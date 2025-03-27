AVA 8 - User Manual

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SET files are at the end of this page GAMMA and DELTA Modules User Guide GAMMA and DELTA Modules User Guide





Overview





GAMMA and DELTA modules are part of our HELLENIC module library in AvA-8. These modules implement complementary trading strategies:





DELTA Module: Exclusively executes BUY orders (long positions)

GAMMA Module: Exclusively executes SELL orders (short positions)





Both modules feature an identical 12-level structure for sophisticated position management.





Module Structure





Level System





Each module contains 12 configurable trading levels that operate in sequence:





Level 1 (Initiating Level): Enters as a market order based on the selected initiation method

Levels 2-12: Enter as pending limit orders, one after another, based on entry point distances





Order Placement Logic





Level 1: Placed as a market order when initiation conditions are met

Levels 2-12: Placed as pending limit orders after previous level activates

Entry Points (EP): Measured in points from the previous level's entry price

Sequential Activation: Higher numbered levels only become active when lower levels are filled





Level Configuration





Each level shares the same parameter structure:





Level 1 (Initiating Level) Parameters

CopyLEVEL_DELTA/GAMMA_1 = "LEVEL DELTA/GAMMA 1"

TRADE_DELTA/GAMMA_1 = true/false // Enable/disable this level

LOT_DELTA/GAMMA_1 = 0.0 // Position size (0.0 activates dynamic sizing)

TP_DELTA/GAMMA_1 = 0 // Take profit in points

TP_DELTA/GAMMA_1_follow = true/false // Whether TP adjusts with higher levels





Levels 2-12 Parameters

CopyLEVEL_DELTA/GAMMA_n = "LEVEL DELTA/GAMMA n"

TRADE_DELTA/GAMMA_n = true/false // Enable/disable this level

LOT_DELTA/GAMMA_n = 0.0 // Position size (0.0 activates dynamic sizing)

EP_DELTA/GAMMA_n = 0 // Entry point distance from previous level

TP_DELTA/GAMMA_n = 0 // Take profit in points

TP_DELTA/GAMMA_n_follow = true/false // Whether TP adjusts with higher levels





Note: Level 12 doesn't have TP_follow since it's the highest level.





Dynamic Lot Sizing





Both modules support three lot sizing methods:





Fixed Size: Uses the specified lot value for each level





Money-Based:





DynLot_MoneyStart: Starting money amount

DynLot_MoneyStep: Money step between levels

DynLot_LotRatioStart: Initial lot multiplier

DynLot_LotRatioStep: Multiplier increase per level

DynLot_ApplyTo: Account metric to use (Balance, Equity, or Free Margin)









Percentage-Based:





LotPercentage: Percentage of selected account metric to trade













Take Profit and Stop Loss Management

Both modules implement modular risk management:

Take Profit Modes





NONE: No take profit

AMOUNT: Fixed dollar amount (e.g., $100)

PERCENTAGE: Percentage of account equity (e.g., 2%)





Stop Loss Modes





NONE: No stop loss

AMOUNT: Fixed dollar amount (e.g., $50)

PERCENTAGE: Percentage of account equity (e.g., 1%)





Trailing Stop





NONE: No trailing stop

AMOUNT: Dollar amount-based trailing





TrailingStopAmount: Distance to maintain from price

TrailingStartAmount: Profit required to activate trailing

TrailingIncrement: Step size for trail adjustments













Initiation Methods

Each module can be triggered through various methods:





NO_TRADING: Module disabled

ON_TICK: Enters on the first tick after placement

ON_PSAR: Enters when PSAR indicator gives a signal





DELTA: When PSAR crosses below price (bullish)

GAMMA: When PSAR crosses above price (bearish)









ON_ADX: Enters based on ADX trend strength and direction





DELTA: When ADX shows uptrend (+DI > -DI)

GAMMA: When ADX shows downtrend (-DI > +DI)









ON_ZONE: Enters when price enters support/resistance zones





DELTA: When price is in demand zones

GAMMA: When price is in supply zones









ON_CPR: Enters based on Central Pivot Range signals

ON_ALL_IND: Requires all indicators to align for entry





Filter Systems

Multiple filters can refine entry conditions:

ADX Filter Modes





ADX_FILTER_OFF: No ADX filtering

ADX_FILTER_WEAK: Requires ADX > 15

ADX_FILTER_MODERATE: Requires ADX > 25

ADX_FILTER_STRONG: Requires ADX > 50

ADX_FILTER_VERY_STRONG: Requires ADX > 75

ADX_FILTER_EXTREME: Requires ADX > 90





RSI Filter Modes





RSI_FILTER_OFF: No RSI filtering

RSI_FILTER_STRICT: Uses 20/80 boundaries

RSI_FILTER_NORMAL: Uses 30/70 boundaries

RSI_FILTER_LOOSE: Uses 40/60 boundaries





CPR Filter Modes





CPR_FILTER_OFF: No CPR filtering

CPR_FILTER_BASIC: Simple CPR level check

CPR_FILTER_TREND: CPR trend direction only

CPR_FILTER_BREAKOUT: Narrow CPR breakout strategy

CPR_FILTER_RANGE: Wide CPR range trading strategy





Practical Applications

Trend Following Strategy





Enable DELTA in uptrends (with ADX/PSAR confirmation)

Enable GAMMA in downtrends (with ADX/PSAR confirmation)

Use TP_follow to create cascading take profits





Scalping Configuration





Set small TP values (10-20 points)

Disable higher levels (2-12)

Use ON_TICK or ON_PSAR for quick entries





Grid Trading Approach





Enable multiple levels (3-7)

Set appropriate EP distances (20-50 points between levels)

Use money-based dynamic lot sizing for position scaling





Risk Management





Implement module SL/TP rather than per-level SL

Use percentage-based SL for account protection

Enable trailing stops to protect profits





Dashboard Monitoring

Both modules provide visual feedback through the dashboard:





Active levels and their status

Current profit/loss

Position volumes

Filter conditions





Integration with Other Modules





Use with EQUALIZER for overall risk management

PATHFINDER can provide signal confirmation

ZONES module helps identify optimal entry areas