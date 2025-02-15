Auto Stop Loss

Auto Stop Loss (MT4 Manager) is a robust utility designed to take the stress out of trade management. Whether you are a scalper or a swing trader, this EA automatically applies Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to your trades, secures profits with Break-Even, and maximizes gains with an intelligent Trailing Stop.

This manager works with all trading instruments and allows you to manage specific symbols or multiple pairs from a single chart .


Key Features:

- Automatic SL & TP: Instantly applies Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to market trades and pending orders if they are missing.
- Auto Break-Even (true/false option): Automatically moves your Stop Loss to the entry price (plus a defined offset) once the trade moves into profit, securing your position against reversals.
- Advanced Trailing Stop (true/false option): Features a "Start" parameter, allowing the trailing stop to activate only after the trade has moved a specific distance in your favor, effectively letting profits run before tightening the stop.
- Multi-Symbol Management: Control trades for Multi-symbol using a comma-separated list to manage all trades from a single chart.
- Filtering: Use Magic Numbers to manage specific strategies or leave it blank to manage manual trades.



Input-Settings:

------ Trade Management ------ 

- Take Profit: The value of Take Profit in pips.

- Stop Loss: The value of Stop loss in pips.

------ Break-even Settings ------ 

- Auto Break-even: If "true," the Stop Loss will automatically move to break-even.

- Pips in Profit: If the trade moves in your favor by this amount of pips, the stop will move to break even.

- Pips offset: The distance between the stop loss and entry points after reaching breakeven.

------ Trailing Stop Settings ------ 

- Auto Trailing Stop: If "true," the Stop Loss will automatically move (Trailing).

- Stop: The distance of the stop should be maintained while the trade is either profiting or losing.

- Step: The additional distance the price must travel before the stop is modified.

- Start: Menas that the trade must first reach a certain profit before the stop could be modified.


------ To control Multi Symbols from one chart -------

Symbols (Separate with a comma)  EURUSD, GBPUSD, ...: If it's empty, the tool will control only the chart attached to it. To control Multi Symbols from one chart, just add your symbols separated with a comma. example: EURUSD, GBPUSD, GBPJPY, .....

You can choose any symbol, but ensure that the values for Stop Loss, Take Profit, Breakeven, and trailing stop are appropriate for the symbol. For instance, a 10 Pip Stop Loss is:

EURUSD and other fx pairs: 10 

US30 and other Indices: 1000 (IC Markets)


------ Magic Number ------ 

- Magic Number: keep it 0 for manual trading. (If you want this manager to collaborate with an EA, simply replace 0 with your EA's magic number.)


