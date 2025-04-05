Grid Deriv

Advaced Trader MT5 Zhi Xian Hou Experts

Advanced Trader MT5 is a fully automated trading robot developed by using custom indicator "Trend for MT5", which can be found here . The expert has been tested on AUDNZD、NZDCAD、AUDCAD and USDCHF using historical data of many years, you can also test it using real ticks history data on MT5 backtest platform. Even if you don't want to 100% automatically trade by it, you can still use it as a good tool for trading, there is parameters for you to control the EA trading and use it as a trade assist