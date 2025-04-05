Grid Deriv

5

Bonus: ricevi 1 EA gratis (per 2 conti) – contattami dopo l’acquisto


Grid Deriv è un sistema di trading automatico basato su una strategia a griglia, progettato per sfruttare movimenti estremi di prezzo. Utilizza un ingresso iniziale basato sulle Bande di Bollinger e una logica scalare di ingressi contrari per intercettare profondi ritracciamenti, seguendo un approccio di ritorno alla media dopo un’espansione della volatilità.

Caratteristiche principali:
  • Ingresso iniziale dopo la rottura delle Bande di Bollinger.
  • Ingressi successivi nella direzione opposta al movimento iniziale.
  • Chiusura automatica in base a un profitto o perdita globali.
  • Modalità di scalatura dei lotti: Fixed, Linear o X2 (geometrica).
  • Filtri orari e configurazione delle Bande di Bollinger.

Parametri principali:
  • Initial lot size (0 = minimum lot): dimensione del lotto utilizzata per il primo ordine (0 usa il minimo previsto dal simbolo).
  • Lot mode: modalità di scalatura per ogni nuovo ordine (Fixed, Linear o Power of 2).
  • Max orders per grid: numero massimo di posizioni aperte contemporaneamente nella griglia.
  • Global TP / SL: chiude tutte le posizioni al raggiungimento di un profitto o perdita totale definita.
  • Close at middle band: se attivo, chiude la griglia quando il prezzo attraversa la banda centrale.

Strategia:

Il sistema attende una rottura al di sopra o al di sotto delle Bande di Bollinger per eseguire il primo ingresso. Se il prezzo continua a muoversi in direzione contraria, vengono aperte ulteriori posizioni nella direzione opposta, purché sia rispettata una distanza minima basata sulla volatilità.


Raccomandazioni:
  • Utilizza impostazioni conservative del lotto per conti di piccole dimensioni.
  • Attiva autoLotScaling per una crescita graduale.
  • Regola il parametro Grid spacing factor se ci sono troppi ordini.
  • Ottimizza Bollinger period e Bollinger deviation in base allo strumento.

Si consiglia di effettuare test su un conto demo prima di operare con capitale reale.


Questo EA non garantisce risultati o profitti futuri. Il trading comporta rischi, inclusa la possibilità di perdere l’intero capitale. Le performance passate non garantiscono risultati futuri.

grid, deriv, volatility 75, scaling, bollinger, multiple entries, global close, auto lot, mt5
Recensioni 1
fabrisgs
81
fabrisgs 2025.05.07 15:36 
 

I like the Grid Deriv EA because it has shown me that it can constantly open successful trades using the grid method. I am using the X2 factor, which means it opens a new position after a number of pips and it helps in two fronts. One, when the price is going in the right direction, it increases the profits. Two, when the price goes in the opposite direction, it helps to recover the loss or mitigate the loss. I had a recent case where the price went drastically in the wrong direction and the EA kept opening new transactions. Initially, I was concerned, but I soon understood how it could help. Once the price made a small comeback - I mean a really small comeback - the EA was ready to close all open transactions with a small loss considering that it was a huge move in the wrong direction. That is possible because of the grid and X2 factors. That means the EA doesn't need to wait for the price to have a huge comeback in order to mitigate the loss. I feel that it gives a level of security. However, keep in mind that this EA does not use SL per individual trade, which means it brings some level of risk, which is always the case for EA that don't use SL per trade. Instead, it has a global SL. So, determine your lot size carefully. Additionally, the grid method is ideal for pairs that go up and down, which means it won't be the best solution for pairs or commodities that tend to constantly go in the same direction due to the nature of the grid method. This EA trades in a good frequency and brings good results constantly - don't expect to be rich overnight. That is why I think it deserves a good review.

