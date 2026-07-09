Plutus Pending Order EA

PlutusPA

PlutusPA is a professional pending-order expert for MetaTrader 5, built for traders who want structured execution, mapped entries, and real control over risk instead of emotional decision-making.

Why stop limit orders matter: The core edge of the system is that it does not rely on the trigger alone. It combines breakout confirmation with a controlled entry price, giving traders a practical advantage: the move can prove itself first, then the entry can be attempted inside a defined price band instead of chasing momentum with plain stop orders.

Key inputs traders can control

Level construction mode: automatic, manual, or step-based mapping around price.

Trading direction: buy only, sell only, or both directions.

Trigger distance, entry spacing, and the number of levels above and below price in step mode.

Session, spread, and news filters to block weak execution conditions.

Protection settings such as stop loss, take profit, trailing, and equity-based safety rules.

Cluster, pressure, and zone-density controls, plus manual command-center intervention.

Main advantages

Separates trigger logic from entry logic, which creates cleaner and more disciplined execution.

Uses Buy Stop Limit and Sell Stop Limit order logic to reduce uncontrolled entries after sharp movement.

Helps traders build structured execution zones instead of isolated one-off orders.

Brings execution, protection, and equity control into one coordinated workflow.

Includes an operational dashboard for pause, resume, safe mode, cancel pending, and restore pending actions.

PlutusPA is well suited to traders who want a professional execution framework built around level clarity, disciplined entries, and the strategic value of stop limit orders.