Рекомендуем также
PZ Trade Pad EA
PZ TRADING SLU
4.27 (30)
Утилиты
Clos Утилита PZ Trade Pad EA позволяет торговать с помощью панели прямо на ценовом графике. Продукт имеет встроенное управление риском и может работать с уже открытыми сделками. Возможность совершать сделки прямо на ценовом графике Управление капиталом Возможность установки стоп-уровней Закрытие всех открытых сделок в один клик Удаление всех отложенных ордеров в один клик Частичное закрытие прибыльных сделок в один клик Без входных параметров. Применение Утилита проста в использовании. Выберите
FREE
SL and TP Setter
Giacomo Barone
4 (1)
Утилиты
You can manually open a trade (one click), and this EA will take care of setting the SL and TP. SL and TP are set based on the number of pips you specify in the input screen. You can also choose monetary SL and TP. SL and TP are determined based on the weighted average price (WAP), so if you open a new trade, SL and TP will be updated according to the new WAP. The WAP is not unique but differentiated between buy and sell trades (this is useful only if you open opposite trades on the same chart)
FREE
NAS100 Auto Sl And TP
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (2)
Утилиты
Представляем NAS100 Auto SL и TP Maker для MT4: Никогда больше не пропустите установку StopLoss и TakeProfit с нашим NAS100 Auto SL и TP Maker, незаменимым помощником для трейдеров, работающих на рынке Nasdaq 100 в MetaTrader 4. Этот инструмент предназначен для тех, кто ищет беспроблемное решение для автоматизации управления уровнями StopLoss и TakeProfit. Ключевые особенности: Эффективная автоматизация: Автоматически отслеживает сделки Nasdaq 100 без StopLoss и/или TakeProfit. Динамически регу
FREE
ScalpingOne for MT4free
Xian Er Sha Ao
3 (1)
Утилиты
Scalping Day Trading Support Utility Scalping One MT4 free One position is displayed with one button. View P & L, Lot, and Point in real time. It is possible to switch the display of positions of only chart currencies and all currency pairs.  (The free version has only 3 positions) Supports automatic identification in Japanese and English   Account currency notation corresponds to dollar, euro, pound, yen (automatic identification) The timeline drawing function can be linked with the clock disp
FREE
Lot Calculate
Maksim Neimerik
Утилиты
Простенький скрипт, в котором очень часто нуждаются трейдеры. Он калькулирует лот в процентах от депозита. Для соблюдения риск-менеджмента очень даже нужная вещь. В настройках присутствует только одна опция: MaxRisk - риск в процентах для вычисления лота. Даный помощник работает как стандартный скрипт, то есть запускается только один раз на соответствующем графике, после чего можно приступать к торговле с вычисленым лотом. Все гениальное просто! Успешной торговли!
FREE
IceFX TradeInfo
Norbert Mereg
4.77 (44)
Утилиты
TradeInfo от IceFX - утилита, отображающая наиболее важную информацию текущем счете и позициях на нем. Отображаемая информация: Информация о текущем счете (баланс, средства, свободная маржа). Текущий спред, текущая просадка (DD), планируемая прибыль, ожидаемый убыток и т.д. Количество открытых позиций, объем (LOT), прибыль. Диапазон за прошлый и текущий день. Оставшееся время до следующей свечи. Информация о прибыли за последний день (при помощи интегрированного индикатора IceFX ProfitInfo). Ло
FREE
One click closing Tool
Ding Xu
5 (1)
Утилиты
一键平仓小工具，可以针对买单、卖单和挂单进行批量操作，可以操作当前图表订单和所有订单，简单高效。 第一行第一个按钮是关闭当前图表 品种 所有买单，第二个按钮是关闭当前图表品种的所有卖单，第三个按钮是关闭当前图表 品种 的所有订单； 第二行 第一个按钮是删除当前图表 品种 所有买单挂单，第二个按钮是 删除 当前图表品种的所有卖单 挂单 ，第三个按钮是 删除 当前图表 品种 的所有 挂单 ； 第三行第一个按钮是关闭所有 品种的全部买单，第二个按钮是关闭所有 品种的全 卖单，第三个按钮是关闭所有 品种的全部订单； 第四行第一个按钮是删除所有 品种全部买单挂单 ，第二个按钮是 删除 全部品种 的全部卖单挂单 ，第三个按钮是删除 全部品种 的全部挂单 。 希望此程序能对您有用
FREE
VR Color Levels MT4
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (1)
Утилиты
VR Color Levels — удобный инструмент для тех, кто применяет технический анализ с использованием таких элементов, как трендовая линия, прямоугольник и текст. Есть возможность добавлять текст непосредственно на график и делать скриншоты. Настройки, set файлы, демо версии, инструкции, решение проблем, можно получить в [блоге] Прочитать или написать отзывы можно по [ссылке] Версия для [MetaTrader 5] Работа с индикатором осуществляется в один клик . Для этого нужно нажать на кнопку с линией, после
FREE
OTRX Fimathe Backtest
Fabio Rocha
Утилиты
OTRX Fimathe Backtest is a tool for the Trader or Enthusiast who uses the Fimathe technique created by Trader Marcelo Ferreira to carry out his training and validate if he can obtain profitability. In this tool you will be able to: 1. Define whether you are looking for a buy or sell entry. (Trend). 2. Define by clicking twice on the horizontal lines where your Reference Zone and your Neutral Zone will be. 3. Monitor the entry, subcycle and exit of the trade. 4. Trading Summary, Daily, Week
FREE
Lucky Trade Panel EurUsd MT4
Nina Yermolenko
Утилиты
Trading panel for manual trading. Has a fairly wide functionality. Allows you to automatically calculate the order size, open both market and pending orders. It has a wide range of options for closing orders, it is possible to partially close orders, close orders after reaching a certain profit or loss, separately close profitable and unprofitable, buy and sell, as well as pending orders. The panel also contains a simple implementation of a grid of pending orders, reverse and lock functions, tr
