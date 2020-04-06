Goldmarie EA

Goldmarie EA

is an automated scalping Expert Advisor designed for XAU/USD (Gold) trading on M15 timeframe. It uses a combination of RSI, Bollinger Bands, and dynamic lot sizing to identify high-probability trade setups. The EA also features an advanced risk management system, preventing overtrading and margin issues.

The price for Goldmarie EA will increase by every 10 sales. Final price U$D 999

This guide explains Goldmarie EA's features, including the built-in dashboard and how to configure the EA.

Technical Analysis-Based Trading Strategy

  • Uses RSI (Relative Strength Index) to detect overbought (>70) and oversold (<30) conditions
  • Utilizes Bollinger Bands (20, 2.0 deviation) for price breakout detection
  • Dynamic Lot Sizing adjusts trade volume based on account balance and risk percentage

Adv

The on-screen dashboard will provide real-time information about trading conditions and active trades. Here are the planned features:

 Key Information Displayed on the Dashboard

Current RSI Value – Displays the latest RSI reading, showing if the market is overbought (>70) or oversold (<30)
Bollinger Band Position – Indicates if the price is near the upper or lower Bollinger Band, helping to confirm trade signals
Active Trade Count – Shows the number of currently open trades
Current Account Balance & Free Margin – Displays available margin to prevent over-leveraging
Lot Size Used in Next Trade – Displays the dynamically adjusted lot size based on risk management settings
Trade Execution Status – Provides feedback on whether a trade was successfully opened or failed (Error Codes)
Trade Profit & Loss Summary – Shows total profit/loss of open trades in real-time

Advanced Risk Management

  • Automatic Stop-Loss & Take-Profit Calculation based on predefined pip values
  • Dynamic Lot Sizing ensures trades fit within the available margin
  • No Martingale or Grid Strategy (safe and controlled risk management)
  • Maximum Trade Limitation prevents overtrading

Smart Trade Execution & Management

  • Order Execution with Slippage Control
  • Trade Monitoring & Auto-Closing when the profit target is reached
  • Margin Protection Mechanism prevents opening trades when account balance is too low

User-Friendly Interface & Dashboard (Planned Update)

  • On-Chart Dashboard displaying key trading parameters (Lot Size, Open Trades, Profit/Loss, etc.)
  • Real-Time RSI & Bollinger Band Readings
  • Trade Execution Status & Alerts


 Installation

Open MetaTrader 4
Click "File" → "Open Data Folder"
Navigate to MQL4 → Experts
Copy and paste Goldmarie.mq4 into the Experts folder
Restart MetaTrader 4
Attach Goldmarie EA to a XAU/USD (Gold) M15 chart

Configuration & Settings

Recommended Settings:

  • Timeframe: M15
  • Risk Percentage: 2.0%
  • Max Trades: 3
  • Stop-Loss & Take-Profit: 50/100 Pips (Adjustable)

Input Parameters Explained:

Parameter Description
Lots Fixed lot size for trades (if dynamic lot sizing is disabled)
RiskPercentage Percentage of account balance used per trade
MaxTrades Maximum number of open trades allowed at once
Slippage Allowed slippage for trade execution
StopLossPips Stop-loss value in pips
TakeProfitPips Take-profit value in pips
RSI_Period RSI indicator calculation period
RSI_Overbought RSI overbought level (default: 70)
RSI_Oversold RSI oversold level (default: 30)
Bollinger_Period Bollinger Bands calculation period
Bollinger_Deviation Deviation for Bollinger Bands




Q1: Why does my EA not open trades?
Ensure that "AutoTrading" is enabled in MetaTrader 4
Check if MaxTrades is limiting new trades
Verify that RSI & Bollinger Band conditions are met

Q2: What if I get error 134 (Not Enough Money)?
Reduce the Lot Size or Risk Percentage in the settings
Ensure your broker allows Gold trading with your account size

Q3: Can I use Goldmarie EA on other pairs?
The EA is optimized for XAU/USD (Gold). If you want it for Forex pairs, adjustments are required.



Goldmarie EA is a powerful yet easy-to-use Expert Advisor for Gold scalping on M15 charts. With a strong technical analysis strategy, dynamic lot sizing, and robust risk management, it helps traders execute profitable trades while minimizing risk.


