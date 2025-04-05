Grid Deriv
- Asesores Expertos
- Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
- Versión: 1.13
- Actualizado: 1 septiembre 2025
- Activaciones: 10
Bonificación: recibe 1 EA gratis (para 2 cuentas) – contáctame después de la compra
- Entrada inicial tras ruptura de Banda de Bollinger.
- Entradas subsiguientes en dirección contraria al movimiento inicial.
- Cierre automático por Profit o Loss global.
- Escalado de lotes configurable: Fijo, Lineal o X2 (geométrica).
- Filtros por horario y configuración de Bandas.
- Initial lot size (0 = minimum lot): volumen con el que inicia la grid (si es 0, se usa el mínimo del símbolo).
- Lot mode: tipo de escalado del lote por cada nueva entrada (Fijo, Lineal o en Potencia de 2).
- Max orders per grid: número máximo de operaciones abiertas al mismo tiempo dentro de una grid.
- Global TP / SL: beneficio o pérdida total al alcanzar el cual se cierran todas las operaciones.
- Close at middle band: si se activa, la grid se cierra cuando el precio cruza la banda media.
El sistema espera una ruptura superior o inferior de las Bandas de Bollinger para realizar una entrada inicial. Luego, si el precio continúa en contra, activa una secuencia de entradas tipo grid en dirección contraria, siempre que se cumpla la distancia mínima requerida (basada en la volatilidad).
- Utiliza configuración de lote conservadora para cuentas pequeñas.
- Activa el modo autoLotScaling para crecimiento progresivo.
- Revisa el parámetro Grid spacing factor si hay demasiadas entradas.
- Optimiza Bollinger period y Bollinger deviation según el activo.
Se recomienda realizar pruebas en cuenta demo antes de operar con dinero real.
Este EA no garantiza resultados ni beneficios futuros. Todo trading conlleva riesgos, incluyendo la pérdida total del capital. El comportamiento pasado no asegura resultados futuros.
I like the Grid Deriv EA because it has shown me that it can constantly open successful trades using the grid method. I am using the X2 factor, which means it opens a new position after a number of pips and it helps in two fronts. One, when the price is going in the right direction, it increases the profits. Two, when the price goes in the opposite direction, it helps to recover the loss or mitigate the loss. I had a recent case where the price went drastically in the wrong direction and the EA kept opening new transactions. Initially, I was concerned, but I soon understood how it could help. Once the price made a small comeback - I mean a really small comeback - the EA was ready to close all open transactions with a small loss considering that it was a huge move in the wrong direction. That is possible because of the grid and X2 factors. That means the EA doesn't need to wait for the price to have a huge comeback in order to mitigate the loss. I feel that it gives a level of security. However, keep in mind that this EA does not use SL per individual trade, which means it brings some level of risk, which is always the case for EA that don't use SL per trade. Instead, it has a global SL. So, determine your lot size carefully. Additionally, the grid method is ideal for pairs that go up and down, which means it won't be the best solution for pairs or commodities that tend to constantly go in the same direction due to the nature of the grid method. This EA trades in a good frequency and brings good results constantly - don't expect to be rich overnight. That is why I think it deserves a good review.