Prodotti consigliati
Scalper Deriv
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
4.89 (18)
Experts
Acquista l’EA e richiedimi i file set per iniziare con la configurazione ottimale. Segnale live : CLICCA QUI Il prezzo aumenterà presto. Presentiamo Scalper Deriv: eleva la tua esperienza di scalping. Sei tra i trader che trovano la loro passione nello scalping e desiderano massimizzare il loro capitale? Che tu abbia un saldo di $20, $200, $2000, $20000 o addirittura $200000 sul tuo conto, abbiamo la soluzione perfetta per te! Ti presentiamo Scalper Deriv , l'Expert Advisor (EA) progettato per
Recovery Drawdown MT5
Leonardo Antonio Camacaro Armas
Experts
"Recovery Drawdown" is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to address and overcome the challenge of drawdown in trading accounts. Drawdown occurs when an account experiences a series of consecutive losses, resulting in a significant decrease in available balance. This EA follows a cyclical strategy composed of several key steps. The first step is to close winning trades. This approach is implemented to secure the profits obtained up to that point and prevent them from turning into loss
Bitcoin Quantum Hedge
Cameron Reece Allcock
4 (3)
Experts
Questo EA ridefinisce la versatilità offrendo modalità completamente personalizzabili, gestione dinamica del rischio e protocolli di recupero in tempo reale, garantendo che tu rimanga sempre un passo avanti nel mercato in continua evoluzione. Il prezzo aumenterà a 400 $ dopo i primi 5 acquisti Messaggio privato per ottenere i file set. Gestione del Rischio Adattiva & Strategia di Hedging Senza Pari: Modalità Hedge Doppia: Scegli tra un approccio conservativo o aggressivo in base al tuo stil
AlgoFusion FX
Salvatore Caligiuri
5 (1)
Experts
AlgoFusion FX è un Expert Advisor (EA) avanzato, pensato per i trader che desiderano un approccio robusto, diversificato e multi-strategico al trading algoritmico. Progettato per una gestione del rischio eccezionale, un'elevata adattabilità al mercato e un'ottimizzazione delle prestazioni, questo EA integra modelli quantitativi sofisticati e algoritmi di apprendimento automatico per migliorare la redditività in ambienti di mercato in continua evoluzione. Sia che tu sia un trader istituzionale o
Argo Gold Edition MT5
Encho Enev
Experts
Hello traders! I present to you Argo Gold Edition MT5 - an expert built for gold trading, which is tailored to the specifics of gold movements on international markets. The basis of its logic is that it follows profitable patterns drawn from past periods. Mathematical algorithms are based on the correlation between the values of the indicators used and the corresponding movement of the price of gold. The expert is built on the basis of the ARGO series. It specializes in GOLD / XAUUSD trading. 2
Smart Pattern AtrShield
Nuno Miguel Costa Tome
Experts
Self-learning core – scans the last 500 candles, extracts RSI + MA-slope patterns and builds its own database—no Python, DLLs or external files. Real-time adaptation – each bar updates accuracy scores and votes on the most similar patterns before opening a trade. Volatility-aware risk – every position starts with a stop-loss equal to ATR(14) × 1.5 , automatically wider in fast markets and tighter in calm ones. Ultra-light, 100 % MQL5 – minimal CPU load, works on any broker, any symbol. Full sou
FabTradeX GJ
Raffaele Romano
Experts
Revolutionize Your Trading Game with FabTradeX: A Decade-Proven Expert Advisor for GBPJPY Mastery! Embark on a new era of trading excellence with FabTradeX, an intricate Expert Advisor meticulously crafted for algorithmic trading on the GBPJPY forex pair. This powerhouse strategy isn't just a game-changer – it's a decade-long market exploit trend that consistently outperforms, rarely stepping into negative territory. The secret? It's not overfitted; FabTradeX draws inspiration directly from t
Aureus MT5
Theo Karam
Experts
Extended Round 1 Special Pricing for Early Adopters | Current Price: $299 - Only 10 copies left at this price | Next Price: $399 Aureus MT5 is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading Gold. Combining the precision of a price reversal trading strategy with advanced machine learning, Aureus MT5 provides traders with a reliable tool to navigate the complexities of the Gold market. Strategy Aureus MT5 employs a multi-faceted approach with three distinct price reversal strat
Eldan
Danail Palhutev
Experts
Swing Trading Expert Advisor - a reliable tool for efficient market trading. This Expert Advisor is designed to automate swing trading strategies in financial markets. It uses proven indicators such as Moving Average (MA) and Average True Range (ATR) to identify the most suitable entry and exit points. This allows you to follow current market movements and trade in the direction of the trend. The advisor works with a fixed volume and also has flexible parameter settings for risk management, i