FREE
Flower of Symbols
Abraham Correa
Утилиты
Activation initiates the sequence from the initial symbol in the Market Watch roster, forming a perpetual loop that continues until deactivation. The system employs global terminal variables to sustain operational continuity amid symbol-induced reinitializations, thereby ensuring uninterrupted performance. This EA should not be checked off as 'Allowed live Trading' and is functional with that checkmark box, when uploading the EA. Principal advantages encompass augmented productivity in overseein
FREE
Lot by Risk
Sergey Vasilev
4.83 (23)
Утилиты
Торговая панель Lot by Risk предназначена для торговли вручную . Это альтернативное средство для отправки ордеров. Первая особенность панели –   удобное выставление ордеров при помощи контрольных линий. Вторая особенность – расчёт объёма сделки по заданному риску при наличии линии stop loss . Контрольные линии выставляются при помощи горячих клавиш: take profit – по умолчанию клавиша T ; price – по умолчанию клавиша P ; stop loss – по умолчанию клавиша S ; Настроить клавиши можно самостоятельн
FREE
Trade Panel Pro by RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
4.85 (33)
Утилиты
Fully functional manual trade panel with risk/reward, auto SL, lot size calculation, one-click trading, hidden (virtual) stop loss/take profit and pending orders, scale in and out of trades (partial close), news events and more. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Brings an incredible amount of functionality to MetaTrader for free and for both demo and live accounts. Features Lot size calculation - based on % of account to risk, fixed amount or dynamic lots Automatic take profit base
FREE
Neonplox Trade Manager
Mr Roberto Carlos Ferreira Silva
Утилиты
n3oNpLoX Trade Manager Market Order. Stop Order. Limit Order. To help you Place trades based on the amount of Money in Dollars you want to risk. As it will show in the screenshots you can calculate the right Lot size for the money you want to risk. Calculates Lot Size based on the distance between Stop Loss and Entry Point. 5 Options for TP - (1RR,2RR,3RR,4RR,5RR) It will help you manage your risk and Place trades with the correct Lot Size. So you will not over expose yourself and your money
FREE
Profitstat free
Tonny Obare
4 (2)
Утилиты
Profitstat - бесплатный индикатор, сканирующий историю и отображающий ее на графике. Бесплатная версия показывает количество сделок и полученную прибыль за текущий и предыдущий день. Информация обновляется при каждом закрытии сделки. Просто набросьте индикатор на график, и вы увидите информацию о торговом счете независимо от инструмента и периода графика.
FREE
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Утилиты
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert for MT4 – Download The 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert is an advanced tool designed for capital management, risk control, and streamlined trading within the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. With its functional and specialized interface, this expert advisor allows traders to effortlessly set and manage Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels. In addition to simplifying trade execution, the tool provides features for defining acceptable risk, expected profit (R/R), and adv
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
Индикаторы
Free automatic fibonacci - это индикатор, который автоматически строит коррекции Фибоначчи, основываясь на количестве баров, выбранных в параметре BarsToScan. Линии Фибоначчи автоматически обновляются в реальном времени при появлении новых максимальных и минимальных значений среди выбранных баров. В настройках индикатора можно выбрать уровни, значения которых будут отображены. Также можно выбрать цвет уровней, что позволяет трейдеру прикреплять индикатор несколько раз с разными настройками и цве
FREE
Trade Panel And Strategy Tester
Giuseppe Genovese
Утилиты
Market Order Management Utility and strategy Tester in one solution. The software is equipped with a simple and intuitive interface, with risk management in lots, but also in money or percentage. Management of the market position trough BE and split of the profit and monitoring of the profits in money and percentage. Also usable for MT4 BactTest system with 4 different speed.
FREE
Metatrader Uptime Monitoring
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Утилиты
This utility keeps a watchful eye on your trading terminals and ensures that you are notified if any of them are disconnected. Simply attach the utility to a chart and connect to a monitoring service who can notify you. We use UptimeRobot for both VPS and terminal monitoring; however, any service supporting heartbeat monitoring can be employed. Many such services offer free plans and various notification methods, such as Cronitor.io
FREE
Auto Breakeven MT4
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Утилиты
Утилита для автоматической установки уровней безубытка, переводит сделки в безубыток при прохождении заданного расстояния . Позволяет минимизировать риски. Создана профессиональным трейдером для трейдеров.   Утилита   работает с любыми рыночными ордерами, открытыми трейдером вручную или при помощи советников. Может фильтровать сделки по магическому номеру. Одновременно утилита может работать с любым количеством ордеров.  MT5 version  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/57077 ЧТО МОЖЕТ УТИЛИТА
