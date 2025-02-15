Auto Stop Loss

Auto Stop Loss (MT4 Manager) automatically adds Stop Loss and Take Profit to buy and sell orders, including pending orders. It features a break-even option and a trailing stop for easy setup.

Key Features:
  • Automatic Stop Loss
  • Automatic Take Profit
  • Automatic Break-even (true/false option)
  • Automatic Trailing Stop (true/false option)
  • You can control Multi Symbols from one chart 

MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132500?source=Site+Profile+Seller

    Input-Settings:

    ------ Trade Management ------ 

    - Take Profit: The value of Take Profit in pips.

    - Stop Loss: The value of Stop loss in pips.

    ------ Break-even Settings ------ 

    - Auto Break-even: If "true," the Stop Loss will automatically move to break-even.

    - Pips in Profit: If the trade moves in your favor by this amount of pips, the stop will move to break even.

    - Pips offset: The distance between the stop loss and entry points after reaching breakeven.

    ------ Trailing Stop Settings ------ 

    - Auto Trailing Stop: If "true," the Stop Loss will automatically move (Trailing).

    - Stop: The distance of the stop should be maintained while the trade is either profiting or losing.

    - Step: The additional distance the price must travel before the stop is modified.

    - Start: Menas that the trade must first reach a certain profit before the stop could be modified.


    ------ To control Multi Symbols from one chart -------

    Symbols (Separate with a comma)  EURUSD, GBPUSD, ...: If it's empty, the tool will control only the chart attached to it. To control Multi Symbols from one chart, just add your symbols separated with a comma. example: EURUSD, GBPUSD, GBPJPY, .....

    You can choose any symbol, but ensure that the values for Stop Loss, Take Profit, Breakeven, and trailing stop are appropriate for the symbol. For instance, a 10 Pip Stop Loss is:

    EURUSD and other fx pairs: 10 

    US30 and other Indices: 1000 (IC Markets)


    ------ Magic Number ------ 

    - Magic Number: keep it 0 for manual trading. (If you want this manager to collaborate with an EA, simply replace 0 with your EA's magic number.)