Gartley Butterfly Pattern EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
Gartley Butterfly Pattern EA Descrizione Il consulente automatico effettua operazioni di trading basate su pattern armonici — figure popolari dell’analisi tecnica, presentate per la prima volta da Harold McKinley Gartley e successivamente sistematizzate ed ampliate da Scott Carney, autore di pattern come Bat, Crab, Shark, Deep Crab e Alternate Bat. Il robot riconosce e lavora con le seguenti figure: Gartley, Butterfly, Bat, Crab, Shark, Cypher, Deep Crab, Alternate Bat, AB=CD, Three Drives. I
S Auto Multicurrency Trading System
Shao Shu Yi
Experts
The ultimate trading tool that is designed to deliver simplicity and profitability to users. The EA's cutting-edge model utilizes pattern recognition and neural network training to analyze the market and make informed trades on 20 or more currency pairs (also to ohter instruments) simultaneously. With its user-friendly interface, this EA is perfect for traders of all levels, whether you're a beginner or a seasoned pro. By leveraging the power of our EA, you can achieve steady growth and boost yo
True Range Pro MT5
Smart Forex Lab.
5 (10)
Experts
Scalping notturno accurato e sistema Smart Grid True Range Pro entra nel mercato nella sessione notturna utilizzando indicatori modificati sulla base dell'apprendimento automatico per aprire una posizione. La griglia di ordini dinamici può essere applicata quando il prezzo si muove contro le posizioni aperte. La speciale opzione Active Order aumenta significativamente le prestazioni quando il numero di posizioni aperte aumenta. Le opzioni Trailing Stop e Drawdown Stop possono essere applicate pe
TepuyFX Martingale
Leonardo Guia Gonzalez
Experts
TEPUY FX MARTINGALE IS A BOT CREATED BY A GROUP OF EXPERIENCED TRADERS IN FOREX MARKET, IT WORKS MULTICURRENCY HOWEVER, IF YOU ALREADY PURCHASED THE LICENSE, WE RECOMEND TO STICK TO THE PLAN CREATED AND DESINGNED BY THE TEAM. WE WILL PROVIDE YOU WITH ALL THE SET FILES NEEDED.  RECOMENDATIONS:  1- USING CENTS ACCOUNTS IS THE BEST WAY TO RUN THE PORTFOLIO 2- USE MT5 ACCOUNTS WITH 1000 TRADES LIMIT (OPEN TRADES LIMIT)  3- THE MORE LEVERAGE THE BETTER 4- ASK ANY QUESTION TO THE SUPPORT TEAM
Grid Volatility
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
5 (1)
Experts
Bonus : ricevi 1 EA gratis (per 2 conti) – contattami dopo l’acquisto Domina la volatilità con Grid Volatility! Grid Volatility è un Expert Advisor avanzato che combina una strategia a griglia con il rilevamento di candele impulsive per operare sui mercati volatili. È ottimizzato per massimizzare i profitti in condizioni di mercato mutevoli, gestendo automaticamente la dimensione delle posizioni per minimizzare il rischio. Scopri altri Expert Advisor qui: Vedi tutti gli EAs Vantaggi principali
Prop Firm Mastery MT5
KO PARTNERS LTD
Experts
The   Prop Firm Mastery EA   is a cutting-edge low risk expert advisor designed for   multi-symbol   trading with   advanced correlation filters   to increase trade accuracy. Unlike traditional EAs that blindly take trades, this EA ensures   only the strongest Buy and Sell setups   by analyzing   correlation strength   between your chosen trading pairs. This state-of-the-art EA combines pending order execution with a suite of powerful filters to optimize your entry and exit points across up to f
Advaced Trader MT5
Zhi Xian Hou
Experts
Advanced Trader MT5 is a fully automated trading robot developed by using custom indicator "Trend for MT5", which can be found here . The expert has been tested on AUDNZD、NZDCAD、AUDCAD and USDCHF using historical data of many years, you can also test it using real ticks history data on MT5 backtest platform. Even if you don't want to 100% automatically trade by it, you can still use it as a good tool for trading, there is parameters for you to control the EA trading and use it as a trade assist
AW Trend Predictor EA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (2)
Experts
AW Trend Predictor EA - un Expert Advisor che opera utilizzando i segnali degli indicatori di tendenza AW Trend Predictor. Utilizza strategie di indicatori TakeProfit e StopLoss. Può utilizzare il filtro multi-timeframe. Ha uno StopLoss o uno StopLoss fisso calcolato dall'indicatore. Il lavoro basato sul tempo e la media sono funzionalmente possibili. Istruzioni e descrizione ->   QUI   / versione MT4 ->   QUI Benefici: Utilizza uno StopLoss fisso o uno StopLoss dinamico calcolato dall'indicat
Bearish An Bullish EA
Lungile Mbanjwa