おすすめのプロダクト
Best Win EA
Chun Kit Lee
エキスパート
The Spacial § Two System in this EA,Normal System is a Trend tradeing ， Contrarian System is a martingale . § The Trend trade add order increase profit. § Have a simple CCY Power system. § Recording of top price & reach a certain distance reopen order. § Can Set the Time setting use on night scalper. This EA is suitable for trading EUR/USD, CAD/CHF, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, EUR/CAD, EUR/AUD, AUD/CAD, , or any symbols you like. Defaults setting are not optimized for any symbols, please find your own se
Signal King Simple EA
Andri Maulana
エキスパート
Signal King EA: Master the Market with Precision Tired of complex trading strategies and inconsistent results? The   Signal King Simple EA (Expert Advisor)   is your new command center for automated trading, meticulously engineered for high-performance execution on the volatile Gold market (XAUUSD). This is not just another trading bot. It's a calculated, self-adjusting system that spots high-probability entry points using a refined   Signal King indicator , fortified by crucial momentum, vol
FREE
Angry predator
Jose Daniel Stromberg Martinez
エキスパート
Opening price: $49 (6 of 10 copies left) Get your copy before price goes up! Next price: $99 Angry Predator  is a proffessional made EA with a lot of money management options, such as martingale and autolots . Its a trend based expert with standard indicators that are put together. Monitoring:    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/829058   (just started) All settings are pre-defined for indicators, See screenshots for money management settings. Be careful with martingale setting if you do not
Reiona
Ubaidillah
エキスパート
Reiona is an Expert Advisor (EA) that build based on martingale and hedging method. The main idea is place buy and sell in parallel, save the unprofitable positions with martingale, and keep the profit during trade with hedging. The RSI, iClose, iHighest and iLowest indicators are used for entries. The highest and lowest prices are to indicate the range of new orders, where the next order, with same type must be higher than 75% of difference between this lowest and highest prices. When the bu
EA Modern Deviation Trend Pro MT4
Ruslan Pishun
エキスパート
The EA uses a strategy based on strong price deviations, trading is carried out on major currency pairs. For this strategy, the author's indicator   "Indicator Maximum Price Deviation"   was developed - the algorithm detects deviations in   timeframes: M5 and H1 , and if deviations are found, then the advisor opens the first order and then if the price moves in a positive direction, then the adviser opens additional orders on each bar (a total of 9 additional orders are supported).   The EA does
Ultimatum Breakout
Ruslan Pishun
2 (10)
エキスパート
Ultimatum Breakout - this trading system uses the strategy of valid breakouts, using multiple custom indicators for eliminating bad signals. The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade. The EA is fully adapted: calculates the spread — for pending orders, stop loss, trailing stop, breakeven. It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. It has successfully completed stress testing. No Martingale. No arbi
Blocking EA US30
Murodil Eminjonov
エキスパート
We present to your attention an innovative advisor "Blocking EA US30". This advisor is not a martingale. Our new advisor is developed on the basis of hedging instead of stop orders, it blocks a negative order and exits blocking using a smart algorithm. The advisor has a deposit protection trading system. The trading advisor "Blocking MEANS 30" was developed by a team of programmers over several months for trading on the US30 index on a minute timeframe. The advisor was optimized by the broker FP
New Wall Street
Dmitry Shutov
エキスパート
Общие сведения Для начала торговли достаточно небольшого депозита. Подходит для мульти-валютной торговли. Не зависим от качества соединения и торговых условий.  Принцип работы Эксперт открывает ордера по встроенному индикатору. Если прибыль ордера плюсовая. Данный ордер закрывается и открывается новый в противоположном направлении объёмом  Lot . Если прибыль ордера минусовая. Данный ордер закрывается и открывается новый в этом же направлении и объёмом в  Martingale  раз больше преведущего. Рек
Jinn MT4
Francisco Alonso Gonzalez
エキスパート
Jinn - Fair Value Gap Trading Expert Advisor Professional automated trading system that identifies and trades Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) with advanced risk management. What it does: Automatically detects Fair Value Gaps on H1 and M15 timeframes Executes precise entries when price retraces to FVG zones Implements multiple entry modes: Conservative, Moderate, and Aggressive Supports multiple simultaneous positions with customizable limits Key Features: Smart Detection : Identifies both standard and mi
Mercury MT4
Marta Gonzalez
エキスパート
