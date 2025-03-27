AVA 8 - User Manual

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The following instructions "User Manual" for "AvA 8" Trading System are under constant review. Until we are satisfied with the user manual we extent the period of AvA from 1 month to 1 year for the same price.GAMMA and DELTA Modules User Guide
SET files are at the end of this page
SET files are at the end of this page
Overview
GAMMA and DELTA modules are part of our HELLENIC module library in AvA-8. These modules implement complementary trading strategies:
DELTA Module: Exclusively executes BUY orders (long positions)
GAMMA Module: Exclusively executes SELL orders (short positions)
Both modules feature an identical 12-level structure for sophisticated position management.
Module Structure
Level System
Each module contains 12 configurable trading levels that operate in sequence:
Level 1 (Initiating Level): Enters as a market order based on the selected initiation method
Levels 2-12: Enter as pending limit orders, one after another, based on entry point distances
Order Placement Logic
Level 1: Placed as a market order when initiation conditions are met
Levels 2-12: Placed as pending limit orders after previous level activates
Entry Points (EP): Measured in points from the previous level's entry price
Sequential Activation: Higher numbered levels only become active when lower levels are filled
Level Configuration
Each level shares the same parameter structure:
Level 1 (Initiating Level) Parameters
CopyLEVEL_DELTA/GAMMA_1 = "LEVEL DELTA/GAMMA 1"
TRADE_DELTA/GAMMA_1 = true/false // Enable/disable this level
LOT_DELTA/GAMMA_1 = 0.0 // Position size (0.0 activates dynamic sizing)
TP_DELTA/GAMMA_1 = 0 // Take profit in points
TP_DELTA/GAMMA_1_follow = true/false // Whether TP adjusts with higher levels
Levels 2-12 Parameters
CopyLEVEL_DELTA/GAMMA_n = "LEVEL DELTA/GAMMA n"
TRADE_DELTA/GAMMA_n = true/false // Enable/disable this level
LOT_DELTA/GAMMA_n = 0.0 // Position size (0.0 activates dynamic sizing)
EP_DELTA/GAMMA_n = 0 // Entry point distance from previous level
TP_DELTA/GAMMA_n = 0 // Take profit in points
TP_DELTA/GAMMA_n_follow = true/false // Whether TP adjusts with higher levels
Note: Level 12 doesn't have TP_follow since it's the highest level.
Dynamic Lot Sizing
Both modules support three lot sizing methods:
Fixed Size: Uses the specified lot value for each level
Money-Based:
DynLot_MoneyStart: Starting money amount
DynLot_MoneyStep: Money step between levels
DynLot_LotRatioStart: Initial lot multiplier
DynLot_LotRatioStep: Multiplier increase per level
DynLot_ApplyTo: Account metric to use (Balance, Equity, or Free Margin)
Percentage-Based:
LotPercentage: Percentage of selected account metric to trade
Take Profit and Stop Loss Management
Both modules implement modular risk management:
Take Profit Modes
NONE: No take profit
AMOUNT: Fixed dollar amount (e.g., $100)
PERCENTAGE: Percentage of account equity (e.g., 2%)
Stop Loss Modes
NONE: No stop loss
AMOUNT: Fixed dollar amount (e.g., $50)
PERCENTAGE: Percentage of account equity (e.g., 1%)
Trailing Stop
NONE: No trailing stop
AMOUNT: Dollar amount-based trailing
TrailingStopAmount: Distance to maintain from price
TrailingStartAmount: Profit required to activate trailing
TrailingIncrement: Step size for trail adjustments
Initiation Methods
Each module can be triggered through various methods:
NO_TRADING: Module disabled
ON_TICK: Enters on the first tick after placement
ON_PSAR: Enters when PSAR indicator gives a signal
DELTA: When PSAR crosses below price (bullish)
GAMMA: When PSAR crosses above price (bearish)
ON_ADX: Enters based on ADX trend strength and direction
DELTA: When ADX shows uptrend (+DI > -DI)
GAMMA: When ADX shows downtrend (-DI > +DI)
ON_ZONE: Enters when price enters support/resistance zones
DELTA: When price is in demand zones
GAMMA: When price is in supply zones
ON_CPR: Enters based on Central Pivot Range signals
ON_ALL_IND: Requires all indicators to align for entry
Filter Systems
Multiple filters can refine entry conditions:
ADX Filter Modes
ADX_FILTER_OFF: No ADX filtering
ADX_FILTER_WEAK: Requires ADX > 15
ADX_FILTER_MODERATE: Requires ADX > 25
ADX_FILTER_STRONG: Requires ADX > 50
ADX_FILTER_VERY_STRONG: Requires ADX > 75
ADX_FILTER_EXTREME: Requires ADX > 90
RSI Filter Modes
RSI_FILTER_OFF: No RSI filtering
RSI_FILTER_STRICT: Uses 20/80 boundaries
RSI_FILTER_NORMAL: Uses 30/70 boundaries
RSI_FILTER_LOOSE: Uses 40/60 boundaries
CPR Filter Modes
CPR_FILTER_OFF: No CPR filtering
CPR_FILTER_BASIC: Simple CPR level check
CPR_FILTER_TREND: CPR trend direction only
CPR_FILTER_BREAKOUT: Narrow CPR breakout strategy
CPR_FILTER_RANGE: Wide CPR range trading strategy
Practical Applications
Trend Following Strategy
Enable DELTA in uptrends (with ADX/PSAR confirmation)
Enable GAMMA in downtrends (with ADX/PSAR confirmation)
Use TP_follow to create cascading take profits
Scalping Configuration
Set small TP values (10-20 points)
Disable higher levels (2-12)
Use ON_TICK or ON_PSAR for quick entries
Grid Trading Approach
Enable multiple levels (3-7)
Set appropriate EP distances (20-50 points between levels)
Use money-based dynamic lot sizing for position scaling
Risk Management
Implement module SL/TP rather than per-level SL
Use percentage-based SL for account protection
Enable trailing stops to protect profits
Dashboard Monitoring
Both modules provide visual feedback through the dashboard:
Active levels and their status
Current profit/loss
Position volumes
Filter conditions
Integration with Other Modules
Use with EQUALIZER for overall risk management
PATHFINDER can provide signal confirmation
ZONES module helps identify optimal entry areas
Files:
ava_bas_-_sys1001.set 15 kb