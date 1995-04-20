Daily Volatility Tracker

Daily Volatility Tracker is a practical and lightweight indicator designed to help traders monitor and analyze market volatility based on historical daily price movements.

Whether you're a day trader, swing trader, or scalper, understanding how much a market moves per day is critical for:

  • Choosing the right pairs to trade
  • Setting accurate stop-loss and take-profit levels
  • Adapting to changing market conditions

MT5 Version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/134960/

Join To Learn Market Depth - https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx

What This Indicator Does

This tool calculates and displays the daily range (High - Low) of price movements for the most recent trading days.

It gives you clear insights into:

  • The highest movement among the selected days
  • The lowest movement
  • The average daily range in points
  • A daily breakdown with day initials (e.g. Monday - 254 points, Tuesday - 310 points, etc.)

Everything is presented cleanly on your chart using a label system that works well with both light and dark themes.

How the “Last 5 Days” Are Counted

  • Automatically skips weekends (Saturday and Sunday)
  • Uses the most recent valid trading days (Monday through Friday)
  • Includes today if it’s a weekday
  • For example, if today is Monday, it includes:
    • Monday (today)
    • Friday
    • Thursday
    • Wednesday
    • Tuesday

This ensures the volatility data is accurate and relevant to current trading conditions.

Main Features

  • Displays key volatility stats directly on your chart
  • Counts only valid trading days
  • Customizable font size and color
  • Clean, multi-line label system for easy reading
  • Works on any timeframe (uses Daily candles for calculation)

How to Use It

  • Attach the indicator to any chart
  • Set how many past days to measure (default: 5)
  • Instantly view:
    • Highest, average, and lowest point ranges
    • Daily movement per day (e.g. M - 254 pts)

Use this data to:

  • Compare volatility across different symbols
  • Identify high-volatility pairs to trade
  • Avoid low-activity or flat market conditions

Who It’s For

  • Traders who want quick visual insight into recent market activity
  • Those looking to identify the most volatile currency pairs
  • Traders who rely on volatility-based strategies or setups

    Daily Volatility Tracker helps you understand what the market is actually doing, so you can trade smarter with real volatility insight.

    Note: This is a free product and is provided as-is. Support is not available, and the source code will not be shared. Please do not request it.


