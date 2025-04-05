Grid Deriv

5

Grid Deriv est un système de trading automatique basé sur une stratégie de grille, conçu pour exploiter les mouvements de prix extrêmes. Il utilise une entrée initiale basée sur les bandes de Bollinger, suivie d'une logique d’entrées contraires en escalier pour capturer les retracements profonds, selon une approche de retour à la moyenne après une expansion de volatilité.

Fonctionnalités principales :
  • Entrée initiale après rupture des bandes de Bollinger.
  • Entrées supplémentaires dans le sens opposé au mouvement initial.
  • Fermeture automatique basée sur un profit ou une perte globale.
  • Modes de scaling du lot : Fixed, Linear ou X2 (géométrique).
  • Filtres horaires et configuration personnalisable des bandes de Bollinger.

Paramètres clés :
  • Initial lot size (0 = minimum lot): taille du lot utilisée pour la première position (0 utilise le minimum autorisé du symbole).
  • Lot mode: méthode de scaling des lots pour chaque nouvelle entrée (Fixed, Linear ou Power of 2).
  • Max orders per grid: nombre maximal de positions ouvertes en même temps dans une grille.
  • Global TP / SL: ferme toutes les positions lorsqu’un seuil global de profit ou de perte est atteint.
  • Close at middle band: si activé, ferme la grille lorsque le prix croise la bande médiane.

Stratégie :

Le système attend une cassure des bandes de Bollinger (supérieure ou inférieure) pour effectuer la première entrée. Ensuite, si le prix continue dans la direction opposée, il déclenche des entrées supplémentaires dans le sens contraire, à condition qu’une distance minimale (basée sur la volatilité) soit respectée.


Recommandations :
  • Utilisez une taille de lot conservatrice pour les petits comptes.
  • Activez le mode autoLotScaling pour une croissance progressive.
  • Ajustez le paramètre Grid spacing factor si trop d’ordres sont ouverts.
  • Optimisez Bollinger period et Bollinger deviation en fonction de l’actif.

Il est recommandé d’effectuer des tests sur un compte démo avant d’utiliser un compte réel.


Ce robot de trading ne garantit aucun résultat ni profit futur. Toute activité de trading comporte des risques, y compris la perte totale du capital. Les performances passées ne garantissent pas les résultats futurs.

fabrisgs
81
fabrisgs 2025.05.07 15:36 
 

I like the Grid Deriv EA because it has shown me that it can constantly open successful trades using the grid method. I am using the X2 factor, which means it opens a new position after a number of pips and it helps in two fronts. One, when the price is going in the right direction, it increases the profits. Two, when the price goes in the opposite direction, it helps to recover the loss or mitigate the loss. I had a recent case where the price went drastically in the wrong direction and the EA kept opening new transactions. Initially, I was concerned, but I soon understood how it could help. Once the price made a small comeback - I mean a really small comeback - the EA was ready to close all open transactions with a small loss considering that it was a huge move in the wrong direction. That is possible because of the grid and X2 factors. That means the EA doesn't need to wait for the price to have a huge comeback in order to mitigate the loss. I feel that it gives a level of security. However, keep in mind that this EA does not use SL per individual trade, which means it brings some level of risk, which is always the case for EA that don't use SL per trade. Instead, it has a global SL. So, determine your lot size carefully. Additionally, the grid method is ideal for pairs that go up and down, which means it won't be the best solution for pairs or commodities that tend to constantly go in the same direction due to the nature of the grid method. This EA trades in a good frequency and brings good results constantly - don't expect to be rich overnight. That is why I think it deserves a good review.

