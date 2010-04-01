Gold Rain EA

Unleash the full potential of the Gold market. Gold Rain EA is a professional, fully automated trading robot designed specifically for the high volatility of XAUUSD. By combining multi-timeframe trend analysis with dynamic volatility adjustments, this EA seeks to capture profitable moves while strictly managing risk.

Why Gold Rain? To survive in the Gold market, you need to trade with the trend but enter at the perfect moment. Gold Rain EA does exactly that by filtering noise and focusing on high-probability setups.

The Strategy: Gold Rain utilizes a sophisticated 3-Layer-Logic to execute trades:

  1. H1 Trend Filter: The EA identifies the major trend direction using the 50 EMA on the Hourly chart. It never trades against the main trend.

  2. Multi-Timeframe Precision: It scans M15 and M5 timeframes to pinpoint the optimal entry timing, ensuring you enter the market efficiently.

  3. ATR Volatility Protection: Gold is volatile. Static Stop Losses fail. Gold Rain uses the Average True Range (ATR) to dynamically adapt the Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to current market conditions.

Risk Management (RRR): Profitability comes from a solid Risk-Reward Ratio.

  • Built-in RRR: The EA is pre-configured to target a Risk-Reward Ratio of 1:2 or 1:3.

  • Growth Focus: This ensures that your winning trades are significantly larger than losing trades, allowing the strategy to remain profitable even with a varied win rate.

Key Features:

  • 100% Safe Logic: No Martingale. No Grid. No dangerous averaging strategies.

  • FIFO Compliant: Opens one trade at a time ( OrdersTotal=0 check).

  • Prop Firm Ready: Due to the strict use of Stop Loss and risk management, this EA is suitable for funding challenges.

  • Customizable: Easily adjust the Lot Size, RRR (Risk-Reward), and Indicator settings to fit your risk appetite.

Recommended Settings:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: Attach to M15 or H1 chart (EA scans multiple TFs internally).

  • RRR Input: 2.0 (Balanced) or 3.0 (Aggressive Growth).