MQLTA Auto Close Demo
MQL4 Trading Automation
Утилиты
Программа Auto Close помогает применять правила мани-менеджмента и управления риском. Утилита отслеживает баланс, средства на счете, свободные средства, общую прибыль и общий убыток, а также отправляет уведомления при достижении указанного порогового значения. В данной демо-версии отключены функции уведомления и закрытия, полная версия доступна по ссылке: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/29141 Как он работает? Запустите программу Auto Close EA на графике и укажите параметры, которые нужно
FREE
Antimartingale AKA Antimartingala Calculator
Francesco Strappini
Утилиты
Levels and risk calculator for the Antimartingale (or Antimartingala) technique Totally visual, setup everything from control panel Decide your risk and margin, it will calculate and show trading lavels on the chart Free version of the orginal Antimartingale EA:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53653 Public Signals using the Antimartingale's technique: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1016250 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1018964 This EA does not open trades, it only shows the trading le
FREE
Elsna Horizontal Lines MT4
Raymond Edusei
Утилиты
This MQL4 indicator creates a customizable grid of horizontal lines on your trading chart. Here's what it does: **Main Functions:** - Draws equally spaced horizontal lines across the visible price range - Supports two line types: horizontal lines or trend lines with forward projection - Automatically adjusts to price scale changes **Key Features:** 1. **Customizable Spacing**: Set grid distance in pips (20 pips by default) 2. **Flexible Starting Point**: Auto-calculates starting price or lets
FREE
Position Control MT4
Adam Zolei
Утилиты
The Position Control is an intuitive yet powerful trading tool that facilitates risk management from entry to exit.  It includes automatic lot sizing, fixed stop loss and take profit features, or determines them using the ATR indicator. After opening a position, you can set automatic break-even points, trailing stops, and choose from three types of partial closures. Moreover, if you open a 0.01 lot position from your phone, the expert will automatically close it and open a risk-managed position
MT4 AccountInfoEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
Утилиты
Account Info EA It is a tool that presents on the graph all the positions of the account, and specific information concerning the positions, but also the account. It enables the user to have an image of his account at a glance. Use like any expert advisor. You can't attach it in the same chart with other expert advisor. It does not have the ability to open or manage positions. You can attach it on any chart and any timeframe.
FREE
PZ Easy Trading EA MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
4 (1)
Утилиты
Простой торговый помощник, который позволяет легко покупать и продавать с желаемым кредитным плечом. Он был создан для потенциальных или начинающих трейдеров и вдохновлен популярными торговыми веб-платформами, такими как eToro или Binary.com. Он имеет набор торговых кнопок, реализующих различные варианты кредитного плеча, и дополнительную кнопку для закрытия всех сделок. Все сделки размещаются со стоп-лоссом в соответствии с используемым кредитным плечом. Это будет особенно полезно тем трейдера
FREE
Auto BE 2 Edition
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Утилиты
Auto BE #2 Edition – Trade Exit and ADR Panel Utility (MT4) Overview Auto BE #2 Edition is a MetaTrader 4 utility that manages trade exits using automatic stop-loss placement, breakeven protection, and an optional partial-close mechanism. It also includes an ADR (Average Daily Range) panel that displays market range and volatility data directly on the chart. The tool helps traders maintain consistent, rules-based trade management whether trading manually or through Expert Advisors. Main Functio
FREE
PZ Penta O MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
2.33 (3)
Индикаторы
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
TradeBox
Aleksandr Butkov
Утилиты
Небольшая торговая панель облегчает задачу трейдеру по визуальной установке отложенных ордеров, рыночных,  а так же тралит и разгружает сетку ордеров.  Устанавливается как обыxный советник.    Параметры и описание:   Lot Volume: 100  - в данном поле можно установить, изменить в любой момент объем ордера   Line UP - визуальный горизонтальный уровень для отложенных ордеров BuyStop и SellLimit   Line DN - визуальный горизонтальный уровень для отложенных ордеров BuyLimit и SellStop   Delete Lines -
FREE
Simple RSI Forex Trading Strategy
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
4 (1)
Эксперты
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when RSI indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is EURGBP and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H4. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame an
FREE
С этим продуктом покупают
