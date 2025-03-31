M1 Scalper Pro MT5

4.89

- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now)

Contact me for instruction, any questions!

- Lifetime update free

- Non-repaint

- I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support.

Advantages of M1 Scalper Pro 

  • Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy.
  • Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro takes advantage of numerous small price changes.
  • Minimal Market Risk: Limited exposure reduces the risk of large losses.
  • Non-directional: Works in both rising and falling markets.
  • Send alerts include Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profits levels in platform, mobile or email.

Recommended

Recommended symbols: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD and other major pairs

Recommended Time Frame: M1


How To Work

Default setting is best practice and you can just add it on chart and use M1 Scalper Pro indicator, then you have signals with entry point, stop-loss, and take-profit by clear signal to decide a strong trade.


Avis 9
Bob0511
608
Bob0511 2025.10.06 14:37 
 

This is a great indicator. I use it with a few other things and it has been the perfect addition to my current trading system. It also has excellent customer support. Author responds very quickly and will answer any questions. I highly recommend.

Joan Rosario
140
Joan Rosario 2025.10.04 19:12 
 

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ M1 Scalper Pro MT5 es una herramienta excelente para scalping en M1: fácil de configurar, señales claras y ejecución rápida. Me ha dado entradas consistentes cuando se usa con buena gestión de riesgo y disciplina. Se nota estable y bien mantenido por el autor. Lo recomiendo al 100%.

Mercier Guillaume Patrick
317
Mercier Guillaume Patrick 2025.09.10 06:11 
 

Very nice one, and support very fast.