Mercury MT4  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices.The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert.   Mercury MT4     It is an advanced trading system.  The system is ideal for consolidated market.       You can download the demo and test it yourself.    Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques. "Safety first" approach in development. Stress-tests on historical data  for       multiple  pairs. Broker type: Low spread, fast e
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
エキスパート
EA Aurum Trader は、ブレイクアウトとトレンドフォロー戦略を組み合わせたもので、一日あたり最大二つの取引があります。 個人的なボーナスを得るために購入後すぐに私に連絡してください！  あなたは私たちの強力なサポートとトレンドスキャナ指標の無料コピーを得ることができます,pmしてください. 私！   私はtelegramでEAや特別なセットを販売していません、それはMql5でのみ利用可能であり、私のセットファイルはここの私のブログでのみ利用可能です。  詐欺師に注意し、他の誰からもセットを購入しないでください！  設定 Symbol-market watch ieのように金の正確なシンボル名を入力します。 XAUUSD Starting_lot-最初のポジションに使用される初期ロットサイズ。 各X$profitを0.01増加-USDで指定された利益に達した後、ロットサイズを0.01増加します。 Trailstart_strg1-ストラテジー1(ブレイクアウト)のトレーリングが始まる距離(ポイント単位)。 Trailstop_strg1-ストラテジー1のトレーリングステップ
Wardtrade17
Ahmed Wardan Atik
5 (1)
エキスパート
Your feedback is very important , Please submit your review and contact me to get a settings for other pairs !! This Expert advisor is a very logical, it does not promise irrational wealth as in many advisors offered for sale, it gives an annual profit ranging from 10% to 42%, the expert advisor is intended to work only on one pair, which is the EURUSD Time frame H1 ,  and in only one day, which is Monday  . Just run the expert advisor on the EURUSD pair on Monday and earn a minimum of 10% As
FoxTrotTWO EA
Thomas Gruening
3.8 (40)
エキスパート
FoxTrotTWO EA   is a scalper Expert Advisor intended for EURUSD. It is also available for other major pairs and cross currency pairs. Recommended timeframe is M15. FT2 trades a narrow range at night. At the top and bottom of the range, FT2 will try to generate trades in the opposite direction. To open suitable trades, the Expert Advisor uses several indicators and analyzes several timeframes. But the trades are generated by price actions and are not opened by the indicator. FT2 requires a modera
Blue Sonic Donchian MT4
Duc Anh Le
エキスパート
Get all benefits of a grid strategy and none of its disadvantage | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue Sonic Donchian MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal   -->   Sonic Gold  |   Sonic Fx   Intro BlueSonic Donchian EA   ('Sonic') is a next-gen   multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on Donchian indicator. Other than normal one-off entry, users would have option to activate grid series to maxi
GenisysX Knight
Sahil Shokeen
エキスパート
------ GOOD LUCK   -----   EA is an advanced system that exploits unique fluctuation between AUD, CAD, and NZD currencies. Historically results show that these pairs used in composition always return back first moved pair after fast movement in one direction. This observation can allow us to include a grid-martingale system where can get maximum points of these unique situations. Uses only 3 pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD.  Real account   monitoring ; Much   cheaper   than simila
TradeXStation
Joerg Hamann
エキスパート
The EA TradeXStation serves as an interface between the Excel-based TradeXStation (TXS) and the Metatrader. The trading signals from the TXS can, depending on your configuration, already be interpreted as a ready-made signal by the Metatrader or you can treat the signal as a stimulus without execution. In addition to the trading signals, it is possible to examine the EA in backtest mode with pure signals from the TXS. This primarily includes pure Point & Figure raw data, or pre-filtered data tha
BO Time Trading
Chi Sum Poon
エキスパート
---Bar Open Time Trading--- Most of the EA in the market, it is often the case that trades are executed at the beginning of each bar, known as "Per Bar." We can infer the future trend in the first few seconds of each bar. Let the bullets fly! This EA compares the opening price of each bar with the price "after a few seconds" to make trades. This EA is suitable for all markets, including gold, indices, forex, and more. Let's explore different strategies for various markets and time periods. Have
Capital System
Vitalii Zakharuk
エキスパート
The presented expert system works with the GBPUSD currency pair and only with it. This system implemented the principle of seven orders - that is, a maximum of seven orders can be made in one direction, after which the total position of the series should be closed by stops, either real or virtual. The trading system is designed to work separately with a series of buy orders and separately with a series of sell orders. which makes the trading system versatile enough. The expert passes all types
Directional Movement
Sergey Naymushin
エキスパート
Expert Advisor Overview and Advantages The strategy is based on the support and resistance breakout principle; The EA uses only Buy orders. The EA always uses Take Profit and Stop Loss. Multicurrency trading is supported. Easy of use. Wide choice of suitable currency pairs; Minimum initial deposit. Operation Principle Based on the data of two indicators (the first is RSI with a period of 14, the second one is custom built-in indicator), the EA opens a buy order and sets the Take Profit and Stop
Trendless Scalper
Jaspreet Singh Saini
エキスパート
