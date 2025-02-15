Auto Stop Loss
- Утилиты
- Nabil Oukhouma
- Версия: 1.5
- Обновлено: 12 марта 2025
- Активации: 10
Auto Stop Loss (MT4 Manager) is a robust utility designed to take the stress out of trade management. Whether you are a scalper or a swing trader, this EA automatically applies Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to your trades, secures profits with Break-Even, and maximizes gains with an intelligent Trailing Stop.
This manager works with all trading instruments and allows you to manage specific symbols or multiple pairs from a single chart .
------ Trailing Stop Settings ------
- Auto Trailing Stop: If "true," the Stop Loss will automatically move (Trailing).
- Stop: The distance of the stop should be maintained while the trade is either profiting or losing.
- Step: The additional distance the price must travel before the stop is modified.
- Start: Menas that the trade must first reach a certain profit before the stop could be modified.
------ To control Multi Symbols from one chart -------
Symbols (Separate with a comma) EURUSD, GBPUSD, ...: If it's empty, the tool will control only the chart attached to it. To control Multi Symbols from one chart, just add your symbols separated with a comma. example: EURUSD, GBPUSD, GBPJPY, .....
You can choose any symbol, but ensure that the values for Stop Loss, Take Profit, Breakeven, and trailing stop are appropriate for the symbol. For instance, a 10 Pip Stop Loss is:
EURUSD and other fx pairs: 10
US30 and other Indices: 1000 (IC Markets)
- Magic Number: keep it 0 for manual trading. (If you want this manager to collaborate with an EA, simply replace 0 with your EA's magic number.)
