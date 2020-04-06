Neurogenesis Institutional Trading Engine
- Experts
- Deepansh Agrawal
- Version: 3.0
- Activations: 20
Neurogenesis is an institutional-grade Expert Advisor developed for experienced traders and professional market participants who prioritize capital preservation, execution stability, and disciplined risk control over aggressive or speculative trading behavior.
The system is designed around trend-aligned execution and level-based trade validation, allowing trades only when market structure and directional conditions meet strict internal criteria. Neurogenesis intentionally avoids high-frequency behavior and focuses on selective, high-quality trade opportunities.
Core Design Philosophy
Neurogenesis is built with a capital-first mindset:
Conservative trade frequency
Controlled exposure per position
Logic validated under real market conditions
Stability across varying volatility environments
This product is not designed to maximize short-term returns. Its primary objective is to reduce downside risk and maintain long-term consistency.
Trading Characteristics
Trend-based directional logic
Level-driven entry validation
Fully automated trade execution
Single-direction exposure per symbol
Designed for live trading conditions
Risk & Execution Integrity
Neurogenesis does NOT use:
Martingale strategies
Grid recovery systems
Arbitrage or latency exploitation
Neural network or black-box decision making
Tick-scalping or ultra-short-term trading
All positions are managed with predefined risk parameters to ensure predictable behavior during adverse market conditions.
Intended Users
This Expert Advisor is intended for:
Professional traders
Proprietary trading desks
Experienced investors
Capital managers familiar with drawdown and execution risk
Not recommended for beginners or users seeking aggressive growth or guaranteed performance.
Pricing & Distribution
Neurogenesis is priced at a premium to:
Limit mass distribution
Preserve strategy integrity
Ensure responsible deployment
This product is offered as a professional trading engine, not a retail trading robot.
Important Notice
Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Users must understand that drawdowns are a natural part of systematic trading and should deploy this system only with capital they can responsibly manage.