Experts
BULLISH EA MT5 BOT Overview: The BULLISH EA MT5 BOT is designed for automated trading on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It primarily utilizes Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) to generate trading signals. The EA aims to take advantage of bullish and bearish market conditions by opening buy and sell positions based on the crossover of short, long, and stop-period moving averages. Key Features: Initial Lot Size: The EA starts with an initial lot size of 0.01, which can be adjusted based on the user's pre
Loss Recovery Trader MT5
Michalis Phylactou
5 (3)
Experts
Attempts to recover losing trades. If a trade moves in the wrong direction, the Zone Recovery algorithm begins. An alternating series of Buy and Sell trades at two specific levels take place, with two Exit Points above and beyond these levels. Once either of the two exit points is reached, all trades close with a combined profit or break even.  To use  1) Place the EA on a chart and select how the first trade will open (Manual/Via EA strategy/Use EA panel/External EA) 2) Configure your recovery
The Market Beast MT5
Beatrice Bernard Mgaya
Experts
Expert Advisor (EA) Description: Multi-Currency Trading with News Filter 1. Overview: The EA is designed to trade multiple currency pairs efficiently. It incorporates a robust news filter to avoid trading during high-impact news events. It has been thoroughly tested using FTMO data and is suitable for prop firms. 2. Key Features: a. Multi-Currency Trading: The EA supports simultaneous trading across various currency pairs. It dynamically adjusts position sizes based on market conditions and ris
ThanosAlgotrade
Irina Manikeeva
1 (1)
Experts
ThanosAlgotrade is an automatic trading advisor for obtaining stable profits over a long period of time. Does not require manual intervention. Designed to work in the MT5 terminal on "hedge" type accounts , the Adviser needs to be installed on the EURUSD currency pair chart on the M1 time frame and enable auto trading. Monitoring of the adviser's work can be viewed here
Ilan
Andrey Khatimlianskii
4.71 (7)
Experts
Ilan for MetaTrader 5 Due to using the virtual trades, trading in both directions (buy and sell) simultaneously became possible. This allows users to adapt the popular strategy for the net accounting of positions applied by MetaTrader 5.  Expert Advisor Settings The Expert Advisor setup is simple. However, all the important settings of the strategy are available for adjusting. Available tools: Unique  MagicNumber  for identification of trades; Trade direction option ( Trade direction ): buy onl
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT5
Mykola Khandus
Indicatori
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT5 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
Opal MT5
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Experts
Limited Time Offer: 50% Off One-Day Introductory Price! Opal is a powerful tool using cutting-edge algorithms and AI-driven calculations. This fully automated EA encompasses the exceptional qualities we associate with the opulent gemstone: proper decision-making, prudence and strong protection. The capital is protected by advanced money management modules, filters, two-step trailing stop and flexible customizing. Opal also takes into account the study of psychological levels in financial ma
Impuls Pro
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
La strategia di EA si basa sullo Swing trading , con entrate dopo forti impulsi calcolate dall'indicatore iPump. Come accennato in precedenza, l'EA ha la capacità di aprire operazioni manuali con supporto automatico. - per un trend ribassista ↓ entriamo in un trade dopo un rialzo correttivo del prezzo, l'asset cade nella zona di ipercomprato, vendiamo lungo il trend. - per un trend rialzista ↑, entriamo in un'operazione dopo un calo correttivo del prezzo, l'asset cade nella zona di ipervenduto,
CAP Zone Recovery EA Pro MT5
MEETALGO LLC
3.74 (35)
Experts
CAP Zone Recovery EA MT4  is your tool to turn losing trades into winning trades by using a smart "back-and-forth" hedging mechanism. Let the price move to anywhere it likes - the awesome CAP Zone Recovery EA will make profits out of the situation. The secret behind this amazing EA is a famous trading algorithm known as "Zone recovery algorithm" or "The Surefire Forex Hedging Strategy". CAP Zone Recovery EA MT4  is extremely easy to use. You just open a trade in a trending market - no matter wh
SmartScalp Pro MT5
Serhii Shtepa
Experts
Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market. This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations. Key Features: Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy
