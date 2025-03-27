AvA 8

AvA 8 SET files


Advanced Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor


AvA - 8 is a comprehensive, professional-grade Expert Advisor designed for serious Forex and CFD traders seeking versatility and precision in automated trading. This powerful EA combines multiple trading strategies with advanced risk management in a single, cohesive system.
AvA - 8 features two primary trading modules from our HELLENIC module library - DELTA (for long positions) and GAMMA (for short positions)  The 2 modules can work independently or in perfct harmony with one another. Each module utilizes sophisticated entry techniques with multi-level scaling capabilities, allowing the EA to adapt to various market conditions while managing risk effectively.

AvA - 8 also includes PathFinder, our inhouse TrendSignal and Trading modules. PathFinder's unique indicator is created and claibrated based on our long term experience spanning 2 decades.


AvA - 8 Risk management

- Comprehensive stop-loss and take-profit management with options for fixed amount, percentage-based, or trailing settings - The EQUALIZER module constantly monitors portfolio balance and can intervene with protective measures when needed - Dynamic position sizing based on account equity, balance, or free margin
With an intuitive dashboard interface displaying real-time market analysis and position status, AvA - 8 provides complete transparency into its decision-making process. The EA includes built-in support/resistance zone detection, multi-timeframe analysis, and proprietary indicators to identify high-probability trading opportunities. These idicators serve as a pwerful tool for manual trading in addition to aiding the automated strategies.
Designed by professional traders, AvA - 8 combines user-friendly operation with sophisticated trading algorithms to deliver a truly adaptive trading solution for both novice and experienced traders alike.
  • The price for this Trading System "AvA - 8" is 42.00 USD for 1 month
  • If you get "AvA 8" for more than 1 month, for the price of 42.00 USD its because you have made an early decision and are being rewarded for that.
  • The price is always the same or 42.00 USD and the rental period is always the same or 1 month, exceptionally in our launch period this might be longer for some of you.
  • The low price of 42.00 USD per month is based on common sense and being one of many providers here, it has nothing to do with the real value of the product.
  • Being professional traders and system designers, we decided that the best way forward is to be as transparent as possible. This is in regards to how our trading systems are built and how they work, we hope that this will be appreciated by you.


    USER MANUAL & SET FILES

    MORE ABOUT AVA 8


