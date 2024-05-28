Engulf Seeker

The Engulf Seeker indicator is a powerful tool designed to detect engulfing candlestick patterns with precision and reliability. Built on advanced logic and customizable parameters, it offers traders valuable insights into market trends and potential reversal points.


Key Features and Benefits:

  • Utilizes revised logic to analyze previous candles and identify strong bullish and bearish engulfing patterns.
  • Convenient arrow-based alert system notifies traders of pattern occurrences on specific symbols and timeframes.
  • Versatile application in various market conditions and timeframes, providing valuable entry signals.
  • Non-repainting signals and input filtering ensure accuracy and reliability in signal generation.

Usage and Application: Traders can use the Engulf Seeker indicator to:

  • Identify potential entry points based on engulfing patterns in trendless or trending markets.
  • Combine reversal signals with support and resistance analysis for enhanced trading strategies.
  • Customize inputs to suit different trading styles and preferences.

Disclaimer and Risk Disclosure: Trading carries inherent risks, and profits are never guaranteed. Traders should conduct thorough analysis and use the Engulf Seeker indicator as a supplementary tool in their trading decisions. Past performance is not indicative of future results.


Find bull and bear setups in any market based on strong price demand

The Engulf Seeker is a robust trend-based indicator merely designed to enhance your trading toolkit. It efficiently identifies engulfing patterns, offering valuable insights into market trends. While the indicator provides reliable signals, it's essential to recognize that trading carries inherent risks, and profits are never guaranteed. Therefore, it should be used as a complementary tool in conjunction with your own diligent market analysis.


Indicator inputs explained:

Bar Comparison Factor

The multiplication factor by which the body of the most recent bar overlaps or engulfs the body of the previous bar

Valid Candlestick Dimension

The minimum size in points between the high and low of the most recent bar for a signal to be valid

Compare previous consecutive bars

When this setting is set to true, engulfing patterns are processed where the previous candlesticks of one color are followed by engulfing candlesticks of the same color. When this setting is set to false, the color of historic candles is ignored, and the magnitude of the newest bar is compared to the previous bar directly before it

Reduce Weak Signals

This will prevent signals from generating on weak consolidation candles for less than the number points specified by the seed value

Shift

This will shift the signals back in time by the value specified. It can provide a clearer visualization to paint the signals back in time to show the point directly before where the candlestick engulfing pattern occurred. It is down to user preference; it is not needed nor used in the factory presets that are provided

Activate Alerts

This will activate alerts for when the engulfing pattern occurs. It will alert at which time the pattern occurred, on which symbol it occurred, and on which timeframe it occurred.

Alert Type

Choose to alert from the terminal, through the MT5 mobile application, or through email


Notes about presets and editing the inputs:

Default presets are provided, and there is a different preset customized for each different timeframe. Presets may need to be altered slightly to suit different markets.

The seed value (in points) to reduce weaker signals must be a high value or otherwise there won't be much of an effect (or any effect)

The Bar Comparison factor is supposed to be a decimal number greater than 1 to validate the candlestick engulfing pattern

   

  • Engulfing patterns can find valid price divergence points even in a trendless market
  • A priceless signal indicator to accompany other price momentum or trend indicators
  • The reversal signals work well in combination with support and resistance lines
  • No “weak” signals, and input filtering added to void any signals generating in market consolidation zones
  • Will seek the engulfing patterns on any timeframe (ideally H4 and below)
  • Indicator does not repaint signals, and there’s absolutely no delay in the painting of the signals



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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicators
FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (9)
Indicators
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.53 (15)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
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Switching between charts to analyse market trends across multiple timeframes can quickly become a tiresome task. Finding confluence (alignment across timeframes) is essential to making informed trading decisions. This innovative indicator simplifies the process, allowing you to see trends on multiple lower timeframes directly from a higher timeframe chart. With this indicator, you can monitor four Heiken Ashi setups running simultaneously, each on a different timeframe. The result is a clear, la
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