    Prodotti consigliati
    Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad MT4
    Eda Kaya
    5 (1)
    Utilità
    Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert for MT4 Download  The 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert is a specialized tool developed for capital management , risk management, and trading on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This advanced tool, with its functional and specialized panel, allows traders to easily manage their stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP) levels. This expert includes features for setting acceptable loss and expected profit (R/R) and managing trades with advanced options, providing traders with a p
    FREE
    Neonplox Trade Manager
    Mr Roberto Carlos Ferreira Silva
    Utilità
    n3oNpLoX Trade Manager Market Order. Stop Order. Limit Order. To help you Place trades based on the amount of Money in Dollars you want to risk. As it will show in the screenshots you can calculate the right Lot size for the money you want to risk. Calculates Lot Size based on the distance between Stop Loss and Entry Point. 5 Options for TP - (1RR,2RR,3RR,4RR,5RR) It will help you manage your risk and Place trades with the correct Lot Size. So you will not over expose yourself and your money
    FREE
    Multi Functional Order Closing Script4
    Tian Yu Li
    Utilità
    this is a multi-functional orders all closing script MT4 version Feature: 1, it can close all orders of the chart symbol or all symbols. (select mode) 2, it can close all orders of buy,  sell or both type. 3, it can close all orders of profit, loss, or any. 4, you can specify magic number, order comment as filters for the order closing operation. 5, it can also do partial closing by percentage to all orders. it's strongly recommended to set a "hotkey" to this script when you use it. wish you
    FREE
    Exp4 Tester PAD for Strategy Tester
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.89 (19)
    Utilità
    L'utilità ti consente di testare manualmente le tue strategie nel tester di strategia. Trading con un clic sul grafico di visualizzazione. L'ultima versione dell'utilità offre funzionalità avanzate che consentono ai trader di testare manualmente le proprie strategie di trading. Con il tester di strategia ora puoi valutare l'efficacia delle tue strategie di trading in un ambiente simulato. Questa funzionalità ti consente di analizzare le prestazioni delle tue tecniche di trading e di perfezionarl
    FREE
    Symbol Cycler
    Abraham Correa
    Indicatori
    Symbol Cycler is a lightweight on-chart utility that lets you quickly switch between symbols in your Market Watch list using two simple arrow buttons (). With a single click, you can scroll forward or backward through your predefined symbols without leaving the chart. Key Features: One-click symbol switching from the chart Works with your Market Watch list order Buttons can be placed in any chart corner or even the center Timeframe remains locked while switching symbols Clean, responsive UI
    FREE
    PZ Trade Pad EA
    PZ TRADING SLU
    4.27 (30)
    Utilità
    This simple visual expert advisor allows you to trade easily from the chart. It handles risk management for you and can perform several useful tasks with your existing trades, saving time and making risk-management for each individual trade easier.  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade easily from the chart Trade with precise risk management, hassle free Trade pending order with drag and drop price selection Set SL and TP levels with drag and drop pr
    FREE
    The Super Manager
    Nabil Oukhouma
    Utilità
    The Super Manager (MT4 Manager) is a trading tool that enhances buy and sell orders, including pending ones, by adding Stop Loss and Take Profit With a calculated risk. It also offers a break-even for easy setup. With its user-friendly interface, Fast Manager simplifies your trading activities. Keep it simple! MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132503?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: Clear buy and sell buttons   Button to move stop loss to breakeven with one click.   B
    Lot Calculate
    Maksim Neimerik
    Utilità
    This simple but useful script calculates the lot in % of the deposit. It is indispensable for risk management. There is only one customizable parameter: MaxRisk - risk in % for lot calculation. The product works as a standard script. Launch it once on an appropriate chart and start trading using the calculated lot value. Genious is simplicity! Happy trading!
    FREE
    Lucky Trade Panel EurUsd MT4
    Nina Yermolenko
    Utilità
    Trading panel for manual trading. Has a fairly wide functionality. Allows you to automatically calculate the order size, open both market and pending orders. It has a wide range of options for closing orders, it is possible to partially close orders, close orders after reaching a certain profit or loss, separately close profitable and unprofitable, buy and sell, as well as pending orders. The panel also contains a simple implementation of a grid of pending orders, reverse and lock functions, tr
