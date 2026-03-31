XAU Cipher

5

Designed for Gold (XAUUSD)

Set files and updates: I regularly publish optimized configurations for different risk profiles (Low, Medium, High) on my official channels.

Official MQL5 Channel
Telegram Set Files Channel

Full User Guide: Read the complete usage guide

The current price may increase as the product gains traction in the Market.

The problem is not just the entry… it’s what happens after.

Most traders don’t fail because of bad entries, but because drawdown grows, positions are managed without structure, and decisions become emotional.

XAU Cipher was designed to manage the entire trading cycle: entry, scaling, and exit.


WHAT XAU CIPHER IS

XAU Cipher is not a signal-based EA or a system that depends on perfect market conditions to perform well in backtests.

It is a cycle-based execution engine designed for Gold, focused on structured entries, controlled position management, and coherent global exits.


WHAT XAU CIPHER DOES AND WHY IT MATTERS

1) Context-based entries, not random triggers

XAU Cipher waits for specific conditions: price expansion, rejection, and recovery before entering.

It does not chase noise. It looks for zones where the market shows signs of exhaustion or structure.


2) Adapts to market behavior

The system uses a dynamic reference of price movement to better interpret current volatility.

This helps avoid rigid logic and improves adaptability across different market conditions.


3) Controlled recovery system (not blind averaging)

Additional entries are not triggered impulsively. They follow defined rules:

  • Only if price moves a sufficient distance
  • Only if conditions remain valid
  • Only if no panic scenario is detected

This means scaling is structured, not a blind martingale approach.


4) Global profit engine (not random TP)

Instead of isolated take profits, XAU Cipher uses a global cycle target.

Positions work together as a system, aiming for a more efficient and logical exit.


5) Real risk control

XAU Cipher includes a drawdown limit based on account balance, closing all positions when the threshold is reached.

This provides a clear risk boundary instead of undefined exposure.


6) Execution filters that matter

  • Spread control
  • Optional news filter
  • Order validation before execution

Fewer execution errors. More operational consistency.


WHY XAU CIPHER IS DIFFERENT

Let’s be clear: the Market is full of robots that promise too much and explain too little.

  • Many are over-optimized
  • Many only perform under specific historical conditions
  • Many scale positions without a solid exit model
  • Many hide risk behind attractive results

XAU Cipher takes a different approach:

  • Structured logic instead of random triggers
  • Cycle-based management instead of isolated trades
  • Recovery with filters and constraints
  • Transparent and configurable risk handling

This is engineering applied to trading, not marketing disguised as strategy.


TRANSPARENCY AND SUPPORT

  • Frequent updates with real improvements
  • Set files for different risk profiles
  • Active channels on MQL5 and Telegram
  • Response time under 24 hours

This product is not just the EA. It includes an ecosystem of updates, configurations, and support to help you adapt it to your broker, balance, and risk tolerance.


IMPORTANT NOTE

XAU Cipher does not promise results and does not sell unrealistic expectations.

This EA was built to structure your trading process, not to eliminate risk. No serious system can guarantee consistent profits under all market conditions.

Gold can enter complex, trending, or highly volatile phases. During those periods, even a well-designed system can experience drawdowns or losing cycles.

Being clear about this matters:

  • Performance depends on configuration
  • Depends on selected risk level
  • Depends on broker, spread, and execution conditions
  • Depends on market context during the trading period

That is why I provide continuous set files and updates: to help you work with configurations aligned to different scenarios, not to suggest a universal “perfect setup”.

If you are looking for a system that promises easy money, this is not for you. If you are looking for a structured, configurable, and transparent trading tool, then it is worth evaluating.


WHO XAU CIPHER IS FOR

  • Traders who want structured logic on Gold
  • Traders who care about full-cycle management, not just entries
  • Users who value transparency over hype
  • Traders willing to test, understand, and decide based on real behavior

START BY TESTING XAU CIPHER

If you are tired of:

  • Uncontrolled drawdowns
  • Random entries
  • EAs that only look good in backtesting

Start with the demo version.

Observe how it enters.
Analyze how it manages the cycle.
Evaluate if it fits your strategy and risk profile.

And when you are ready, deploy it with the configuration that suits your approach.


XAU Cipher
Structure. Control. Consistency.

Reviews 1
Konstantinos Koukoulakis
277
Konstantinos Koukoulakis 2026.04.30 17:04 
 

Seems quite promising. Running it on a 500 usd real account from the 1st of April and for 29 days it has made a profit of 315 dollars with 73,92% winrate. The profit would have been bigger if there weren't a big gap with an open trade left from Friday to Monday the 13th that costed 220 loss due too 40% DD i have in settings. If i had closed on friday night the profits would have been more than 500 dollars doubling my account in a month. I hope it will continue like this and developer continues to maintain the EA and improve it. Althougt i do not completely understand the logic behind it's trades it's all good for now. I will update accordingly.

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Konstantinos Koukoulakis
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Konstantinos Koukoulakis 2026.04.30 17:04 
 

Seems quite promising. Running it on a 500 usd real account from the 1st of April and for 29 days it has made a profit of 315 dollars with 73,92% winrate. The profit would have been bigger if there weren't a big gap with an open trade left from Friday to Monday the 13th that costed 220 loss due too 40% DD i have in settings. If i had closed on friday night the profits would have been more than 500 dollars doubling my account in a month. I hope it will continue like this and developer continues to maintain the EA and improve it. Althougt i do not completely understand the logic behind it's trades it's all good for now. I will update accordingly.

Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
22953
Reply from developer Antonio Simon Del Vecchio 2026.04.30 17:27
Thank you very much for sharing your results and for the 5-star rating. It is excellent to see that XAU Cipher has managed to generate a profit of 315 USD on a 500 USD account in just one month (a return of over 60%), maintaining such a solid win rate of 73.92% on a real account.
I am fully committed to the ongoing maintenance and optimization of the tool to ensure it remains competitive in the Gold (XAU) market. I greatly appreciate your trust and look forward to your future updates.
Wishing you great success in your trading!
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