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (424)
Утилиты
Добро пожаловать в Trade Manager EA — лучший инструмент для управления рисками, предназначенный для упрощения, точности и эффективности торговли. Это не просто инструмент для размещения ордеров; это комплексное решение для удобного планирования торгов, управления позициями и усиленного контроля над рисками. Независимо от того, начинающий вы трейдер, опытный специалист или скальпер, нуждающийся в быстром исполнении, Trade Manager EA адаптируется к вашим потребностям и работает с любыми активами:
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Утилиты
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Копия Кот MT4) — это не просто локальный торговый копировщик; это полноценная система управления рисками и исполнения, созданная для современных условий торговли. От испытаний в prop-фирмах до личного управления счетами — он адаптируется к любой ситуации, сочетая надежное исполнение, защиту капитала, гибкую настройку и расширенные функции обработки сделок. Копировщик работает как в режиме Master (отправитель), так и в режиме Slave (получатель), обеспечивая синхрон
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Утилиты
Averaging Helper - Это некий разруливатель поможет вам усреднить открытые вами ранее убыточные позиции с помощью двух техник: стандартного усреднения хеджирования с последующим открытием позиций по тренду Утилита имеет возможность разрулить сразу несколько позиций открытых в разных направлениях как на бай так и на селл. К примеру вы открыли 1 позицию на селл и вторую на бай, и они обе в минусе, или одна в минусе а одна в плюсе но недостаточном и вы бы хотели усреднить две эти позиции что-бы зак
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Утилиты
MT4 к Telegram Signal Provider - это простой в использовании и полностью настраиваемый инструмент, который позволяет отправлять сигналы в Telegram, превращая ваш аккаунт в поставщика сигналов. Формат сообщений полностью настраиваем! Однако для простого использования вы также можете выбрать предопределенный шаблон и включать или отключать определенные части сообщения. [ Демо ]  [ Руководство ] [ Версия для MT5 ] [ Версия для Discord ] [ Телеграм-канал ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Настройка Шаг за
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
Утилиты
Мгновенно просматривайте историю закрытых сделок по дням и неделям, текущие открытые сделки и экспозицию форекс на одном графике! Используйте тепловую карту для определения прибыльных сделок и текущего проседания в вашем торговом портфеле. Кнопки быстрого закрытия Используйте кнопки быстрого закрытия, чтобы закрыть каждую сделку по одному символу, закрыть отдельные сделки полностью или зафиксировать частичную прибыль или убыток одним нажатием кнопки. Больше не нужно искать сделки в списке и ду
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Утилиты
Копировщик позиций/сделок/ордеров для MetaTrader 4 ( Для копирования на терминал MetaTrader 4 ). Копирует сделки, позиции, ордера с любых счетов, в том числе и счетов, открытых по инвест паролю. Один из лучших копировщиков сделок COPYLOT  МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4 для версии  COPYLOT MT4  ( или  МТ4 - МТ5  МТ5 - МТ5 для версии COPYLOT MT5)  на сегодняшний день. Версия МТ5 Полное описание +DEMO +PDF Как купить Как установить    Как получить файлы журналов   Как тестировать и оптимизировать    Все
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Утилиты
Trade Panel — это многофункциональный торговый помощник. Приложение содержит более 50 торговых функций для ручной торговли и позволяет автоматизировать большинство торговых операций. Внимание приложение не работает в тестере стратегий. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демоверсию на демо-счете. Демоверсия здесь . Полная инструкция здесь . Торговля. Позволяет совершать торговые операции в один клик: Открыть отложенные ордера и позиции с автоматическим расчетом риска. Открыть несколько ордер
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Утилиты
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.57 (14)
Утилиты
Trade Copier Pro - это мощный инструмент для удаленного копирования сделок между несколькими счетами MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5, расположенными в разных местах, по сети интернет. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, которые хотят поделиться своей торговлей с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Один поставщик может копировать сделки на множество счетов-получателей, а один получатель может копировать торговлю множества провайдеров. Поставщик может указать срока завершения подписки для кажд
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (9)
Утилиты
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Утилиты
Торговая Панель для торговли в 1 клик.  Работа с позициями и ордерами!  Торговля с  чарта  (график) или с  клавиатуры . С помощью нашей торговой панели Вы можете торговать   в один клик с графика   и совершать торговые операции в   30   раз быстрее стандартного управления в MetaTrader.  Автоматические расчеты параметров и функции, которые облегчают жизнь трейдеру и помогают трейдеру вести свою торговую деятельность в разы быстрее и удобнее. Графические подсказки и полная информация по торговым с