    FREE
    Easy Trade Panel Expert MT4
    Eda Kaya
    5 (1)
    Utilità
    Easy Trade Panel Expert for MT4 The Easy Trade Panel is a specialized tool developed and designed to streamline risk and capital management within MetaTrader 4 . This expert advisor offers an intuitive and professional interface, allowing traders to handle their trades with both basic and advanced functionalities. With this tool, traders can fine-tune stop-loss and take-profit levels, secure their earnings, and simultaneously minimize potential risks. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4
    FREE
    Magic Keyboard
    Nabil Oukhouma
    Utilità
    With the Magic Keyboard (MT4 Manager), you can transform your keyboard into a powerful trading tool. This innovative feature allows you to easily buy, sell, and close trades and move your stop loss to breakeven by simply pressing specific keys on your keyboard. Additionally, the tool automatically adds Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to buy and sell orders, streamlining your trading process effortlessly. MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133390?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key
    Close Trade Manager
    ELITE FOREX TRADERS LLC
    Utilità
    Close Manager Buttons EA (MT4 Version) One-Click Trade Manager for MetaTrader 4 This is the MT4 edition of the Close Manager Buttons EA, built for traders who want instant control over their trades in MetaTrader 4. The features are identical to the MT5 version, making it easy to manage trades across both platforms. Key Features Close All Trades – instantly close every open position Close Only Buy Trades – exit only BUY positions Close Only Sell Trades – exit only SELL positions Close Winning Tra
    FREE
    Lot by Risk
    Sergey Vasilev
    4.83 (23)
    Utilità
    Il pannello di trading Lot by Risk è progettato per il trading manuale. È un mezzo alternativo per inviare ordini. La prima caratteristica del pannello è la comoda emissione di ordini utilizzando linee di controllo. La seconda caratteristica è il calcolo del volume della transazione per un determinato rischio in presenza di una linea stop loss. Le linee di controllo sono impostate utilizzando i tasti di scelta rapida: take profit-tasto T predefinito; price-tasto P predefinito; stop loss-tasto
    FREE
    Profitstat free
    Tonny Obare
    4 (2)
    Utilità
    Profitstat is a free indicator that scans your history and displays it on the chart. The free version shows the number of trades and profit made on the current and previous day. The data is updated instantly as soon as a trade closes. Simply attach it to any chart and it gives the account data irrespective of the chart currency nor timeframe.
    FREE
    Common SL And TP Set
    Michal Herda
    Utilità
    As in the Title. This is simply, but very usefull utility. Program "Common StopLoss And TakeProfit Value" enables You to set one value to Stop Loss, Take Profit, or both Stop Loss and Take Profit. For all Sell or Buy items, Depending on the option selected. All you need to do is select options, enter a value/values and press a button "APPLY THE SETTINGS". God Luck ! Enjoy using !
    FREE
    Sessions NY London Tokyo
    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilità
    L'indicateur montre les heures d'ouverture des bourses mondiales. Vous aide à voir quels marchés sont actuellement les plus actifs Découvrez mon  #1 Pro  Utility : 66+ fonctionnalités, incluant cet outil  |   Contactez-moi  si vous avez des questions Aide à sélectionner les instruments les plus volatils en ce moment; Particulièrement utile pour les traders intraday; 1) Lors de l'utilisation sur des délais 1H et inférieurs: les lignes correspondront à la position réelle des barres sur le graphiq
    Metatrader Uptime Monitoring
    Oeyvind Borgsoe
    Utilità
    This utility keeps a watchful eye on your trading terminals and ensures that you are notified if any of them are disconnected. Simply attach the utility to a chart and connect to a monitoring service who can notify you. We use UptimeRobot for both VPS and terminal monitoring; however, any service supporting heartbeat monitoring can be employed. Many such services offer free plans and various notification methods, such as Cronitor.io
    FREE
    Grid Synergy
    Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
    Experts
    Overview Grid Synergy is an automated trading bot designed to implement a structured grid trading strategy while adapting to market conditions. It provides traders with a systematic approach to managing trades, focusing on strategic entries and controlled risk management. The EA is optimized for various currency pairs and gold, offering customizable settings to align with different trading styles. Key Features Multi-Currency Compatibility – Works with forex pairs such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/J
