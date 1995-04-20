Daily Volatility Tracker
- Indicatori
- Suvashish Halder
- Versione: 1.0
Daily Volatility Tracker is a practical and lightweight indicator designed to help traders monitor and analyze market volatility based on historical daily price movements.
Whether you're a day trader, swing trader, or scalper, understanding how much a market moves per day is critical for:
- Choosing the right pairs to trade
- Setting accurate stop-loss and take-profit levels
- Adapting to changing market conditions
MT5 Version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/134960/
Join To Learn Market Depth - https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx
What This Indicator Does
This tool calculates and displays the daily range (High - Low) of price movements for the most recent trading days.
It gives you clear insights into:
- The highest movement among the selected days
- The lowest movement
- The average daily range in points
- A daily breakdown with day initials (e.g. Monday - 254 points, Tuesday - 310 points, etc.)
Everything is presented cleanly on your chart using a label system that works well with both light and dark themes.
How the “Last 5 Days” Are Counted
- Automatically skips weekends (Saturday and Sunday)
- Uses the most recent valid trading days (Monday through Friday)
- Includes today if it’s a weekday
- For example, if today is Monday, it includes:
- Monday (today)
- Friday
- Thursday
- Wednesday
- Tuesday
This ensures the volatility data is accurate and relevant to current trading conditions.
Main Features
- Displays key volatility stats directly on your chart
- Counts only valid trading days
- Customizable font size and color
- Clean, multi-line label system for easy reading
- Works on any timeframe (uses Daily candles for calculation)
How to Use It
- Attach the indicator to any chart
- Set how many past days to measure (default: 5)
- Instantly view:
- Highest, average, and lowest point ranges
- Daily movement per day (e.g. M - 254 pts)
Use this data to:
- Compare volatility across different symbols
- Identify high-volatility pairs to trade
- Avoid low-activity or flat market conditions
Who It’s For
- Traders who want quick visual insight into recent market activity
- Those looking to identify the most volatile currency pairs
- Traders who rely on volatility-based strategies or setups
Daily Volatility Tracker helps you understand what the market is actually doing, so you can trade smarter with real volatility insight.