MadoCryptoXPro
Mohamad Taha
Experts
New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
Disruptor Gold EA
Hanna Hryshchenko
Experts
That day changed everything. It started like any other — a latte, a European café, the scent of fresh pastries. Then I saw him: elegant, in a hurry, stepping into a sleek car. As he moved, something fell — a flash drive. It wasn’t ordinary. Heavy. Engraved: “R.D.” The car vanished. I picked it up, pressed a doorbell at the building he’d exited. Silence. I slipped it into my bag, sensing this was only the beginning. Hours later, at the airport, I remembered. On the plane, I opened it. One folder
SmartEdgeAnalyzer
Abenathi Ntwana
Experts
Smart Edge Analyzer — Edge Your Risk. Master Your Market. Smart Edge Analyzer is a powerful fully automated trading robot designed for traders who want intelligent, precision-driven market entries — without lifting a finger. Originally created as a manual signal tool, Smart Edge Analyzer has been fully upgraded to place real trades automatically based on advanced technical conditions. It combines robust market analysis with a smart execution engine that protects your capital while capturing
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (281)
Experts
Ciao, trader! Sono Quantum Queen, la nuova e potentissima aggiunta alla famiglia di Expert Advisor Quantum. La mia specialità? L'ORO. Sì, opero sulla coppia XAUUSD con precisione e sicurezza, offrendovi opportunità di trading senza pari sullo scintillante mercato dell'oro. Sono qui per dimostrare di essere l'Expert Advisor per il trading sull'oro più avanzato mai creato. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (8)
Experts
Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma | Un EA che comprende il mercato Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilizza tutta la potenza di Deep Seek. Combinato con la strategia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, nasce un sistema che non solo rileva i movimenti di mercato — ma li comprende davvero. Segnale live __________ Configurazione Timeframe: H1 Leva: min. 1:30 Deposito: min. $200 Simbolo: XAUUSD Broker: tutti Questa combinazione tra Deep Seek e la strategia di inversi
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema di trading algoritmico con logica di esecuzione adattiva AxonShift è un algoritmo di trading autonomo, progettato e ottimizzato specificamente per operare su XAUUSD (oro) nel timeframe H1. La sua architettura modulare è basata sull’analisi del comportamento del mercato attraverso la combinazione di dinamiche a breve termine e impulsi strutturali a medio termine. Il sistema evita reazioni eccessive al rumore di mercato e non utilizza strategie ad alta frequenza, concentrandosi
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Experts
Barone quantico EA C'è un motivo per cui il petrolio è chiamato oro nero: ora, con Quantum Baron EA, puoi attingervi con una precisione e una sicurezza senza pari. Progettato per dominare il mondo ad alto numero di ottani di XTIUSD (petrolio greggio) sul grafico M30, Quantum Baron è la tua arma definitiva per salire di livello e fare trading con precisione d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Macchina di Apprendimento + Modello di Apprendimento XGBoost +112 IA a Pagamento e Gratuite + Sistema di Votazione + Prompt Esterni ed Editabili) Mentre la maggior parte degli EA sul mercato afferma di utilizzare "IA" o "reti neurali" ma in realtà esegue solo script di base, Aria Connector EA V4 ridefinisce cosa significa il trading veramente alimentato dall'IA. Questa non è teoria, non è esagerazione di marketing, è una connessione diretta e verificabile tra la tua pia
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segnale
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (18)
Experts
Simbolo XAUUSD Timeframe H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Tipo Intelligenza artificiale Supporto per ordini singoli SÌ Deposito minimo 50 USD (o equivalente in un’altra valuta) Compatibile con QUALSIASI broker SÌ (supporta broker a 2 o 3 cifre. Qualsiasi valuta del conto. Qualsiasi nome del simbolo. Qualsiasi fuso orario GMT.) Esecuzione senza configurazione SÌ Se ti interessa l’intelligenza artificiale applicata al trading, iscriviti al mio canale. Studio i progressi più recenti nel machine learning, condiv
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (8)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (118)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : niente è impossibile, è solo questione di capire come farlo! Entra nel futuro del trading   di Bitcoin   con   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , l'ultimo capolavoro di uno dei migliori venditori di MQL5. Progettato per i trader che richiedono prestazioni, precisione e stabilità, Quantum Bitcoin ridefinisce ciò che è possibile nel mondo volatile delle criptovalute. IMPORTANTE!   Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni d