    FREE
    MT4 AccountInfoEA
    Nikolaos Pantzos
    Utilità
    Account Info EA It is a tool that presents on the graph all the positions of the account, and specific information concerning the positions, but also the account. It enables the user to have an image of his account at a glance. Use like any expert advisor. You can't attach it in the same chart with other expert advisor. It does not have the ability to open or manage positions. You can attach it on any chart and any timeframe.
    FREE
    Boleta Easy Trade Mt4
    Silvio Garcia Wohl
    Utilità
    When executing an order, whether through the Metatrader ticket on a computer or the Metatrader app on a mobile device, either manual or pending, Easy Trade will automatically set the take profit and stop loss levels, as well as a limit order with its respective take profit and stop loss levels. It follows the trading strategy for market open (US30, US100, US500), but it can be applied to any market asset.
    FREE
    OTRX Fimathe Backtest
    Fabio Rocha
    Utilità
    OTRX Fimathe Backtest is a tool for the Trader or Enthusiast who uses the Fimathe technique created by Trader Marcelo Ferreira to carry out his training and validate if he can obtain profitability. In this tool you will be able to: 1. Define whether you are looking for a buy or sell entry. (Trend). 2. Define by clicking twice on the horizontal lines where your Reference Zone and your Neutral Zone will be. 3. Monitor the entry, subcycle and exit of the trade. 4. Trading Summary, Daily, Week
    FREE
    Antimartingale AKA Antimartingala Calculator
    Francesco Strappini
    Utilità
    Levels and risk calculator for the Antimartingale (or Antimartingala) technique Totally visual, setup everything from control panel Decide your risk and margin, it will calculate and show trading lavels on the chart Free version of the orginal Antimartingale EA:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53653 Public Signals using the Antimartingale's technique: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1016250 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1018964 This EA does not open trades, it only shows the trading le
    FREE
    New Bar Alarm Free
    Tomoyuki Nakazima
    Indicatori
    This indicator alerts you when/before new 1 or 5 minute bar candle formed. In other words,this indicator alerts you every 1/5 minutes. This indicator is especially useful for traders who trade when new bars formed. *This indicator don't work propery in strategy tester.Use this in live trading to check functionality. There is more powerful Pro version .In Pro version,you can choose more timeframe and so on. Input Parameters Alert_Or_Sound =Sound ----- Choose alert or sound or both to notify y
    FREE
    PropProtector
    Alexander Berger
    Utilità
    PropProtector EA - your reliable risk management companion The PropProtector EA was developed to effectively monitor and protect the risk management of prop accounts such as FTMO, FundedNext, etc. in particular. With its precise functions, it ensures that your daily losses remain under control and your trading strategy remains stable in the long term. With the new version 1.1 the PropProtector EA now monitors all open charts and all open trades at once and therefore only needs to be installed
    FREE
    NAS100 Auto Sl And TP
    Moustapha Boulouz
    5 (2)
    Utilità
    Vi presentiamo NAS100 Auto SL e TP Maker per MT4: Non perdete mai più l'impostazione di StopLoss e TakeProfit con il nostro NAS100 Auto SL e TP Maker, un assistente indispensabile per i trader che navigano sul mercato del Nasdaq 100 su MetaTrader 4. Questo strumento è stato progettato per coloro che cercano una soluzione perfetta per automatizzare la gestione dei livelli di StopLoss e TakeProfit. Questo strumento è stato progettato per coloro che cercano una soluzione perfetta per automatizzare
    FREE
    Countdown Bar Timer
    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilità
    Timer conto alla rovescia fino alla chiusura del bar, + stato di progresso %:  #1 utilità multifunzionale :   66+ funzioni, inclusa questo strumento  |   Contattami  se hai domande   |    versione MT5 Nelle impostazioni dell'indicatore, puoi configurare: Fascia temporale per il calcolo; true / false: Opzione Fascia Temporale Superiore (successiva a quella attualmente usata: M15->M30, H4->D1...) Posizione: 1 = Angolo in basso a sinistra; 2 = Angolo in basso a destra; 3 = Angolo in alto a sinistr
    FREE
    Smart Risk Manager EA with Trailing Stop
    Abdulhadi Darwish
    Utilità