As the name says, Trendless Scalper doesn't care for what trend is going on in the currency pair. It opens one trade as selected by user and then keep on adding trades according to direction itself. It don't have very complicated parameters. Simply apply on any chart and it works. It is recommended that the spread of the account should be low, but it dont have any restriction for accounts with high Spread too. It can trade any chart and any timeframe. This EA works for those accounts which can h
MS Trading Expert Advanced
Steve Zoeger
エキスパート
MS Trading Expert Advanced ====================================== The Robot is based on 4 Indicators to catch profitable trades. ======================================================== This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts. =============================================================================================== =>  works on all Time Frames from 1Minute to 1Day => On the lower Frames there are too many small trades but it
The Last Pharaon MT4
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
エキスパート
Put to work now The Last Pharaon this incredible EA was carefully made and tested for the EUR / USD market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is to keep your capital safely behind this incredible EA and your account never reaches to $ 0. This EA can be used with little capital $ 100, I have tested it with $ 50 and it works perfectly but it is advisable to start with a minimum of $ 100, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a higher capital, you just have to raise the
Alwais on the road
Marta Gonzalez
エキスパート
ALWAIS ON THE ROAD   It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader.           Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. You can download the demo and test it yourself.  Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques. "Safety first" approach in development. Stress-tests on historical data on  multiple  pairs. Fully automatic. Broker type: Low spread, fast e
Curiosity 3 Route 66 EA
Marta Gonzalez
エキスパート
Curiosity 3 Route 66  It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader. Curiosity 3 have more than 260 customization options for your trade. Different options for different styles of trade.  Curiosity 3 route 66  is a break system of trade with different algorithm of trade mode.  This EA using signals to place orders.  Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. The algorithms de
Smart Martingale Trader MT4
Mohd Azmi Amirullah A
エキスパート
Smart Martingale Trader MT4 Discounted Price. Price increases $10 every 10 purchases (8 left). EA trade progress channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/smart-martingale-trader Key Features: 6 Built-in Signal Strategies (MA+RSI, MACD+RSI, Bollinger, etc.) Intelligent Basket Management System Advanced Trailing Stop Protection Customizable Risk Management Multi-timeframe Compatibility Professional Debug System NEW in v2.4 - Advanced Protection System: Cross-Basket Hedging:   Automatic
Up Down EA
Zufri Al Pianur S E
エキスパート
This EA mainly focus on Martingale to get quick rebates. It has come with 3 strategy: 1. Strategy 1 - if using this strategy you can work with hedge martingale or grid martingale or both hedging and grid martingale . (see a picture below, setfile in COMMENT) 2. Manual Line BUY/SELL area - if using this strategy, you will see 4 line in the chart with different name and colour. Use it to determine area BUY/SELL. Also you can work with hedge martingale   or   grid martingale   or   both hedging and
Zero Dog
Chi Hi Wu
1 (1)
エキスパート
Zero Dog is an intelligent, automatic trading robot, which could scalps between the designate time periods to achieve the results as you set. It is developed base on real trading strategy and is working for the pass 3 years. It is very easy to setup with no much knowledge. You can just start with default set to trade EURUSD instantly. The strategy is well tuned to minimize optimization of setting. Build-in News filter allow you not to worry about stop trading within big news, medium news or low
EA Morpheus
Ruslan Pishun
2.42 (12)
エキスパート
Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To create the strategy, we have used the history data with 99,9% quality for the last 15 years. The best signals had been selected and the false signals have been filtered out. The Expert Advisor performs technical analysis and considers only the breakouts that show the best result. It uses a system of filtering false signals. The EA uses adaptive trailing stop. The EA uses a very
Aeon
Robots4Forex Ltd
エキスパート
Aeon is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades multiple currencies. The EA trades using market orders and uses averaging to turn otherwise negative trades positive. This EA works best on the M5 timeframe. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. Please note: I have made the decision to give this EA away and many more for free with limited support so that I can concentrate on Custom EA. If you wish to use this EA it will n
FREE
Opposite
Richard Hoehne
エキスパート
