Goldmarie EA

is an automated scalping Expert Advisor designed for XAU/USD (Gold) trading on M15 timeframe. It uses a combination of RSI, Bollinger Bands, and dynamic lot sizing to identify high-probability trade setups. The EA also features an advanced risk management system, preventing overtrading and margin issues.

The price for Goldmarie EA will increase by every 10 sales. Final price U$D 999

This guide explains Goldmarie EA's features, including the built-in dashboard and how to configure the EA.

Technical Analysis-Based Trading Strategy

  • Uses RSI (Relative Strength Index) to detect overbought (>70) and oversold (<30) conditions
  • Utilizes Bollinger Bands (20, 2.0 deviation) for price breakout detection
  • Dynamic Lot Sizing adjusts trade volume based on account balance and risk percentage

The on-screen dashboard will provide real-time information about trading conditions and active trades. Here are the planned features:

 Key Information Displayed on the Dashboard

Current RSI Value – Displays the latest RSI reading, showing if the market is overbought (>70) or oversold (<30)
Bollinger Band Position – Indicates if the price is near the upper or lower Bollinger Band, helping to confirm trade signals
Active Trade Count – Shows the number of currently open trades
Current Account Balance & Free Margin – Displays available margin to prevent over-leveraging
Lot Size Used in Next Trade – Displays the dynamically adjusted lot size based on risk management settings
Trade Execution Status – Provides feedback on whether a trade was successfully opened or failed (Error Codes)
Trade Profit & Loss Summary – Shows total profit/loss of open trades in real-time

Advanced Risk Management

  • Automatic Stop-Loss & Take-Profit Calculation based on predefined pip values
  • Dynamic Lot Sizing ensures trades fit within the available margin
  • No Martingale or Grid Strategy (safe and controlled risk management)
  • Maximum Trade Limitation prevents overtrading

Smart Trade Execution & Management

  • Order Execution with Slippage Control
  • Trade Monitoring & Auto-Closing when the profit target is reached
  • Margin Protection Mechanism prevents opening trades when account balance is too low

User-Friendly Interface & Dashboard (Planned Update)

  • On-Chart Dashboard displaying key trading parameters (Lot Size, Open Trades, Profit/Loss, etc.)
  • Real-Time RSI & Bollinger Band Readings
  • Trade Execution Status & Alerts


 Installation

Open MetaTrader 4
Click "File" → "Open Data Folder"
Navigate to MQL4 → Experts
Copy and paste Goldmarie.mq4 into the Experts folder
Restart MetaTrader 4
Attach Goldmarie EA to a XAU/USD (Gold) M15 chart

Configuration & Settings

Recommended Settings:

  • Timeframe: M15
  • Risk Percentage: 2.0%
  • Max Trades: 3
  • Stop-Loss & Take-Profit: 50/100 Pips (Adjustable)

Input Parameters Explained:

Parameter Description
Lots Fixed lot size for trades (if dynamic lot sizing is disabled)
RiskPercentage Percentage of account balance used per trade
MaxTrades Maximum number of open trades allowed at once
Slippage Allowed slippage for trade execution
StopLossPips Stop-loss value in pips
TakeProfitPips Take-profit value in pips
RSI_Period RSI indicator calculation period
RSI_Overbought RSI overbought level (default: 70)
RSI_Oversold RSI oversold level (default: 30)
Bollinger_Period Bollinger Bands calculation period
Bollinger_Deviation Deviation for Bollinger Bands




Q1: Why does my EA not open trades?
Ensure that "AutoTrading" is enabled in MetaTrader 4
Check if MaxTrades is limiting new trades
Verify that RSI & Bollinger Band conditions are met

Q2: What if I get error 134 (Not Enough Money)?
Reduce the Lot Size or Risk Percentage in the settings
Ensure your broker allows Gold trading with your account size

Q3: Can I use Goldmarie EA on other pairs?
The EA is optimized for XAU/USD (Gold). If you want it for Forex pairs, adjustments are required.



Goldmarie EA is a powerful yet easy-to-use Expert Advisor for Gold scalping on M15 charts. With a strong technical analysis strategy, dynamic lot sizing, and robust risk management, it helps traders execute profitable trades while minimizing risk.


Opposite
Richard Hoehne
Эксперты
Эксперт Opposite - полностью автоматизированный торговый советник. Советник использует следующую стратегию хеджирования: он одновременно открывает позицию на покупку и на продажу, и закрывает одну из позиций при достижении тейк-профита. Затем он снова открывает два ордера в двух направлениях, но в одном направлении размер лота будет больше, чем в другом. Таким образом, у вас есть две возможности: советник либо получает прибыль в направлении с меньшим размером лота, либо получает прибыль в направ
