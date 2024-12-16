AIS Fibonacci P Numbers MT5

This indicator uses the Fibonacci p-numbers to smooth a price series. This allows combining the advantages of the simple and exponential moving averages.

The smoothing coefficients depend on the level of the p-number, which is set in the indicator parameters. The higher the level, the greater the influence of the simple moving average and the less significant the exponential moving average.





Parameters

Fibonacci Numbers Order - order of the Fibonacci p-number, specified by trader. Valid values are in the range of 0 - 255.

After the indicator is launched, the "Fibonacci p-number level" and the length of the series used to calculate the indicator values ("Length of a number series") are displayed in the Experts tab. The length of the calculated series depends on the number of decimal places in the quotes of the currencies. For 5-digit quotes, the accuracy of calculations is higher, so the length of the series will be greater.