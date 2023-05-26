DerivTrader

Key Features:

  1. Smart Channel Indicator:
    • The robot utilizes an advanced smart channel indicator that employs machine learning algorithms to analyze market trends and identify potential channels.
    • This indicator adapts to various market conditions, recognizing key support and resistance levels, and dynamically adjusts its strategy accordingly.
  2. Multi-Timeframe Trading:
    • DerivTrader is capable of trading on multiple timeframes simultaneously, ranging from short-term intraday trades to long-term investments.
    • Its algorithmic engine synchronizes information across different timeframes to make well-informed trading decisions.
  3. Target-Oriented Trading:
    • The robot is programmed with specific target-oriented parameters, allowing users to set profit targets, stop-loss levels, and risk-reward ratios for each trade.
    • It employs a combination of technical indicators and historical data analysis to optimize trade execution for achieving predefined targets.
  4. Risk Management:
    • The DerivTrader prioritizes risk management to ensure responsible trading. It dynamically adjusts position sizes based on market volatility and the user's risk preferences.
    • It incorporates a stop-loss mechanism to limit potential losses and protect the user's investment.
  5. User-Friendly Interface:
    • The robot features an intuitive and user-friendly interface that allows traders to easily input their trading preferences, set targets, and monitor real-time performance.
    • It provides detailed reports and analytics on completed trades, helping users refine their strategies over time.
  6. Adaptive Learning:
    • DerivTrader continuously learns from market data and user interactions. Its machine learning algorithms evolve to adapt to changing market conditions and improve trading accuracy over time.

The DerivTrader represents a cutting-edge solution for traders seeking a versatile and intelligent robot that navigates the complexities of the financial markets across different timeframes, all while adhering to predefined target-oriented strategies.

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4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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