The EA "Opposite" is a full automated trading expert. The EA uses the hedging strategy as follows: He opens a buy and a sell position at one moment and closes one of the positions after reaching the take profit. Then he opens again two orders in two directions, but in one direction the lot size is bigger than in the other one. Thus one has two possibilities: Either one takes the profit in the direction with less lot size or one takes the profit in the direction with bigger lot size. In the last
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
エキスパート
ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT5バージョン：  ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用していま
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
エキスパート
Vortex - 未来への投資 Vortex Gold EAはメタトレーダープラットフォーム上で金（XAU/USD）を取引するために特別に作られたエキスパートアドバイザーです。独自の指標と作者の秘密のアルゴリズムを用いて構築されたこのEAは、金市場の有益な動きを捉えるように設計された包括的な取引戦略を採用しています。その戦略の主要な構成要素には、CCIやパラボリックインジケーターなどの古典的なインジケーターが含まれており、これらは理想的なエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを正確に知らせるために連動します。Vortex Gold EAの核心は、高度なニューラルネットワークと機械学習テクノロジーです。これらのアルゴリズムは、過去のデータとリアルタイムのデータの両方を継続的に分析し、EAがより高い精度で進化する市場トレンドに適応し対応することを可能にします。ディープラーニングを活用することで、Vortex Gold EAはパターンを認識し、指標パラメーターを自動的に調整し、時間の経過とともにパフォーマンスを向上させます。Vortex Gold EAは、独自の指標、機械学習、適応可能な取
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
エキスパート
Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
エキスパート
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
エキスパート
Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT5バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT4 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! ルール   正確さと規律をもって取引を行ってください。 クォンタムキング EA     構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合しました。M5 上の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロフェッショナルの両
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
エキスパート
Aura Neuron は、Aura シリーズのトレーディング システムを引き継ぐ独特のエキスパート アドバイザーです。高度なニューラル ネットワークと最先端のクラシック トレーディング戦略を活用することで、Aura Neuron は優れた潜在的パフォーマンスを備えた革新的なアプローチを提供します。完全に自動化されたこのエキスパート アドバイザーは XAUUSD (GOLD) などの通貨ペアを取引するように設計されています。1999 年から 2023 年まで、これらのペアで一貫した安定性が実証されています。このシステムは、マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルピングなどの危険な資金管理手法を回避しているため、あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。Aura Neuron は、多層パーセプトロン (MLP) ニューラル ネットワークを搭載しており、これを利用して市場のトレンドと動きを予測します。MLP はフィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) の一種で、特に単一の隠し層で構成されている場合は「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがよくあります。MLP には、入力
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
エキスパート
Goldex AI：今日の成功は明日の果実となる 期間限定の超割引！ 値上げ前の最後の2枚が299USドル。 ライブシグナル > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI 高リスクセット マニュアルと設定ファイル：マニュアルと設定ファイルを受け取るには、購入後にご連絡ください。 価格： 開始価格は899ドルで、10回販売されるごとに199ドル上がります。 コピー可能数：2 Goldex AI - ニューラルネットワーク、トレンド、プライスアクションを備えた高度なトレーディングロボット。 Goldex AIは、金のサポートとレジスタンスをブレイクするプライスアクションを利用する高性能取引ロボットで、市場のニューヨークセッションの動きを最大限に利用することで、可能な限り高い利益を得ることができます。 このロボットは、インテリジェント・リカバリーと呼ばれる戦略を持っており、損失が発生した後、その可能性のある損失を短期間で回復するために、より大きなロットをオープンします。 Goldex AIにはスマート・ニュース・フィルターが内蔵されており、中程度のインパクトのニュースがない
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.83 (29)
エキスパート
ChatGPT TurboによるAI駆動テクノロジー Infinity EA は、GBPUSD および XAUUSD 向けに設計された高度な取引エキスパート アドバイザーです。安全性、一貫したリターン、無限の収益性に重点を置いています。マーチンゲールやグリッド取引などの高リスク戦略に依存する他の多くの EA とは異なり、Infinity EA は、機械学習に組み込まれたニューラル ネットワーク、ChatGPT の最新バージョンによって提供されるデータ分析 AI ベースのテクノロジーに基づく、規律ある収益性の高いスキャルピング戦略を採用し、全体的な取引体験を卓越したものにします。 6,000 人を超えるメンバーが参加する MQL5 コミュニティ に参加して、他のトレーダーとつながりましょう。最新の製品アップデート、ヒント、独占コンテンツを常に入手しましょう。 MT5バージョン Infinity EAの設定方法 特徴 Infinity EA は AI 主導のスキャルピング戦略を活用します。 EA はリアルタイムのデータ分析のために ChatGPT-4 Turbo と統合されています。 I
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1071)
エキスパート
EA Gold Stuffは、金取引のために特別に設計されたExpert Advisorです。 この作業は、ゴールドスタッフインジケーターを使用した注文の開始に基づいているため、アドバイザーはトレンドに従うことを意味する"トレンドフォロー"戦略に従って動作します。 重要！ 指示とボーナスを得るために購入後すぐに私に連絡してください！ トレンド スキャナーの強力なサポートを利用して、無料のインジケーターを入手し、プライバシーを守ります。あーみー！   リアルタイムの結果はここで見ることができます パラメータ 新しいシリーズを開く-新しいシリーズの注文の開始をオン/オフします。 開始ロット-開始ロット。 トレードバイ-Expert Advisorが購入できるようにします。 トレード売り-Expert Advisorが売ることを許可します。 ヘッジを使用する-機能が有効になっている場合、アドバイザーは買いと売りの両方の方向を取引し、機能が無効になっている場合、アドバイザーは一方向 マネー Manadgementを使用-オン/自動ロット計算の使用をオフにします。 オートロットオー
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.76 (41)
エキスパート
Trend Ai EAは、Trend Aiインジケーターと連携して動作するように設計されており、トレンド識別と実用的なエントリーポイント、そして反転アラートを組み合わせることで独自の市場分析を行い、インジケーターのすべてのシグナルを完全自動で処理します。EAには、完全に調整可能な多数の外部パラメーターが含まれており、トレーダーは好みに合わせてエキスパートをカスタマイズできます。 緑のドットが表示されるとすぐに、EAは買い注文をエントリーします。上昇トレンドが青い矢印で確認されると、EAは次のローソク足で買い注文をエントリーします。市場が反転した場合、EAはグリッドとマーチンゲール戦略で一連の取引を管理します。反対のシグナルが現れ、チャートに赤いドットが表示された場合、EAは売り注文をエントリーし、赤い矢印が続くとすぐに、EAは次のローソク足で売り注文をエントリーし、グリッドとマーチンゲール戦略で一連の取引を管理します。 通貨ペアと時間枠： このEAは、上場されているすべての資産、先物、株式、外国為替、コモディティ、暗号通貨、指数で使用できます。xauusd、eurusd、gbpu
EA Game Changer
Vasiliy Strukov
3 (2)
エキスパート
Game Change EAは、Game Changerインジケーターをベースにしたトレンドフォロー型の取引システムです。赤いドットが形成されると自動的に売り、トレンドの終了を示す黄色のXが表示されるまで売り方向に進みます。買い取引にも同じロジックが適用されます。青いドットが表示されるとEAは買いを開始し、黄色のXが検出されるとすぐに買いサイクルを終了します。 このEAはあらゆる通貨ペアとあらゆる時間枠に適していますが、M15時間枠のxauusdなどの強いトレンド銘柄で特に優れたパフォーマンスを発揮します。 リアルタイムの結果はここで確認できます。 個人ボーナスを獲得するには、購入後すぐにご連絡ください。 設定・マニュアルはこちら   設定 Open new series – true/false - 新たな一連の注文の始まり。 Trade Buy - EAが購入できるようにする Trade Sell -  EAの販売を許可する Support manual orders – true/false – EAが手動注文を制御できるようにする Use hedge - EAが買いと売りの両方
