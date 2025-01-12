The 7TH Diver

PEACE OF MIND WHEN TRADING PROP ACCOUNTS

The 7th Diver EA, a revolutionary Metatrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to transform your trading journey. As a trader seeking reliability, precision, and versatility, The 7th Diver stands out as your strategic companion. Let's explore the key features that set this EA apart from the rest.

LIVE TRADING RESULTS
MyFxBook.com

H1 Instance Link


Key Features:

1. Simultaneous Trading on All Pairs:

Trade on all 28 pairs simultaneously, maximizing opportunities and spreading risk for a diversified and robust trading portfolio.

2. Set Files Included, No Optimization Needed:

Receive set files with your purchase, eliminating the need for time-consuming optimizations. The 7th Diver is ready to perform at its best right from the start.

3. Swing Trading Mastery:

Employ a swing trading strategy utilizing support and resistance systems to open positions, allowing for strategic market entry and exit points.

4. Profits Optimization, Drawdown Limitation:

Optimize profits and limit drawdown with an array of indicators and options. Utilize trailing stop-loss, closing by indicator, by stop-loss, by time, by profit, and by opening time for a personalized trading approach.

5. News Filter:

Navigate market volatility with an innovative news filter, incorporating disconnection times before and after general news, and specific disconnection times for major events like FOMC, ECB, and Fed announcements. Additionally, benefit from a dedicated filter for nightly news.

6. Capital Protections and Risk Management:

Enjoy multiple capital protection features, including percentage and currency-based safeguards. Implement effective risk management strategies to secure your capital while trading.

7. Prop Firm Compatibility:

Perfectly align with funded account "prop firms" such as Myfundedfx, FTMO, E8, Audacity, and more, adhering to strict rules and regulations for a seamless trading experience.


Recommendations:

- Recommended Pairs:

GBPJPY|EURJPY|AUDJPY|NZDJPY

- Recommended Timeframes:

M15|M20|M30|H1

- Recommended Setting:

Use it with a free provided Conductor EA for the easily risk management and other account management.

- Recommended Lot and Risk:

Implement a risk-conscious approach with a suggested lot and risk percentage of 0.5-1%.

- Brokers:

Compatible with all brokers offering the 28 necessary forex pairs for calculations.

- Minimum Capital:

Initiate trading with a minimum capital of $1000, allowing for a DD of 15-20% for smaller accounts.

- Minimum Leverage:

Optimal performance achieved with a leverage setting of 1:30 or lower with a specific configuration.

- Risk Profiles:

Conservative: 0.5%
Expected Drawdown: less that 10%.


The lunch price of The 7th Diver is 499 USD but will rise to 999 USD. Once you buy it be sure to contact us for the set files and other goodies to make your trading life easier as we are full-time traders ourselves. For any questions, suggestions, or problems be sure to reach us as soon as possible, we will be very happy to assist you on anything.

Prop Firm Ready:

Position yourself for success with The 7th Diver, a tool meticulously crafted to meet the stringent requirements of proprietary trading firms. Its seamless adaptation to prop firm challenges ensures you navigate the markets with finesse and confidence.

JPY Forex Pairs Mastery:

Discover the exceptional proficiency of The 7th Diver in handling JPY forex pairs. Whether you're drawn to the intricacies of USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, or other yen crosses, this EA excels in optimizing trading opportunities within the Japanese currency spectrum.

7 Years of WFA Backtest:

Backed by a solid foundation of 7 years of backtesting, The 7th Diver undergoes rigorous scrutiny through Walk Forward Analysis. This extensive testing period ensures that the EA's strategies remain robust and adaptable, providing you with a reliable tool for navigating the ever-changing forex landscape.

Low Drawdown, Smooth Equity Curve:

One of The 7th Diver's standout features is its ability to maintain a low drawdown over the years, resulting in a consistently smooth equity curve. This is achieved through a meticulous balance of risk management and strategic trading algorithms, emphasizing stability and reliability.

Smart Take Profit and Stop Loss Logic:

Experience the sophistication of smart take-profit and stop-loss logic embedded within The 7th Diver. This EA dynamically adjusts these parameters based on market conditions, maximizing profits while carefully managing risk. The result is a trading strategy that aligns with your financial goals and risk tolerance.

In conclusion, The 7th Diver EA emerges as a beacon of reliability and innovation in the world of forex trading. It's not just a tool; it's a comprehensive solution that caters to the unique needs of traders who value precision, stability, and adaptability. Elevate your trading experience with The 7th Diver and embark on a journey where your success is empowered by cutting-edge technology and time-tested strategies.

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