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (18)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]   ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]   ,   [ Blog ] Conti consigliati: Standard con leva elevata, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO ecc.) Lo sviluppatore di questo EA ha dimostrato la propria professionalità con la qualità dei suoi altri robot. Con Volume Hedger EA  Grazie alla funzione di definizione della strategia di ingresso tramite Indicatore Personalizzato, non avrai più bisogno di acquistare altri EA! Questo EA è un algoritmo di trading avanzato che combi
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Experts
Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5: Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie. La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Dopodiché, il prezzo salirà a $499. - SEGNALE REALE Rischio basso: https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Rischio elevato:   https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2310008 Le istruzioni di installazione complete per il corretto funzionamento di EA AI Gold Sniper sono aggiornate all'indiri
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (4)
Experts
Saldi di fine estate – Offerta a tempo limitato! Si applica un modello di prezzo a livelli: ogni quinto acquisto aumenta il prezzo di 50 $. Con ogni nuovo acquirente, il prossimo livello di prezzo si avvicina, rendendo il tuo ingresso più costoso. Assicura SGear al prezzo attuale prima che venga attivato il prossimo aumento di prezzo. Questa offerta è limitata, sia nel tempo che nella quantità. Dopo di che, si applicherà il prezzo di mercato regolare. Clicca qui -> SGear Signal per monitorare i
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Experts
Presentazione di Syna Versione 3+ - Il Rivoluzionario Sistema di Trading IA a Doppia Funzione Sono entusiasta di presentare Syna Versione 3+, un salto rivoluzionario nella tecnologia di trading alimentata da IA. Questa versione presenta un accesso API diretto senza precedenti ai principali fornitori di IA, tra cui OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek e l'ampio ecosistema di modelli di OpenRouter. Ora con capacità di input Vision, gestione automatica delle chiavi API e proto
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Experts
EA New Player — Consulente di trading di nuova generazione Un'offerta speciale è valida all'inizio delle vendite: prime 10 copie — $350, successive 20 copie — $500. EA New Player è un consulente di trading unico per MT5, costruito sulla base di 7 diverse strategie di trading classiche. Il consulente è stato creato senza l'uso di intelligenza artificiale, solo sulla base di strumenti di analisi tecnica collaudati. Le sue caratteristiche principali sono la trasparenza della logica, le impostazion
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.26 (57)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Sistema di Trading Alimentato da Reti Neurali per XAU/USD (Oro) su Timeframe M1 Il manuale utente è disponibile tramite il link sulla mia pagina profilo — contiene spiegazioni dettagliate di tutte le impostazioni e opzioni. Sul canale Telegram puoi anche trovare diversi account che utilizzano SmartChoise con differenti saldi, livelli di rischio e configurazioni. È un ottimo modo per vedere le reali prestazioni dell’EA su più broker e condizioni. Prezzo ridotto per ora. Questo EA
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Experts
VectorPrime — Sistema algoritmico con logica vettoriale multilivello VectorPrime è un sistema di trading autonomo progettato per un’esecuzione strutturata in condizioni di mercato multi–timeframe. Il suo nucleo si basa sul concetto di analisi vettoriale , in cui la dinamica dei prezzi viene scomposta in impulsi direzionali e strutture matriciali. Il sistema interpreta il flusso del mercato non come segnali isolati, ma come vettori interconnessi che formano una mappa coerente. Moduli principali d
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Experts
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA è un sistema di trading all’avanguardia che supera la complessità dei mercati finanziari grazie a un mix unico di analisi guidate dall’IA e algoritmi basati sui dati. Integrando ChatGPT-o1 , l’ultimissimo GPT-4.5 , modelli avanzati di machine learning e un solido approccio Big Data, AlphaCore X raggiunge un nuovo livello di precisione, adattabilità ed efficienza. Questo Expert Advisor impressiona per la sua strategia innovativa, l’interazione fluida con l’IA e la sott