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
エキスパート
2025年を代表する最強クラスの自動売買戦略の一つ 私たちは、2025年における最も強力な裁量トレード戦略の一つを、 TMA（トライアングル移動平均）とCGロジック に基づいた **完全自動化エキスパートアドバイザー（EA）**へと変換しました。 本EAは、 高精度なエントリー、スマートな指値注文、厳格なリスク管理 を目的として設計されており、 **すべてのFX通貨ペアおよびゴールド（XAUUSD）**に対応しています。 最適なパフォーマンスを得るため、 スプレッドが10ポイント未満のECN口座 での使用を推奨します。 これにより、正確な注文執行と最小限のスリッページが実現されます。 チャートに適用し、リスクに応じて設定を調整するだけで、 プロレベルの自動売買を体験できます。  主な特徴 **全てのFX通貨ペアおよびゴールド（XAUUSD）**に対応 5 min   SET FILE 指値注文（Buy Stop / Sell Stop）による取引戦略 価格に追従するスマートな指値注文管理 逆張り（リバース）モード対応 自動ロット管理（Auto Lot）搭載 時間フィルターおよび移動平均
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
エキスパート
超最適化バージョン – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 （MT4バージョン）は、これまでで最も強力で、安定性が高く、洗練されたリリースです。 HFTは高頻度スキャルピングEAであり、ゴールド（XAUUSD）のM1タイムフレームのみで取引を行います。毎日多数の取引を実行し、 非常に現実的なロットサイズ でスキャルピング戦略を実現します。そのため、専用のスキャルピング口座（RAWまたはECN）が必要です。 ICMarkets のRAW口座が特に推奨されており、低スプレッドかつ他社よりもスリッページが少ないのが特長です。 安定したインターネット接続またはVPSが必要です。 ご注意ください：ターミナルが停止すると、 FAST M1 は口座の制御を失います 。 公式チャンネル:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea 主な改善点 エントリーロジックの改善 EAは主要トレンド方向のみでエントリーします。逆張りは一切行いません。 勝率の向上 内部ロジックが調整され、トレードの成功率が上昇しました。 口
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
エキスパート
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
エキスパート
Javier Gold Scalper：あなたのそばにある最先端テクノロジー！ マニュアルと設定ファイル：購入後にご連絡いただければ、マニュアルと設定ファイルをお渡しします 価格：販売されたライセンス数に応じて価格が上がります 残りのコピー数：5 金は金融市場でもっともボラティリティの高い資産の一つであり、取引には高度な正確性、慎重な分析、そして非常に効果的なリスク管理が必要です。 Javier Gold Scalper は、これらの柱を統合するために開発された強力で洗練されたシステムであり、金市場での取引を最適化することを目的としています。最先端のテクノロジーと高度な戦略を駆使して、Golden Scalperは初心者からプロのトレーダーまで対応し、このダイナミックな市場における課題を安全に乗り越え、チャンスを活かすサポートをします。Golden Scalperを使えば、金の特性に対応した信頼性の高いツールを手に入れることができます。 シンボル XAUUSD（金） 時間足 M30 PropFirm 対応済み 資金 最低 $1000 ブローカー どのブローカーでも可 口座タイプ ど
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
エキスパート
Expert Advisor は、不採算ポジションを回復するために設計されたシステムです。 著者のアルゴリズムは、負けポジションをロックし、それを多くの別々の部分に分割し、それぞれを別々に決済します。簡単なセットアップ、ドローダウンの場合のローンチ遅延、ロック、他の Expert Advisor の無効化、トレンド フィルタリングによる平均化、負けポジションの部分決済が 1 つのツールに組み込まれています。 グループ全体でのみ注文をクローズするグリッド戦略とは対照的に、より低い預金負荷で損失を減らすことができ、損失をより安全に処理できるようにするのは、部分的に損失をクローズすることです。 注文が復元される方法: 1 EA は、選択した商品の他のウィンドウを閉じて、不採算の EA をオフにします (オプション)。 2 EA は、処理されたすべての注文のテイクプロフィットとストップロスのレベルをリセットし、対応する識別子を持つ保留中の注文を削除します。 3 EA は、利益を利用して不採算注文の一部をカバーし、総ポジション量を減らすために、すべての処理された採算性のある注文をクローズします
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
エキスパート
Scalp Unscalpは、非常に正確なエントリーから素早く利益を得ることを目的とした短期の双方向スキャルピングシステムです。 Scalp Unscalpのライブシグナルが近日公開！現在の価格は今後値上げ予定。期間限定価格 99 USD グリッドなし、マーチンゲールなし。すべての取引は個別にエントリー 固定ストップロス利用可能、仮想の動的トレーリングストップシステム付き インタラクティブな取引パネルと正確なロットサイズ設定 推奨設定 チャート：EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDCHF、AUDUSD 時間足：H1 入力項目 ロットサイズ計算方法 - 自動ロットまたは固定ロットを選択 固定ロットサイズ - 固定ロットサイズ 自動ロット - この金額の口座通貨あたり0.01ロット 最大スプレッド - ポジションを開くために許可される最大スプレッドを設定 自動GMT検出 - ブローカーのGMTオフセットを自動計算 週末保有の無効化 - 有効または無効 カスタムストップロス - ストップロスの入力 マジックナンバー - 各注文に対するマジックナンバー コメント - 注文コメント
AlphaCore System MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
エキスパート
AlphaCore System   is a professional trading advisor for   MetaTrader 4 , utilizing a trading strategy based on   dynamic analysis of local extremes   and   statistical breakout forecasting . === Buy AlphaCore System for MT5 and get AlphaCore System for MT5 for free! === For more details, contact me via private message! Trading Concept The advisor operates using the methodology of   adaptive price corridors . The system continuously monitors the formation of   local liquidity accumulation zones
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
エキスパート
プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) ローンチプロモーション: 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポート
DCA CycleMax
Jin Sangun
エキスパート
DCA CYCLEMAX の紹介 Live Signal MT4 3000 USD start , BUY / SELL Both set :   Click Here Live Signal MT4 1000 USD start , Almost BUY set :   Click Here 概要 DCA CYCLEMAX は、市場で一方向に強いトレンドを示す資産に最適化された強力な半自動のグリッドトレーディングプログラム（EA）です。 特に、金（GOLD）、ナスダック100（NS100）、暗号通貨など、ボラティリティが高く安定したトレンドが見られる資産に効果的です。 DCA（ドルコスト平均法）戦略を使用して、損失リスクを管理しながら資産を時間をかけて管理します。 このEAはエントリーの区間を戦略的に設計し、トレンドが続く間にグリッド方式で複数のポジションを開き、手動エントリーと手動利確も含むプロセスで設定目標に達すると自動的に決済する機能を提供します。 横ばい相場の際には、DCA CycleMax EAと反対方向に動作するDCA CycleMax Hedge EAを併用する
Kaufman Smart Regime EA
Davit Beridze
エキスパート
2024年以降のゴールド (Gold M15) テストのデフォルト設定 Kaufman Smart Regime EA: 適応型市場インテリジェンス 特別先行オファー: Smart Regime EA の能力は、その真の価値のほんの一部で提供されています。価格が最終評価額の $500 に向けて段階的に上昇し始める前に、今すぐライセンスを $50 で確保してください。これは比類なき市場ロジックへの投資です。 適応型アルゴリズム取引の力を解き放ちます。Kaufman Smart Regime EA は単なる戦略ではありません。ノイズと真の勢いを区別するために設計された、市場感知エンジンです。 コア哲学：「スマート・レジーム」検出 ほとんどのアルゴリズムは、動的な市場に静的なロジックを適用するため失敗します。 Kaufman Smart Regime EA は、Perry Kaufman の伝説的な効率比ロジックを独自に改良したものを利用し、市場の「レジーム（体制）」を決定します。混沌としたレンジ相場では休止し、真の方向性流動性が市場に参入したときにのみ、精密に攻撃します。 上位時間軸マ
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
エキスパート
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (26)
エキスパート
24時間のフラッシュセール - たった$199.99 "HFT Pass Prop Firms"は、特にUS30ペアで取引するために設計された高頻度取引（HFT）の挑戦に対応した専用のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。 他のトップエキスパートアドバイザーやインジケーターについては、以下を参照してください： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller 私はロス（Los）です。詳細な情報を受け取るためには、こちらに登録してください： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ HFTとは？ 高頻度取引（HFT）は、強力なコンピュータプログラムを使用して数分の一秒で大量の注文を実行する取引手法です。HFTは複数の市場を分析し、現行の市況に基づいて注文を実行するために高度なアルゴリズムを利用します。最も高速な実行速度を持つトレーダーがより利益を上げやすく、HFTは高い売買回転率と注文対取引比率が特徴です。 したがって、このEAは1段階または2段階の挑戦にのみ適してお
