Plutus Pending Order EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 20.68
- Updated: 9 July 2026
- Activations: 5
PlutusPA
PlutusPA is a professional pending-order expert for MetaTrader 5, built for traders who want structured execution, mapped entries, and real control over risk instead of emotional decision-making.
Why stop limit orders matter: The core edge of the system is that it does not rely on the trigger alone. It combines breakout confirmation with a controlled entry price, giving traders a practical advantage: the move can prove itself first, then the entry can be attempted inside a defined price band instead of chasing momentum with plain stop orders.
Key inputs traders can control
- Level construction mode: automatic, manual, or step-based mapping around price.
- Trading direction: buy only, sell only, or both directions.
- Trigger distance, entry spacing, and the number of levels above and below price in step mode.
- Session, spread, and news filters to block weak execution conditions.
- Protection settings such as stop loss, take profit, trailing, and equity-based safety rules.
- Cluster, pressure, and zone-density controls, plus manual command-center intervention.
Main advantages
- Separates trigger logic from entry logic, which creates cleaner and more disciplined execution.
- Uses Buy Stop Limit and Sell Stop Limit order logic to reduce uncontrolled entries after sharp movement.
- Helps traders build structured execution zones instead of isolated one-off orders.
- Brings execution, protection, and equity control into one coordinated workflow.
- Includes an operational dashboard for pause, resume, safe mode, cancel pending, and restore pending actions.
PlutusPA is well suited to traders who want a professional execution framework built around level clarity, disciplined entries, and the strategic value of stop limit orders.