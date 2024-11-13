PathFinder Trend EA

PathFinder Trend EA

is an automated trading system that uses the signal logic of PathFinder Trend indicator. 

The EA allows for flexible trade management with options to set two Take-Profit (TP1 and TP2) levels and a Stop Loss (SL) you can also close trades on a reverse signal. These levels are configured through the EA’s input parameters, with TP markers appearing on the chart as short horizontal lines.

The EA features separate modules for Buy and Sell signals, allowing you to trade in one or both directions.

📌 Key Features

  • Signal Detection & Execution:

    • Identifies and executes trades based on PathFinder Trend signals.
    • Buy and Sell modules are separate, enabling directional flexibility.
    • Trade entries are marked with arrows.

  • Configurable Trade Management:

    • Each trade can have one or two optional TPs and SL's

    🧩 Core Components

    • Signal Detection:

      • The EA issues Buy or Sell trades based on the PathFinder Trend logic, placing arrows for trade signals.

    • Customizable Take-Profit Levels:

      • Two TP targets available per trade, and exit on reverse signal.

    • Margin Management:

      • Built-in margin level checking and volume validation help manage risk effectively.

    • Alert Capabilities:

      • Alerts can be enabled in the EA settings to notify of new signals via sound or message.

































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