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Experts
Sono lieto di presentarvi l'Expert Advisor che ho sviluppato in seguito a numerose richieste da parte degli utenti della mia strategia di trading e del mio indicatore proprietari, Divergence Bomber. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Ho quindi creato l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basato sul mio algoritmo originale per identificare e negoziare le divergenze MACD. Si tratta di un sistema di trading automatizzato che: È conforme a
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Prezzo: 404$ -> 550$ Segnale:   ENEA Manuale d’uso:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Cambio di regime + GPT5 con Modelli di Markov Nascosti (HMM) ENEA mt5 è un algoritmo di trading all’avanguardia, completamente automatizzato, che combina la potenza dell’intelligenza artificiale sotto forma di ChatGPT-5 con l’analisi statistica precisa di un Modello di Markov Nascosto (HMM). Monitora il mercato in tempo reale, identificando anche stati di mercato complessi e difficili da rilevare (regimi) e regolando dinam
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Experts
Ti presento un EA davvero tosto, costruito sulla base del mio sistema di trading manuale — Algo Pumping . Ho potenziato questa strategia al massimo, aggiungendo upgrade importanti, filtri e tecnologie avanzate, e adesso sono pronto a lanciare questo bot che: Opera con l'algoritmo avanzato Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Imposta sempre gli ordini di Stop Loss per proteggere il capitale, È perfetto sia per "Prop Firm Trading" che per "Personal Trading", Lavora senza martingala e senza griglie di recup
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.93 (43)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (86)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.79 (48)
Experts
Aura Neuron è un Expert Advisor distintivo che continua la serie di sistemi di trading Aura. Sfruttando reti neurali avanzate e strategie di trading classiche all'avanguardia, Aura Neuron offre un approccio innovativo con eccellenti prestazioni potenziali. Completamente automatizzato, questo Expert Advisor è progettato per negoziare coppie di valute come XAUUSD (GOLD). Ha dimostrato una stabilità costante su queste coppie dal 1999 al 2023. Il sistema evita pericolose tecniche di gestione del den
Altri dall’autore
Scalper Deriv
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
4.89 (18)
Experts
Acquista l’EA e richiedimi i file set per iniziare con la configurazione ottimale. Segnale live : CLICCA QUI Il prezzo aumenterà presto. Presentiamo Scalper Deriv: eleva la tua esperienza di scalping. Sei tra i trader che trovano la loro passione nello scalping e desiderano massimizzare il loro capitale? Che tu abbia un saldo di $20, $200, $2000, $20000 o addirittura $200000 sul tuo conto, abbiamo la soluzione perfetta per te! Ti presentiamo Scalper Deriv , l'Expert Advisor (EA) progettato per
Market Sniper Pro
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
Experts
Lascia un commento dopo l’acquisto per ricevere il manuale utente. Market Sniper Pro è un Expert Advisor professionale progettato per il trading sui breakout con gestione adattiva delle posizioni. Combina il rilevamento dei breakout con ingressi scaglionati basati sull’ATR e controllo globale del rischio, offrendo un approccio strutturato e disciplinato. Caratteristiche principali Dimensione del lotto configurabile e scalatura automatica in base al saldo Logica di ingresso su breakout con lookb
Gold AI Robot
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
5 (1)
Experts
Bonus : ricevi 1 EA gratis (per 2 conti) – contattami dopo l’acquisto Gold AI Robot – Robot di trading avanzato per XAUUSD (Oro) con IA e rilevamento dei ritracciamenti Filtro IA e rilevamento dei ritracciamenti chiave per identificare opportunità precise nel mercato dell’oro. Gold AI Robot opera su XAUUSD (Oro) nel timeframe H1. Analizza i movimenti dei prezzi per rilevare ritracciamenti significativi, apre posizioni scalate e applica una gestione del rischio globale per ottimizzare ogni opera
Grid Volatility
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
5 (1)
Experts
Bonus : ricevi 1 EA gratis (per 2 conti) – contattami dopo l’acquisto Domina la volatilità con Grid Volatility! Grid Volatility è un Expert Advisor avanzato che combina una strategia a griglia con il rilevamento di candele impulsive per operare sui mercati volatili. È ottimizzato per massimizzare i profitti in condizioni di mercato mutevoli, gestendo automaticamente la dimensione delle posizioni per minimizzare il rischio. Scopri altri Expert Advisor qui: Vedi tutti gli EAs Vantaggi principali
