AVA 8 - User Manual
Trading Systems

AVA 8 - User Manual

27 March 2025, 14:37
Sveinn FRIDFINNSSON
Sveinn FRIDFINNSSON
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The following instructions "User Manual" for "AvA 8" Trading System are under constant review. Until we are satisfied with the user manual we extent the period of AvA from 1 month to 1 year for the same price.

SET files are at the end of this page
GAMMA and DELTA Modules User Guide

Overview

GAMMA and DELTA modules are part of our HELLENIC module library in AvA-8. These modules implement complementary trading strategies:

DELTA Module: Exclusively executes BUY orders (long positions)
GAMMA Module: Exclusively executes SELL orders (short positions)

Both modules feature an identical 12-level structure for sophisticated position management.

Module Structure

Level System

Each module contains 12 configurable trading levels that operate in sequence:

Level 1 (Initiating Level): Enters as a market order based on the selected initiation method
Levels 2-12: Enter as pending limit orders, one after another, based on entry point distances

Order Placement Logic

Level 1: Placed as a market order when initiation conditions are met
Levels 2-12: Placed as pending limit orders after previous level activates
Entry Points (EP): Measured in points from the previous level's entry price
Sequential Activation: Higher numbered levels only become active when lower levels are filled

Level Configuration

Each level shares the same parameter structure:

Level 1 (Initiating Level) Parameters
CopyLEVEL_DELTA/GAMMA_1 = "LEVEL DELTA/GAMMA 1"
TRADE_DELTA/GAMMA_1 = true/false          // Enable/disable this level
LOT_DELTA/GAMMA_1 = 0.0                   // Position size (0.0 activates dynamic sizing)
TP_DELTA/GAMMA_1 = 0                      // Take profit in points
TP_DELTA/GAMMA_1_follow = true/false      // Whether TP adjusts with higher levels

Levels 2-12 Parameters
CopyLEVEL_DELTA/GAMMA_n = "LEVEL DELTA/GAMMA n"
TRADE_DELTA/GAMMA_n = true/false          // Enable/disable this level
LOT_DELTA/GAMMA_n = 0.0                   // Position size (0.0 activates dynamic sizing)
EP_DELTA/GAMMA_n = 0                      // Entry point distance from previous level
TP_DELTA/GAMMA_n = 0                      // Take profit in points
TP_DELTA/GAMMA_n_follow = true/false      // Whether TP adjusts with higher levels

Note: Level 12 doesn't have TP_follow since it's the highest level.

Dynamic Lot Sizing

Both modules support three lot sizing methods:

Fixed Size: Uses the specified lot value for each level

Money-Based:

DynLot_MoneyStart: Starting money amount
DynLot_MoneyStep: Money step between levels
DynLot_LotRatioStart: Initial lot multiplier
DynLot_LotRatioStep: Multiplier increase per level
DynLot_ApplyTo: Account metric to use (Balance, Equity, or Free Margin)


Percentage-Based:

LotPercentage: Percentage of selected account metric to trade



Take Profit and Stop Loss Management
Both modules implement modular risk management:
Take Profit Modes

NONE: No take profit
AMOUNT: Fixed dollar amount (e.g., $100)
PERCENTAGE: Percentage of account equity (e.g., 2%)

Stop Loss Modes

NONE: No stop loss
AMOUNT: Fixed dollar amount (e.g., $50)
PERCENTAGE: Percentage of account equity (e.g., 1%)

Trailing Stop

NONE: No trailing stop
AMOUNT: Dollar amount-based trailing

TrailingStopAmount: Distance to maintain from price
TrailingStartAmount: Profit required to activate trailing
TrailingIncrement: Step size for trail adjustments



Initiation Methods
Each module can be triggered through various methods:

NO_TRADING: Module disabled
ON_TICK: Enters on the first tick after placement
ON_PSAR: Enters when PSAR indicator gives a signal

DELTA: When PSAR crosses below price (bullish)
GAMMA: When PSAR crosses above price (bearish)


ON_ADX: Enters based on ADX trend strength and direction

DELTA: When ADX shows uptrend (+DI > -DI)
GAMMA: When ADX shows downtrend (-DI > +DI)


ON_ZONE: Enters when price enters support/resistance zones

DELTA: When price is in demand zones
GAMMA: When price is in supply zones


ON_CPR: Enters based on Central Pivot Range signals
ON_ALL_IND: Requires all indicators to align for entry

Filter Systems
Multiple filters can refine entry conditions:
ADX Filter Modes

ADX_FILTER_OFF: No ADX filtering
ADX_FILTER_WEAK: Requires ADX > 15
ADX_FILTER_MODERATE: Requires ADX > 25
ADX_FILTER_STRONG: Requires ADX > 50
ADX_FILTER_VERY_STRONG: Requires ADX > 75
ADX_FILTER_EXTREME: Requires ADX > 90

RSI Filter Modes

RSI_FILTER_OFF: No RSI filtering
RSI_FILTER_STRICT: Uses 20/80 boundaries
RSI_FILTER_NORMAL: Uses 30/70 boundaries
RSI_FILTER_LOOSE: Uses 40/60 boundaries

CPR Filter Modes

CPR_FILTER_OFF: No CPR filtering
CPR_FILTER_BASIC: Simple CPR level check
CPR_FILTER_TREND: CPR trend direction only
CPR_FILTER_BREAKOUT: Narrow CPR breakout strategy
CPR_FILTER_RANGE: Wide CPR range trading strategy

Practical Applications
Trend Following Strategy

Enable DELTA in uptrends (with ADX/PSAR confirmation)
Enable GAMMA in downtrends (with ADX/PSAR confirmation)
Use TP_follow to create cascading take profits

Scalping Configuration

Set small TP values (10-20 points)
Disable higher levels (2-12)
Use ON_TICK or ON_PSAR for quick entries

Grid Trading Approach

Enable multiple levels (3-7)
Set appropriate EP distances (20-50 points between levels)
Use money-based dynamic lot sizing for position scaling

Risk Management

Implement module SL/TP rather than per-level SL
Use percentage-based SL for account protection
Enable trailing stops to protect profits

Dashboard Monitoring
Both modules provide visual feedback through the dashboard:

Active levels and their status
Current profit/loss
Position volumes
Filter conditions

Integration with Other Modules

Use with EQUALIZER for overall risk management
PATHFINDER can provide signal confirmation
ZONES module helps identify optimal entry areas
Files:
ava_bas_-_sys1001.set  15 kb
#Instructions - Guidance