纪律化的交易方式。 主要特点 可配置的手数大小以及基于余额的自动扩展 突破入场逻辑，可自定义 lookback 和 buffer 分批加仓，基于 ATR 估算间距并设有最小点差 全局止盈和止损，以余额百分比计算 点差、交易时间及新闻事件过滤 可选的图表显示，包含关键统计数据 策略 EA 会检测近期高点和低点的突破，并通过 buffer 过滤信号。如果突破后价格回调，系统会根据 ATR 估算的间距及最小点差评估新的分批加仓机会。管理方式为篮子管理：当达到设定的全局目标和限制（以余额百分比计算）时平仓。可选择在达到当日目标后停止当天剩余时间的交易。 推荐设置 交易品种： GBPUSD（默认优化）；也可优化其他品种 时间周期： 用户可自定义 最低入金： 从 100 USD 起（默认优化为 1000 USD） 杠杆比例： 1:100 或更高 经纪商： 任意低点差、快速执行的 MT5 经纪
筛选:
fabrisgs
101
fabrisgs 2025.05.07 15:36 
 

I like the Grid Deriv EA because it has shown me that it can constantly open successful trades using the grid method. I am using the X2 factor, which means it opens a new position after a number of pips and it helps in two fronts. One, when the price is going in the right direction, it increases the profits. Two, when the price goes in the opposite direction, it helps to recover the loss or mitigate the loss. I had a recent case where the price went drastically in the wrong direction and the EA kept opening new transactions. Initially, I was concerned, but I soon understood how it could help. Once the price made a small comeback - I mean a really small comeback - the EA was ready to close all open transactions with a small loss considering that it was a huge move in the wrong direction. That is possible because of the grid and X2 factors. That means the EA doesn't need to wait for the price to have a huge comeback in order to mitigate the loss. I feel that it gives a level of security. However, keep in mind that this EA does not use SL per individual trade, which means it brings some level of risk, which is always the case for EA that don't use SL per trade. Instead, it has a global SL. So, determine your lot size carefully. Additionally, the grid method is ideal for pairs that go up and down, which means it won't be the best solution for pairs or commodities that tend to constantly go in the same direction due to the nature of the grid method. This EA trades in a good frequency and brings good results constantly - don't expect to be rich overnight. That is why I think it deserves a good review.

回复评论