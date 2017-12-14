Crypto Charts

4.11

Crypto Charts is a Service that connects to cryptocurrency exchanges and delivers three types of market data in a single package: historical and live OHLCV candles, real-time tick data, and Depth of Market (order book). All data is pushed into MT5 as custom symbols that behave like native instruments, accessible on charts, in indicators, Expert Advisors, and the Strategy Tester. Traders who prefer MT5's analysis environment can use Crypto Charts to work with cryptocurrency markets using the same tools, indicators, and workflows they already know.

The service runs in the background without being attached to a chart.

Features

WebSocket Integration

Market data for all supported exchanges is delivered via WebSocket, providing continuous low-latency updates without repeated HTTP requests.

Real-Time Tick Data

Tick-by-tick trade data is streamed from all supported exchanges and stored directly in MT5. This enables tick-level chart analysis and tick-based backtesting in the Strategy Tester without any additional product or configuration.

Depth of Market (Order Book)

Live order book data is captured from all supported exchanges and fed into MT5's Depth of Market window. Bid and ask volumes at each price level are updated in real time, allowing traders to monitor liquidity directly alongside their crypto charts.

Historical Data on First Run

On startup, the service loads OHLCV history from the configured start date. Data is stored in MT5 and available for the Strategy Tester immediately after the initial download.

Automatic Gap Recovery

If the service is restarted or the connection is interrupted, it resumes from the last stored bar and fills any missing bars before continuing live updates.

All MT5 Timeframes Available

Historical data is downloaded at M1 timeframe and live data is received as ticks. All native timeframes are available, so every exchange supports the full range from M1 to MN1.

Full MT5 Instrument Behavior

Custom symbols support all standard MT5 chart operations: indicators, templates, drawing tools, alerts, and Expert Advisors.

Strategy Tester Ready

Once historical data is populated, Expert Advisors and indicators can be backtested on crypto symbols using the built-in MT5 Strategy Tester.

CSV Export

Chart data can be exported to CSV at any time using Ctrl+U.

No DLL Required

The service uses only the built-in MQL5 networking functions. No external libraries or DLLs are required.

Supported Exchanges

All exchanges provide OHLCV candles, tick data, and Depth of Market.

  • Coinbase — Spot, Derivatives (WebSocket)
  • Binance — Spot, Futures (WebSocket)
  • BitMEX — Derivatives, Testnet (WebSocket)
  • Poloniex — Spot (WebSocket)
  • Bitfinex — Spot (WebSocket)

Symbol Names in MT5

Custom symbols are created with the exchange name appended and appear in Market Watch under the Custom group:

  • Binance Spot: BTCUSDT_binance
  • Binance Futures: BTCUSDT_binancef
  • Coinbase: BTC-USD_coinbase
  • BitMEX: XBTUSD_bitmex
  • BitMEX Testnet: XBTUSD_bitmex_testnet
  • Poloniex: BTCUSDT_poloniex
  • Bitfinex: BTCUSD_bitfinex

To open a chart, right-click the symbol in Market Watch and select Chart Window, or drag it onto an existing chart.

Required Setup

Before starting the service, open MT5 Tools > Options > Expert Advisors and enable "Allow WebRequest for listed URL". The exact URLs required for each exchange are listed in the blog post.

Parameters

Coinbase

  • Chart History Data Start: Date from which historical data is loaded.
  • Symbol: Symbol as listed on Coinbase (e.g., BTC-USD, ETH-USD, BTC-PERP-INTX).

Binance

  • Market type: Spot or Futures.
  • Chart History Data Start: Date from which historical data is loaded.
  • Symbol: Symbol as listed on Binance (e.g., BTCUSDT, ETHUSDT).

BitMEX

  • Market type: Live or Testnet.
  • Chart History Data Start: Date from which historical data is loaded.
  • Symbol: Symbol as listed on BitMEX (e.g., XBTUSD).

Poloniex

  • Chart History Data Start: Date from which historical data is loaded.
  • Symbol: Symbol as listed on Poloniex (e.g., BTC_USDT, ETH_USDT).

Bitfinex

  • Chart History Data Start: Date from which historical data is loaded.
  • Symbol: Symbol as listed on Bitfinex (e.g., tBTCUSD, tETHUSD).

Notes

This product does not use DLLs and is compatible with VPS environments. The service must be started from the Navigator panel (Services section) in MT5 and cannot be attached to a chart.

WebRequest is not available inside the Strategy Tester. The service must run on a live terminal to populate data. Once the symbols are populated, the stored historical data is fully available for backtesting.

For questions and support, use the comments section of this product page or contact the author via the MQL5 private messaging system.

