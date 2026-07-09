Plutus Pending Order EA

PlutusPA

PlutusPA is a professional pending-order expert for MetaTrader 5, built for traders who want structured execution, mapped entries, and real control over risk instead of emotional decision-making.

Why stop limit orders matter: The core edge of the system is that it does not rely on the trigger alone. It combines breakout confirmation with a controlled entry price, giving traders a practical advantage: the move can prove itself first, then the entry can be attempted inside a defined price band instead of chasing momentum with plain stop orders.

Key inputs traders can control

  • Level construction mode: automatic, manual, or step-based mapping around price.
  • Trading direction: buy only, sell only, or both directions.
  • Trigger distance, entry spacing, and the number of levels above and below price in step mode.
  • Session, spread, and news filters to block weak execution conditions.
  • Protection settings such as stop loss, take profit, trailing, and equity-based safety rules.
  • Cluster, pressure, and zone-density controls, plus manual command-center intervention.

Main advantages

  • Separates trigger logic from entry logic, which creates cleaner and more disciplined execution.
  • Uses Buy Stop Limit and Sell Stop Limit order logic to reduce uncontrolled entries after sharp movement.
  • Helps traders build structured execution zones instead of isolated one-off orders.
  • Brings execution, protection, and equity control into one coordinated workflow.
  • Includes an operational dashboard for pause, resume, safe mode, cancel pending, and restore pending actions.

PlutusPA is well suited to traders who want a professional execution framework built around level clarity, disciplined entries, and the strategic value of stop limit orders.

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LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strate
AI Aurum Pivot
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (6)
Experts
AI Aurum Pivot - Professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor      Important: Customer feedback for  AI Aurum Pivot. CLICK HERE  AI Aurum Pivot is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. The system is built around a confirmed pivot breakout strategy combined with an internal AI-based filter that evaluates market structure and trade quality before any entry is made. Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. Next price: $1199.99 Real
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ZAAD — Professional Modular Trading Framework for MT5 ZAAD is a professional single-symbol Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built around a structured trading framework that combines strategy selection, directional filters, pending-aware execution, grid management, position sizing, and layered account protection. Unlike simple one-signal robots, ZAAD is designed as a modular decision system. It allows the trader to choose from several focused entry engines, combine them with clean directional fil
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