Profrobotrading Channel EA
Irina Cherkashina
Утилиты
With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.   The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization: Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel Price touches boundary on
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
Утилиты
Копир->Удобное и быстрое взаимодействие с интерфейсом, пользователи могут использовать его сразу       ->>>> Рекомендуется использовать на компьютерах Windows или VPS Windows Функции: Разнообразные и персонализированные настройки копирования сделок: 1. Различные режимы лота могут быть установлены для различных источников сигналов. 2. Различные источники сигналов могут быть установлены для прямого и обратного копирования сделок. 3. Сигналы могут быть установлены с комментариями. 4. Следует ли ка
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Утилиты
Автоматически торгуйте зонами поддержки и сопротивления или спроса и предложения, как только вы определите ключевые области, из которых хотите торговать. Этот советник позволяет вам рисовать зоны покупки и продажи одним щелчком мыши, а затем размещать их именно там, где вы ожидаете разворота цены. Затем советник отслеживает эти зоны и автоматически совершает сделки на основе ценового действия, которое вы указываете для зон. После совершения первоначальной сделки советник выйдет с прибылью в про
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT4: Идеальное решение для копирования сигналов Упростите свою торговлю с Telegram to MT4 — современным инструментом, который копирует торговые сигналы прямо из каналов и чатов Telegram на вашу платформу MetaTrader 4, без необходимости использования DLL. Это мощное решение обеспечивает точное исполнение сигналов, широкие возможности настройки, экономит время и повышает вашу эффективность. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Ключевые возможности Прямая интеграция с Telegram API Аутентификация
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (31)
Утилиты
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Утилиты
Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 4. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия MT5  |
Intelligent Copier Slave
Vashim Mazhar
Утилиты
This means now you can trade on multiple MetaTrader 4 accounts simultaneously, mirror the trades of any trading bot to your friends and family accounts (even if it is locked to your MT4 account number), create investment portfolios of many MT4 accounts, remove risk of unregulated Forex brokers, turn losing trading strategy into a winner and become an independent account manager immediately without the need to sign any contracts or opening expensive PAMM accounts with the broker. Reverse Trading
Ultimate Extractor MT4
Clifton Creath
Утилиты
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT4 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 4 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. Ability to combine multiple accounts and MT4 and MT5 into a single dashboard. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT4 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metric
Click and Go Trade Manager
Victor Christiaanse
5 (8)
Утилиты
Click and Go Trade Manager, the ultimate solution for seamless trading execution. With a simple click on the chart, you can effortlessly define your stop loss, entry price, and target levels. No more hassle of inputting values manually - it's made incredibly intuitive and easy. Embedded risk management is a key feature of our Trade Manager. We understand the importance of protecting your investments, which is why the Click and Go Trade Manager incorporates risk management. When placing orders,
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
Утилиты
Этот продукт фильтрует всех экспертных советников и ручные графики во время новостей, так что вам не нужно беспокоиться о внезапных скачках цены, которые могут разрушить ваши ручные торговые настройки или сделки, введенные другими экспертными советниками. Этот продукт также поставляется с полной системой управления ордерами, которая может обрабатывать ваши открытые позиции и ордера на ожидание перед выпуском новостей. После покупки The News Filter вам больше не придется полагаться на встроенные
EasyTrade MT4
Alain Verleyen
5 (1)
Утилиты
Easy Trade – Умное, простое и мощное управление сделками Easy Trade — это универсальное решение для управления сделками в MetaTrader для тех, кто хочет держать риск под контролем и обеспечить максимально плавное исполнение ордеров. Созданный с нуля на основе обратной связи от трейдеров, Easy Trade позволяет легко открывать, отслеживать и управлять сделками по множеству символов — без лишней сложности. Независимо от того, скальпируете ли вы вручную или управляете несколькими позициями, Easy Tra
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
4 (2)
Утилиты
EASY Insight AIO – Всё-в-одном для умного и простого трейдинга Обзор Представьте, что вы можете просканировать весь рынок — Форекс, золото, криптовалюты, индексы и даже акции — всего за несколько секунд, без ручного просмотра графиков, сложной установки или настройки индикаторов. EASY Insight AIO — это ваш идеальный инструмент экспорта для трейдинга с поддержкой искусственного интеллекта. Он предоставляет полный снимок рынка в одном аккуратном CSV-файле — готовом к мгновенному анализу в ChatGP
