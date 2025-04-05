Grid Deriv
- Experts
- Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
- Versione: 1.13
- Aggiornato: 1 settembre 2025
- Attivazioni: 10
Bonus: ricevi 1 EA gratis (per 2 conti) – contattami dopo l’acquisto
- Ingresso iniziale dopo la rottura delle Bande di Bollinger.
- Ingressi successivi nella direzione opposta al movimento iniziale.
- Chiusura automatica in base a un profitto o perdita globali.
- Modalità di scalatura dei lotti: Fixed, Linear o X2 (geometrica).
- Filtri orari e configurazione delle Bande di Bollinger.
- Initial lot size (0 = minimum lot): dimensione del lotto utilizzata per il primo ordine (0 usa il minimo previsto dal simbolo).
- Lot mode: modalità di scalatura per ogni nuovo ordine (Fixed, Linear o Power of 2).
- Max orders per grid: numero massimo di posizioni aperte contemporaneamente nella griglia.
- Global TP / SL: chiude tutte le posizioni al raggiungimento di un profitto o perdita totale definita.
- Close at middle band: se attivo, chiude la griglia quando il prezzo attraversa la banda centrale.
Il sistema attende una rottura al di sopra o al di sotto delle Bande di Bollinger per eseguire il primo ingresso. Se il prezzo continua a muoversi in direzione contraria, vengono aperte ulteriori posizioni nella direzione opposta, purché sia rispettata una distanza minima basata sulla volatilità.
- Utilizza impostazioni conservative del lotto per conti di piccole dimensioni.
- Attiva autoLotScaling per una crescita graduale.
- Regola il parametro Grid spacing factor se ci sono troppi ordini.
- Ottimizza Bollinger period e Bollinger deviation in base allo strumento.
Si consiglia di effettuare test su un conto demo prima di operare con capitale reale.
Questo EA non garantisce risultati o profitti futuri. Il trading comporta rischi, inclusa la possibilità di perdere l’intero capitale. Le performance passate non garantiscono risultati futuri.
I like the Grid Deriv EA because it has shown me that it can constantly open successful trades using the grid method. I am using the X2 factor, which means it opens a new position after a number of pips and it helps in two fronts. One, when the price is going in the right direction, it increases the profits. Two, when the price goes in the opposite direction, it helps to recover the loss or mitigate the loss. I had a recent case where the price went drastically in the wrong direction and the EA kept opening new transactions. Initially, I was concerned, but I soon understood how it could help. Once the price made a small comeback - I mean a really small comeback - the EA was ready to close all open transactions with a small loss considering that it was a huge move in the wrong direction. That is possible because of the grid and X2 factors. That means the EA doesn't need to wait for the price to have a huge comeback in order to mitigate the loss. I feel that it gives a level of security. However, keep in mind that this EA does not use SL per individual trade, which means it brings some level of risk, which is always the case for EA that don't use SL per trade. Instead, it has a global SL. So, determine your lot size carefully. Additionally, the grid method is ideal for pairs that go up and down, which means it won't be the best solution for pairs or commodities that tend to constantly go in the same direction due to the nature of the grid method. This EA trades in a good frequency and brings good results constantly - don't expect to be rich overnight. That is why I think it deserves a good review.