    Tired of manually adjusting stops?   This powerful EA   automatically secures your profits   with dynamic trailing stops,   protecting gains   while letting winners run. No trade openings – just   effortless risk management   for your existing positions. Why Traders Love This EA Never Miss Profits Again Auto-locks gains   as price moves in your favor. Eliminates emotional decisions   – sticks to your predefined rules. Three Smart Trailing Modes Choose the method that fits your strategy: F
    FREE
    R 2EMA Color
    Rwy Ksyby
    5 (2)
    Indicatori
    L'indicatore di colore R 2EMA per MT4 fornisce solidi segnali di trading basati sul crossover di 2 EMA. Punti chiave Quando il prezzo incrocia e chiude al di sopra dei due EMA verdi, crea un segnale di acquisto. Quando il prezzo incrocia e chiude al di sopra dei due EMA rossi, crea un segnale commerciale di vendita. L'indicatore R 2EMA Color Forex rende ancora più facile determinare quando è il momento di acquistare e vendere Un segnale di acquisto si verifica quando le 2 linee EMA diventano
    FREE
    SL and TP Setter
    Giacomo Barone
    4 (1)
    Utilità
    Puoi aprire un trade manualmente (one click) e questo EA penserà a posizionare SL E TP. SL e TP vengono inseriti in base ai Pips che specifichi nella schermata di input. Puoi anche scegliere SL e TP monetari. SL e TP vengono definiti in base al prezzo medio ponderato (PMC), quindi se apri una nuova operazione SL e TP verranno aggiornati in base al nuovo PMC. Il PMC non è unico, ma differenziato tra operazioni buy e operazioni sell (informazione utile solo se apri operazioni di segno opposto sul
    FREE
    Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
    Trade Assistant MT4
    Evgeniy Kravchenko
    4.44 (187)
    Utilità
    It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
    Gann Model Forecast
    Kirill Borovskii
    5 (1)
    Utilità
    I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
    Forex Trade Manager MT4
    InvestSoft
    4.98 (414)
    Utilità
    Benvenuto a Trade Manager EA, lo strumento definitivo per la gestione del rischio , progettato per rendere il trading più intuitivo, preciso ed efficiente. Non è solo uno strumento per l'esecuzione degli ordini, ma una soluzione completa per la pianificazione delle operazioni, la gestione delle posizioni e il controllo del rischio. Che tu sia un principiante, un trader avanzato o uno scalper che necessita di esecuzioni rapide, Trade Manager EA si adatta alle tue esigenze, offrendo flessibilità s
    Grid Manual MT4
    Alfiya Fazylova
    4.71 (17)
    Utilità
    Grid Manual è un pannello di trading per lavorare con una griglia di ordini. L'utilità è universale, ha impostazioni flessibili e un'interfaccia intuitiva. Funziona con una griglia di ordini non solo nella direzione delle perdite, ma anche nella direzione dell'aumento dei profitti. Il trader non ha bisogno di creare e mantenere una griglia di ordini, lo farà l'utilità. È sufficiente aprire un ordine e il manuale di Grid creerà automaticamente una griglia di ordini per esso e lo accompagnerà fino
    News Filter EA MT4
    Rashed Samir
    5 (6)
    Utilità
    News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
    Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
    Dilwyn Tng
    5 (2)
    Utilità
    Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Copia Gatto MT4) non è solo un semplice copiatore locale di operazioni; è un quadro completo di gestione del rischio ed esecuzione, progettato per le sfide del trading moderno. Dai challenge delle prop firm alla gestione dei conti personali, si adatta a ogni situazione grazie a una combinazione di esecuzione robusta, protezione del capitale, configurazione flessibile e gestione avanzata delle operazioni. Il copiatore funziona sia in modalità Master (mittente) che
    Telegram To MT4 Copier
    Trinh Dat
    4.95 (40)
    Utilità
    The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
    Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.69 (64)
    Utilità
    Copiatore commerciale per MetaTrader 4.       Copia le operazioni, le posizioni e gli ordini forex da qualsiasi conto. È uno dei migliori copiatori commerciali       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       per il       COPYLOT MT4       versione (o       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       per il       COPYLOT MT5       versione). Versione MT5 Descrizione completa   +DEMO +PDF Come comprare Come installare     Come ottenere i file di registro     Come testare e ottimizzare     Tutti i prodotti di Expforex Versione
    TradePanel MT4
    Alfiya Fazylova
    4.84 (88)
    Utilità
    Trade Panel è un assistente commerciale multifunzionale. L'applicazione contiene più di 50 funzioni di trading per il trading manuale e consente di automatizzare la maggior parte delle operazioni di trading. Attenzione, l'applicazione non funziona nel tester di strategia. Prima dell'acquisto, puoi testare la versione demo su un conto demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Commercio. Ti consente di eseguire operazioni di trading con un clic: Apri ordini e posizioni pendenti con calco