Money Mind BTC
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
4.77 (22)
Experts
Bonus : ricevi 1 EA gratis (per 2 conti) – contattami dopo l’acquisto Money Mind BTC — Griglia adattiva su ritracciamenti per BTCUSD Trading automatizzato con filtri basati su IA Money Mind BTC è un Expert Advisor completamente automatizzato, progettato esclusivamente per operare su BTCUSD nel timeframe H1. Sfrutta profondi ritracciamenti all’interno di tendenze dominanti, entrando progressivamente e gestendo tutte le operazioni con uscite globali. Caratteristiche principali Simbolo: BTCUSD Tim
Stop Guardian
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
5 (1)
Utilità
Presentazione di Stop Guardian: Migliora la tua gestione del rischio con il Trailing Stop e la chiusura dei profitti. Stop Guardian è un Expert Advisor (EA) progettato per ottimizzare la gestione del rischio nelle tue strategie di trading, combinando il Trailing Stop con un sistema di chiusura automatica delle posizioni basato sui profitti. Caratteristiche principali Gestione automatica del rischio : Regola automaticamente le posizioni aperte utilizzando il Trailing Stop per proteggere i profi
FREE
Plant and Harvest Pro
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
5 (1)
Experts
Bonus : ricevi 1 EA gratis (per 2 conti) – contattami dopo l’acquisto Plant and Harvest Pro: Il Potere di Seminare e Raccogliere nel Trading Automatico Ti piacerebbe che il tuo trading assomigliasse al ciclo naturale della vita, dove ogni posizione è un seme che pianti per raccogliere profitti? Presentiamo Plant and Harvest Pro , l'Expert Advisor che trasforma il mercato nel tuo campo di coltivazione personale. Semina Intelligente Plant and Harvest Pro è progettato per identificare i momenti mi
Bitcoin MT5 Bot
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
4 (4)
Experts
Bonus : ricevi 1 EA gratis (per 2 conti) – contattami dopo l’acquisto Automatizza il tuo trading di Bitcoin con Bitcoin MT5 Bot! Sfrutta le opportunità del mercato delle criptovalute con un Expert Advisor progettato appositamente per fare trading di Bitcoin. Bitcoin MT5 Bot è un Expert Advisor (EA) avanzato e ottimizzato per il trading di Bitcoin su MetaTrader 5. Utilizza strategie di trend e gestione del rischio, analizzando i trend e i livelli di ipercomprato/ipervenduto su più timeframe per
SmartGold AI
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
5 (1)
Experts
Bonus : ricevi 1 EA gratis (per 2 conti) – contattami dopo l’acquisto SmartGold AI – Intelligenza adattiva per rilevare breakout esplosivi SmartGold AI è un expert advisor specializzato nell'individuazione di breakout di prezzo dopo periodi di consolidamento. Utilizza un sistema intelligente e automatizzato che identifica zone di compressione con alta probabilità di breakout, aprendo operazioni nella direzione del movimento. La sua logica consente anche una gestione dinamica dell’uscita tramite
Filtro:
fabrisgs
81
fabrisgs 2025.05.07 15:36 
 

I like the Grid Deriv EA because it has shown me that it can constantly open successful trades using the grid method. I am using the X2 factor, which means it opens a new position after a number of pips and it helps in two fronts. One, when the price is going in the right direction, it increases the profits. Two, when the price goes in the opposite direction, it helps to recover the loss or mitigate the loss. I had a recent case where the price went drastically in the wrong direction and the EA kept opening new transactions. Initially, I was concerned, but I soon understood how it could help. Once the price made a small comeback - I mean a really small comeback - the EA was ready to close all open transactions with a small loss considering that it was a huge move in the wrong direction. That is possible because of the grid and X2 factors. That means the EA doesn't need to wait for the price to have a huge comeback in order to mitigate the loss. I feel that it gives a level of security. However, keep in mind that this EA does not use SL per individual trade, which means it brings some level of risk, which is always the case for EA that don't use SL per trade. Instead, it has a global SL. So, determine your lot size carefully. Additionally, the grid method is ideal for pairs that go up and down, which means it won't be the best solution for pairs or commodities that tend to constantly go in the same direction due to the nature of the grid method. This EA trades in a good frequency and brings good results constantly - don't expect to be rich overnight. That is why I think it deserves a good review.

Rispondi alla recensione