Reviews 14
Channaholic
22
Channaholic 2020.12.06 12:02 
 

Works great, great dev :)

Akash Sirohi
28
Akash Sirohi 2020.10.18 18:39 
 

great product for all pairs chart technical analysis

Yasin Ipek
167
Yasin Ipek 2019.08.30 13:29 
 

Perfect bitmex chart

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Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356404 - Farmed Hedge Yield V Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2357156 * Before purchasing, please feel free to send me a message if you have any questions about the product or setup. ** After purchase,  Contact me via private message to receive t
Trading Chaos Expert
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (11)
Utilities
This software has no equals in the world and represents a universal trade "console" covering trading signals, automated market entry, setting of Stop Loss and Take Profit, as well as Trailing Profit for multiple trades at the same time in a single open window. Intuitive control of the Expert Advisor in "three clicks" ensures a comprehensive use of all its functions on different computers, including tablets PCs. Interacting with additional signal indicators that mark the chart to give a real mark
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Boris Sedov
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Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
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Fatemeh Ameri
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Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
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Lukas Roth
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Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Risk Manager Pro MT5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (8)
Utilities
Risk Manager Pro MT5 is an account protection Expert Advisor for traders who want strict risk control inside MetaTrader 5. The utility monitors your account equity, daily and weekly results, drawdown, open positions, trade count, consecutive losses, and trading hours. When a configured limit is reached, it can automatically close positions, cancel pending orders, stop other EAs, send notifications, or close the terminal. Instead of relying on discipline during a stressful trading session, you de
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Utilities
Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
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Percent Crosshair MT4
Romeu Bertho
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Percent Crosshair is a powerful and easy percentage measure tool. Measure the chart percentage quickly! Don't waste your time anymore! Just attach the Percent Crosshair indicator to the chart, select crosshair mode at toolbars or press Ctrl+F and start using the crosshair as you always do! The percent measure will be next to the indicative price. Customize your indicator the way you want! There are four entry parameters: Positive % color: set the desired color when % is positive. Negative % colo
Percent Crosshair
Romeu Bertho
Utilities
Percent Crosshair is a powerful and easy percentage measure tool. Measure the chart percentage very quick! Don't waste your time anymore! Just attach the Percent Crosshair indicator in the chart, select crosshair mode at toolbars or press "Ctrl+F" and start using the crosshair as you always do! The percent measure will be next to the indicative price. Customize your indicator the way you want! There are 4 entry parameters: Positive % color: set the desired color when % is positive. Negative % co
Order Flow Balance
Romeu Bertho
5 (1)
Indicators
Order Flow Balance is a powerful indicator for Tape Reading (Time & Sales). It helps you analysis Order Flow Market, find where the players are moving in, market imbalance, possible reversal points and much more! The indicator works on MOEX, BM&FBOVESPA, CME, etc. It has 5 different indicator types Cumulative Delta: Also know as Cumulative Volume Delta, it is an advanced volume analysis method where traders can see the daily difference between aggressive buyers and aggressive sellers. Comparison
BitMEX Trading API
Romeu Bertho
5 (1)
Libraries
Cryptocurrency analysis has never been easier with Crypto Charts for MetaTrader 5. Now, trading on BitMEX has never been easier with BitMEX Trading API for MetaTrader 5. BitMEX Trading API library was built to be as easy to use as possible. Just include the library into your Expert Advisor or Script, call the corresponding methods and start trading! Features Trade on BitMEX and BitMEX Testnet. Build and automate your strategies. Concern more with the trading strategy logic and less with the co
PostgreSQL Client
Romeu Bertho
Libraries
A complete PostgreSQL client implemented in pure MQL5 over native MetaTrader 5 TCP sockets. The library implements the PostgreSQL client with MD5 and SCRAM-SHA-256 authentication, SSL/TLS, the Simple Query Protocol, and explicit transactions. No DLLs, no external dependencies, no third-party services. Features Direct TCP connection to any PostgreSQL-compatible database MD5 and SCRAM-SHA-256 authentication, auto-detected SSL/TLS via PostgreSQL's SSLRequest flow Full transaction support Typed res
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lorenzograzio
56
lorenzograzio 2022.03.01 00:01 
 

Great product, but i can't see the daily change% in the market watch.

markosb1979
601
markosb1979 2021.01.21 15:01 
 

Great product but I found you have to load the ea for every pair you want to track, thus I have 22 instances of the EA running on multiple charts, otherwise 5 stars

Channaholic
22
Channaholic 2020.12.06 12:02 
 

Works great, great dev :)

aman85jain
20
aman85jain 2020.11.09 11:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Akash Sirohi
28
Akash Sirohi 2020.10.18 18:39 
 

great product for all pairs chart technical analysis

seyedmahdi rabbanijalali
85
seyedmahdi rabbanijalali 2020.09.27 15:15 
 

Support is very weak and unfortunately crashes after a while

DigitalGeek
176
DigitalGeek 2020.02.05 03:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Yasin Ipek
167
Yasin Ipek 2019.08.30 13:29 
 

Perfect bitmex chart

algorez
555
algorez 2019.08.03 03:27 
 

Very nice product, worked well after I found out the maximum requests Bitmex can handle

Douglas Eiras
325
Douglas Eiras 2019.06.08 15:50 
 

Very nice product!

siriustrees
1061
siriustrees 2018.09.11 21:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Aleksey Smirnov
23
Aleksey Smirnov 2018.09.06 12:56 
 

Not working

vaibhav143
129
vaibhav143 2018.08.03 01:32 
 

Crypyocharts is one of the best plugin I have ever seen. The data is regular and it can handles multiple exchange. The best $10 I have ever spent.

rachitwadhwa1
20
rachitwadhwa1 2018.08.02 01:36 
 

Have been using this tool for almost 6 months now . Works perfectly and helps me with building my strategies to trade on cryptocurrency market. I would specifically like to thank the developer/Author Romeu Bertho with all the support he extends whenever I face any challenge with the tool and for his promptness in responding back to my queries. Keep up the excellent work. Looking forward to more exchanges getting added to crypto charts.

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