Fundamental Trader
Sara Sabaghi
4.82 (17)
エキスパート
Ziwoxファンダメンタルトレーダー Ziwox Fundamental Traderは、金融市場のトレーダーがEA情報データに基づいて賢明な意思決定を行うのを支援するトレーディングアシスタントです。 このEAは、オンラインソースを使用して、通貨の基本的なバイアス、ペアでのリアルタイム小売業者比率の感情、銀行と機関の予測、COTレポートデータ、および複雑なEAパネル内の他のデータなどの必要なすべての情報を取得します。 簡単に言えば、それは統合された外国為替データソースと情報であり、手動トレーダーがより良い意思決定を行うのに役立ちます。 これに加えて、これは完全な基本的なロボット取引であり、通貨の基本的なバイアスと技術データに基づいて、これらのデータを使用してペアで自動的に取引します EAコンポーネント： 取引に必要なすべての情報は、データパネルに統合された一連の外国為替データストリームコンポーネントとしてここに収集されます。 各コンポーネントは、トレーダーが意思決定を行うのに役立つトレーディングエイドインジケーターまたは説明的な市場レポートとして個別に機能します。 これらのコ
Bitcoin Scalper Pro MT4
Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
5 (2)
エキスパート
Be sure to contact me after purchase by writing a private message! Also, if you have any questions before purchasing, feel free to ask them. Only a few copies left at $129. Next price is $399 Live signal Monitoring MT5 version Meet your trusted crypto market assistant — Bitcoin Scalper Pro. This is the perfect solution for those who want to trade Bitcoin professionally and efficiently! This unique trading advisor is designed specifically for Bitcoin trading and uses a powerful price level br
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
エキスパート
The Golden Way は MT4 プラットフォーム向けの自動取引ソフトウェアです。同ソフトは総合的なハイブリッド戦略を採用し、複数のサブストラテジーが連携して機能することで、金（XAUUSD）市場における買い（ロング）と売り（ショート）の機会を正確に捉え、様々な市場環境下でタイミング良く取引を把握するお手伝いをします。成熟した取引ロジックに基づき、金市場でのプロフェッショナルかつ効率的な取引操作を実現します。 設定情報 通貨ペア：XAUUSD 時間軸：M5 タイムフレーム 初期預け金：500USD 以上を推奨 レバレッジ：1:100 ～ 1:1000 アカウント：高パフォーマンスでスプレッドの低い任意のアカウント 正確にバックテストを行う方法 最低 500USD の預け金を選択します。 M5 タイムフレームを選択し、任意の日付範囲を設定し、「各ティック（Every Tick）」を選択します。 指定された範囲内でご自身に適したレバレッジを選択します。 「テスト開始」をクリックします。 ご使用方法 製品購入後、速やかに MQL5 フォーラムでお問い合わせください — 設定をお手伝
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
エキスパート
CyNera：あなたの取引、私たちの技術 マニュアルとセットファイル: 購入後にご連絡いただければ、マニュアルとセットファイルをお送りします 価格: 価格は販売されたライセンスの数に応じて上昇します 利用可能なコピー: 4 金取引は、市場で最も変動の激しい金融商品であり、精密さ、徹底した分析、そして強力なリスク管理が求められます。CyNeraエキスパートアドバイザーは、これらの要素を巧みに組み合わせ、最適な金取引を実現するために設計された高度なシステムです。CyNeraの高度な戦略と技術は、経験豊富なトレーダーだけでなく、初心者にも、金取引がもたらす独自の課題やチャンスを乗り越えるための支援を提供します。 CyNeraは、金市場の複雑さに対応した信頼できるソリューションを提供します。適応性に優れたインテリジェントな戦略と、多時間枠分析、自動取引調整、そして正確なリスク管理などの高度な機能を組み合わせています。この柔軟性により、CyNeraは市場の急速な変化に即座に対応しつつ、長期的に資本を守るための強力なツールとなります。 シンボル XAUUSD (ゴールド) 時間枠 M30  
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
エキスパート
アドバイザー AW Double Grids MT4は、情報取引パネルと簡単なセットアップを備えた、アグレッシブで完全に自動化されたグリッド アドバイザーです。この戦略は、同時双方向作業で構成され、一方向のボリュームを増やします。組み込みの自動ロット計算、ポジション ボリュームの増加のさまざまなバリエーション、およびその他の機能が実装されています。 手順 ->  こちら  /  問題解決 ->   こちら / MT5 バージョン ->   こちら アドバイザーの取引方法: AW Double Grids は、反対方向の注文のペアを使用して双方向の取引を実行します。 AW Double Grids は、 反対方向の 2 つの注文を開くことで取引を開始します。利益のある注文をクローズした後、アドバイザーは再度 2 つの注文を開き、開いている方向のボリュームを増やします。開いている注文がある場合、アドバイザーは設定に応じて TakeProfit をポイント単位で変更できます。TakeProfit は動的または固定にすることができます。 入力パラメータ: メイン設定 Size_of_the
KonokaSystemNEO
Nobuyoshi Murase
1 (1)
エキスパート
KonokaSysteｍNEO は、KonokaSystemをベースに、新たな個性を持つ3姉妹( NEO・JOY・FUN )の1つで、オリジナルのEAです。 トレードスタイルは日本時間の夜中から日中をターゲットにしたデイトレードです。 通貨ペアは”USDJPY”で、M5の始値でエントリーします。 3姉妹はそれぞれに異なったロジックで、2種類のエントリーと、2種類のエグジットを装備しています。 グリッドやマーチンゲールのロジックは使用していません。 内部ロジックにより利益と損失を繰り返し、損失を飲み込んで成長します。 KonokaSystemNEO は、勝率重視ではありません。 TPとSLは共に100Pipsでやや大きくしています。(ストップ狩りの対策) その損失は大きいですが、本来最も危険なのは、損失が連続で発生する事です。 KonokaSystemNEO は、逆張りの弱点である暴騰や暴落による連続の損失を減らす様に設計しています。 NEOの元になったEA: https://www.mql5.com/ja/signals/573517                      
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
エキスパート
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
作者のその他のプロダクト
The Destroyer EA MT5
Tibor Hartmut Sturm
エキスパート
The Price will increase every 2 weeks. Final Price 999 USD THE DESTROYER EA – Annihilate the Market. Conquer the Challenge. THE MISSION The market is a battlefield. Only the disciplined survive.   The Destroyer EA   was not built to "participate" in the market—it was built to   dominate   it. Designed specifically for the grueling conditions of   Prop Firm Challenges (FXIFY, FTMO, MFF, etc.) , this algorithm combines the lethal precision of the   "D-Strategy"   (EMA 21/55 Cross) with an indestru
The Destroyer EA
Tibor Hartmut Sturm
エキスパート
The Price will increase every 2 weeks. Final Price 999 USD THE DESTROYER EA – Annihilate the Market. Conquer the Challenge. (Battle Tested Logic) THE MISSION The market is a battlefield. Only the disciplined survive. The Destroyer EA was not built to "participate" in the market—it was built to dominate it. Designed specifically for the grueling conditions of Prop Firm Challenges (FXIFY, FTMO, MFF, etc.) , this algorithm combines the lethal precision of the "D-Strategy" (EMA 21/55 Cross) with an
TiborsTimer
Tibor Hartmut Sturm
インディケータ
Tibors Timer -  Indikator zur Übersicht und Klarheit im Chart Dieser Indikator wurde von mir geschrieben, da ich oftmals die wichtigsten Informationen während eines Trades bzw. im Chart mühevoll suchen musste. Bitte täglich neu in den Chart ziehen.   Er zeigt folgendes an: - Akuteller Kurs - Aktuelles Handelspaar - Die Zeiteinheit - Die Restzeit zur nächsten Kerzenbildung - Die Nummer des Handelskontos - Die Frei Verfügbare Margin - Margin auf 1 Lot - Der Aktuelle Hebel  - Der Aktuelle Spprea
