Robot King Gold Auto Trade Xauusd Raw Grid Scalper

  • Experts
  • Jinarto
  • Version: 3.74
  • Updated: 7 January 2026
  • Activations: 20

Robot King Gold Auto Trade Xauusd Raw Grid Scalper

 is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe, optimized for RAW / low-spread accounts and hedging mode.


It combines a MA-triggered basket entry with a controlled grid (multi-position) recovery and basket exit logic to handle intraday volatility with disciplined rules.

Core Trading Logic (Simple & Transparent)

  • Signal trigger: A new basket starts when price behavior around a Moving Average indicates a directional setup (MA-based trigger on close prices).

  • Grid expansion: If price moves against the initial position, the EA can add positions at a fixed grid step (points). Lot sizing can be scaled using a multiplier (adjustable).

  • Basket exit (2 modes):

    • Points Mode: closes the whole basket when price returns past the volume-weighted breakeven plus a configurable buffer (points).

    • Profit Mode: closes the basket when total floating profit reaches a target amount (account currency).

  • Optional protections: per-trade SL (points), and trailing stop for the first trade only (optional).

  • Filters (optional & adjustable): spread, ATR range, ADX range, RSI range, time/session window, cooldown, and candle activity filters.

Account & Execution Requirements (Important)

  • Account type: RAW / ECN (low spread) strongly recommended.
    Wider-spread Standard/Cent accounts can significantly increase risk and can cause heavy drawdown.

  • Mode: Hedging account (recommended).

  • Symbol / TF: XAUUSD, M1 only (single-symbol EA).

  • VPS: recommended for M1 scalping (low latency execution).

Money Management (User Controlled)

You can configure:

  • initial lot per basket (example: 0.01),

  • maximum positions per basket and maximum baskets,

  • grid distance (points) and multiplier,

  • basket closure rules (Points Mode / Profit Mode),

  • SL / trailing / profit target behavior.

Backtest Summary (1 Year, XAUUSD M1)

Test period: 2025.01.02 – 2025.12.31

  • Initial deposit: $300

  • Total net profit: $1,044.74

  • End balance/equity: $1,344.74

  • Profit factor: 2.59

  • Total trades: 957

  • Max equity drawdown: 28.03% (≈ $139.56)

  • Max balance drawdown: 6.53% (≈ $35.10)

Note: Backtests are not a guarantee of future performance. Real results depend heavily on broker conditions (spread, commission, slippage, execution speed).

Recommended Starting Deposit

  • Minimum: from $30 (very aggressive risk; not recommended for stability)

  • Recommended: $300+ for safer grid behavior and better margin resilience.

Who This EA Is For

✅ Traders who use RAW/ECN low spread, want M1 auto trading, and understand grid basket risk.
❌ Not suitable for traders who expect fixed-risk single-entry systems or use wide-spread accounts.

Promo & Price

  • Intro price: $33 (first 2 buyers only)

  • Regular price: $99