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Утилиты
Custom Alerts AIO: Универсальный сканер рынка — Без настройки Обзор Custom Alerts AIO — это самый быстрый и простой способ отслеживать рыночные сигналы в реальном времени на множестве инструментов без дополнительной настройки и без необходимости покупать другие продукты. В состав входят все необходимые индикаторы от Stein Investments, что делает этот инструмент идеальным решением «всё в одном» для трейдеров, ценящих простоту и эффективность. Просто установите на график и сразу получайте сигнал
Forward Alert To Telegram
Trinh Dat
4.73 (11)
Утилиты
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
NextGen Trade Manager AI
Bernhard Schweigert
Утилиты
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! Advanced Trade Manager – The Ultimate All-in-One Solution for Faster, Smarter, and Safer Manual Trading. Transform your manual trading with NextGen Trade Manager AI – the professional on-chart panel that combines instant execution, visual trade planning, and powerful risk management into one intuitive tool. Execute orders, manage risk, and protect profits faster than ever before, all without leaving your chart. Perfect for all traders looking to enhance th
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Утилиты
Копируйте сигналы из любого канала, участником которого вы являетесь (в том числе частного и ограниченного), прямо на свой MT4. Этот инструмент был разработан с учетом потребностей пользователей и предлагает множество функций, необходимых для управления и мониторинга сделок. Этот продукт представлен в простом в использовании и визуально привлекательном графическом интерфейсе. Настройте свои параметры и начните использовать продукт в течение нескольких минут! Руководство пользователя + Демо  |
MT4 to Discord Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
5 (3)
Утилиты
MT4 to Discord Signal Provider — это удобный, полностью настраиваемый инструмент, предназначенный для отправки торговых сигналов напрямую в Discord. Этот инструмент превращает ваш торговый счет в эффективного поставщика сигналов. Настройте формат сообщений под свой стиль! Для удобства выберите из предварительно разработанных шаблонов и решите, какие элементы сообщения включить или исключить. [ Демо ] [ Руководство ] [ Версия MT5 ] [ Версия Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Настройка Следуйте
All in One Candlestick Pattern Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
5 (5)
Утилиты
Candlestick Pattern Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert system that checks all timeframes and currency pairs for different candlestick patterns that are formed in them. Scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the candlestick patterns in the most important areas of the chart to find breakout and reversal patterns in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M30,D1,W1 timeframes and 20 symbols of Market Watch window) Read the
Другие продукты этого автора
Auto Stop Loss MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
5 (1)
Утилиты
Auto Stop Loss (MT5 Manager)   is a robust utility designed to take the stress out of trade management. Whether you are a scalper or a swing trader, this EA automatically applies Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to your trades, secures profits with Break-Even, and maximizes gains with an intelligent Trailing Stop. This manager works with all trading instruments and allows you to manage specific symbols or multiple pairs from a single chart . Key Features: - Automatic SL & TP:   Instantly appl
Visual Position Sizer Risk Calculator
Nabil Oukhouma
Индикаторы
Stop calculating lot sizes manually. Stop guessing your Risk/Reward ratio. The Risk Reward Tool brings the intuitive, visual trading style of TradingView directly to your MetaTrader 5 charts. It is designed for traders who value speed, precision, and visual clarity. Whether you trade Forex, Indices (DAX, US30), or Commodities (Gold, Oil), this tool handles the math for you. Simply click "Long" or "Short," drag the lines to your levels, and the tool instantly tells you exactly how many lots to t
FREE
Fast Manager
Nabil Oukhouma
Утилиты
Fast Manager (MT4 Manager)   is a high-speed utility designed for traders who need rapid execution and automated trade management. Built to streamline manual trading, this EA provides on-chart buttons for instant Buy/Sell execution and "Close All" functions, while automatically handling risk management behind the scenes. MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132502?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: One-Click Trading Panel:   execute trades instantly using the on-chart Buy,
The Super Manager
Nabil Oukhouma
Утилиты
The Super Manager (MT4 Manager) is a trading tool that enhances buy and sell orders, including pending ones, by adding Stop Loss and Take Profit With a calculated risk. It also offers a break-even for easy setup. With its user-friendly interface, Fast Manager simplifies your trading activities. Keep it simple! MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132503?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: Clear buy and sell buttons   Button to move stop loss to breakeven with one click.   B