FREE
Tibors Timer Mt5
Tibor Hartmut Sturm
ユーティリティ
Indikator mit den Notwendigen Anzeigen im Chart - Als Expert installieren !  Dieser Indikator wurde von mir Entwickelt damit die Anzeige der relevanten Parameter klar und deutlich im Chart ist.  Er dient zur Information und ist ohne Gewähr.  Folgende Parameter werden angezeigt: - Aktueller Kurs - Das Aktuelle Handelspaar - Die Restzeit zur nächsten Kerzenbildung / Zum Abschluss der Aktuellen Kerze - Die Kontonummer des Handelskontos - Die Frei Verfügbare Margin - Die Margin auf 1 Lot - Der Akt
FREE
Prop Master EA
Tibor Hartmut Sturm
エキスパート
49.98 USD for the next 5 buyers, then it will rise again to 999 $ Prop Master EA – The Ultimate Prop Firm Trading Solution! Pass FTMO, The Funded Trader, FXIFY  and all the other Challenges with Confidence!  Are you struggling to pass proprietary trading firm challenges? Prop Master EA is a fully automated trading solution designed to help traders meet the strict rules of FTMO, The Funded Trader, FXIFY, and other prop firms. With intelligent risk management, dynamic lot sizing, built-in news fi
TreeBert EA
Tibor Hartmut Sturm
エキスパート
TreeBert EA H4 – Smart Swing Trading Automation for EURUSD and More Unlock the power of multi-timeframe trading with institutional logic – fully automated. The MTF Momentum EA H4 is a high-precision, low-frequency trading robot designed for smart swing traders who want to combine trend-following principles with momentum confirmation – using professional multi-timeframe analysis. How It Works This Expert Advisor operates on the H4 timeframe and uses a three-level decision system: Trend Detection
Gold Rain EA
Tibor Hartmut Sturm
エキスパート
Unleash the full potential of the Gold market. Gold Rain EA is a professional, fully automated trading robot designed specifically for the high volatility of XAUUSD. By combining multi-timeframe trend analysis with dynamic volatility adjustments, this EA seeks to capture profitable moves while strictly managing risk. Why Gold Rain? To survive in the Gold market, you need to trade with the trend but enter at the perfect moment. Gold Rain EA does exactly that by filtering noise and focusing on hig
H1Bert Expert Adviro
Tibor Hartmut Sturm
エキスパート
Automated Short-Selling Strategy based on Multi-Timeframe Moving Averages and RSI. Description: The H1Bert Forex EA is a rule-based trading algorithm developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is designed to execute Short positions by analyzing market conditions across two different timeframes (Daily and Hourly) combined with a momentum filter. Trading Logic & Strategy: The EA operates on a "Trend-Pullback" methodology. It identifies an established downtrend and looks for temporary price spikes
Bullet Proof EA
Tibor Hartmut Sturm
エキスパート
Automated Confluence Trading with Dual-Stage Verification  Stop staring at charts waiting for the perfect moment. The Bullet Proof Strategy EA takes the proven logic of the "Buy Sell" Arrow system and combines it with a robust "Final Confirmation" filter to create a disciplined, fully automated trading machine. This EA doesn't just guess; it waits for confluence . It only executes a trade when price action signals (Arrows) align perfectly with trend momentum (Confirmation), giving you high-proba
QuEAn The Golden Queen EA
Tibor Hartmut Sturm
エキスパート
Hello Traders! I am QuEAn ( Qu antum E xpert A dvisor N etwork), the definitive automated trading solution for Gold (XAUUSD). Born from the legendary "Quantum" volatility logic, I have been re-engineered specifically for MetaTrader 4 to dominate the modern Gold market. While others guess the direction, QuEAn calculates it. Using advanced "Quantum Volatility" algorithms, I detect the precise moment when the market breaks out of equilibrium. I don't just trade; I capture momentum. Why QuEAn? Speci
ForExMachina 2
Tibor Hartmut Sturm
エキスパート
ForExMachina 2 – The Quantitative Volatility Engine Automated Price Action Trading | Trend-Following Breakouts | Smart Recovery (Precision Engineered for XAUUSD & Volatile Forex Pairs) Trading with Machine Precision Stop relying on lagging indicators. ForExMachina  2 is a next-generation trading robot designed to exploit the one constant in the financial markets: Volatility . Built specifically for the MetaTrader 4 platform, ForExMachina ignores market noise. Instead, it utilizes a proprietary
TrendFriendIndi
Tibor Hartmut Sturm
インディケータ
TrendFriendIndi   Features & Benefits: Timeframes: All - The higher the more precise!  Clear buy & sell signals → Green arrows for BUY, Red arrows for SELL Confirmation candle to reduce false signals → Signals appear only after a strong confirmation Built-in news filter → Blocks signals during high-volatility events to minimize risks Stop-Loss & Take-Profit levels displayed on the chart → Helps you plan your trades with ease Three Take-Profit targets (TP1, TP2, TP3) → Perfect for different tra
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信