Magic Keyboard
Nabil Oukhouma
Утилиты
With the Magic Keyboard (MT4 Manager), you can transform your keyboard into a powerful trading tool. This innovative feature allows you to easily buy, sell, and close trades and move your stop loss to breakeven by simply pressing specific keys on your keyboard. Additionally, the tool automatically adds Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to buy and sell orders, streamlining your trading process effortlessly. MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133390?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key
Close Partial MT4
Nabil Oukhouma
Утилиты
Close Partial (MT4 Manager) automatically adds two buttons to the chart: - Close Partial Button: This button allows you to close a partial position. By default, it is set to close 50% of the position, but you can adjust it to any percentage you prefer (e.g., 10%, 20%, 60%, etc.).    - Close All Button:   This button allows you to close all open trades at once for the specific currency pair to which the manager is assigned. Key Features: Close Partial  Close Half Close All MT5 Version: https:
Price Alert Line Indicator MT4
Nabil Oukhouma
Индикаторы
Never miss a price breakout again with the   Price Alert Line Indicator . This tool is designed for traders who need speed and simplicity. Instead of navigating complex menus to set price alerts, the   Price Alert Line Indicator  places a button directly on your chart. With a single click, you can deploy a horizontal line that monitors price action and alerts you immediately when the price crosses it. Key Features: - One-Click Deployment:   A convenient button allows you to instantly draw or d
Visual Position Sizer Risk Calculator MT4
Nabil Oukhouma
Индикаторы
Stop calculating lot sizes manually. Stop guessing your Risk/Reward ratio. The   Risk Reward Tool   brings the intuitive, visual trading style of TradingView directly to your MetaTrader 5 charts. It is designed for traders who value speed, precision, and visual clarity. Whether you trade Forex, Indices (DAX, US30), or Commodities (Gold, Oil), this tool handles the math for you. Simply click "Long" or "Short," drag the lines to your levels, and the tool instantly tells you exactly how many lots t
FREE
Fast Manager MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
Утилиты
Fast Manager (MT5 Manager) is a high-speed utility designed for traders who need rapid execution and automated trade management. Built to streamline manual trading, this EA provides on-chart buttons for instant Buy/Sell execution and "Close All" functions, while automatically handling risk management behind the scenes. MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132477?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: One-Click Trading Panel: execute trades instantly using the on-chart Buy, Sel
The Super Manager MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
Утилиты
The Super Manager (MT5 Manager) is a trading tool that enhances buy and sell orders, including pending ones, by adding Stop Loss and Take Profit With a calculated risk. It also offers a break-even for easy setup. With its user-friendly interface, Fast Manager simplifies your trading activities. Keep it simple! MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132495?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: Clear buy and sell buttons   Button to move stop loss to breakeven with one click.   B
Magic Keyboard MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
Утилиты
With the Magic Keyboard (MT5 Manager), you can transform your keyboard into a powerful trading tool. This innovative feature allows you to easily buy, sell, and close trades and move your stop loss to breakeven by simply pressing specific keys on your keyboard. Additionally, the tool automatically adds Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to buy and sell orders, streamlining your trading process effortlessly. MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133386?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key
Close Partial MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
Утилиты
Close Partial (MT5 Manager) automatically adds two buttons to the chart: - Close Partial Button: This button allows you to close a partial position. By default, it is set to close 50% of the position, but you can adjust it to any percentage you prefer (e.g., 10%, 20%, 60%, etc.).    - Close All Button: This button allows you to close all open trades at once for the specific currency pair to which the manager is assigned. Key Features: Close Partial  Close Half Close All MT4 Version: https://
Price Alert Line Indicator
Nabil Oukhouma
Индикаторы
Never miss a price breakout again with the Price Alert Line Indicator . This tool is designed for traders who need speed and simplicity. Instead of navigating complex menus to set price alerts, the Price Alert Line Indicator  places a button directly on your chart. With a single click, you can deploy a horizontal line that monitors price action and alerts you immediately when the price crosses it. Key Features: - One-Click Deployment: A convenient button allows you to instantly draw or delete t
Фильтр:
Romle Liga
38
Romle Liga 2025.02.22 13:32 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Ответ на отзыв