    Telegram To MT4 Receiver
    Levi Dane Benjamin
    4.2 (5)
    Utilità
    Copia i segnali da qualsiasi canale di cui sei membro (inclusi quelli privati e restrittivi) direttamente sul tuo MT4.  Questo strumento è stato progettato con l'utente in mente offrendo molte funzionalità necessarie per gestire e monitorare le negoziazioni. Questo prodotto è presentato in un'interfaccia grafica facile da usare e visivamente attraente. Personalizza le tue impostazioni e inizia a utilizzare il prodotto in pochi minuti! Guida dell'utente + Demo  | Versione MT5 | Versione Discord
    Take a Break
    Eric Emmrich
    5 (29)
    Utilità
    The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
    Trade Copier Pro
    Vu Trung Kien
    4.54 (13)
    Utilità
    Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be able to receive t
    Custom Alerts AIO MT4
    Daniel Stein
    Utilità
    Custom Alerts AIO: Monitora tutti i mercati — senza alcuna configurazione Panoramica Custom Alerts AIO è una soluzione di monitoraggio dei mercati pronta all’uso che non richiede alcuna configurazione. Tutti gli indicatori necessari — FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power — sono integrati internamente. Non vengono mostrati grafici, rendendolo ideale per generare alert in tempo reale in modo discreto ed efficiente. Supporta tutte le classi di asset offerte dal tuo broker: Forex,
    Telegram Signal pro
    Sara Sabaghi
    4.86 (7)
    Utilità
    What is it? Think about it, you can send all the orders/positions info to your telegram channel or group to create your community or VIP signals on telegram. Position info means this EA forward all of your new positions open details (Open price, Open time, Position Type, position Symbol and volume), positions changes ( SL or TP modifying or pending price changes) and position close (Close price, profit or loss, position duration time) and also EA Send NEWS alert (Economic calendar event) on your
    Trade Portfolio Dashboard
    LEE SAMSON
    Utilità
    Visualizza immediatamente la cronologia delle tue operazioni chiuse per giorno e settimana, le tue operazioni aperte correnti e l'esposizione forex su un grafico! Utilizza la mappa di calore per identificare le operazioni redditizie e dove si trova il tuo drawdown attuale all'interno del tuo portafoglio di trading. Pulsanti di chiusura rapida Utilizza i pulsanti di chiusura rapida per chiudere ogni operazione su un singolo simbolo, chiudere singole operazioni per intero o ottenere profitti o p
    Averaging Helper
    Sergey Batudayev
    5 (2)
    Utilità
    Strumento di supporto al trading: questo tipo di strumento di supporto al trading ti aiuterà a calcolare la media delle tue posizioni precedentemente non redditizie utilizzando due tecniche: media standard copertura con successiva apertura di posizioni in base all'andamento L'utility permette   di gestire contemporaneamente diverse posizioni aperte in direzioni diverse, sia per l'acquisto che per la vendita. Ad esempio, se hai aperto una posizione per la vendita e la seconda per l'acquisto, entr
    EasyInsight AIO MT4
    Alain Verleyen
    3 (1)
    Utilità
    EASY Insight AIO – La soluzione all-in-one per un trading intelligente e senza sforzo Panoramica Immagina di poter analizzare l’intero mercato — Forex, Oro, Cripto, Indici e persino Azioni — in pochi secondi, senza dover controllare manualmente i grafici, installare indicatori o affrontare configurazioni complicate. EASY Insight AIO è il tuo strumento definitivo di esportazione per il trading alimentato dall’IA, pronto all’uso. Offre una panoramica completa del mercato in un unico file CSV pul
    Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile by RunwiseFX
    Runwise Limited
    4.75 (4)
    Utilità
    Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
    Trading box Technical analysis
    Igor Zizek
    5 (37)
    Utilità
    Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
    DrawDown Limiter MT4
    Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
    5 (8)
    Utilità
    Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
    Trade Copier Global
    Laszlo Tormasi
    5 (15)
    Utilità
    Trade Copier Global: The name speaks for itself. This copier allows you to copy orders between MT4 terminals even if they are not installed on the same computer. Features Copying trades between MT4 terminals around the world with a short delay. Automatically recognizes symbol prefixes. Can connect many Slaves to the same Master. Supports pending and market orders. Supports partial order close (with limitations, see below) Can send messages and notifications to the Slaves from the Master Several
    EasyTrade MT4
    Alain Verleyen
    5 (1)
    Utilità
    Easy Trade – Gestione Operativa Intelligente, Semplice e Potente Easy Trade è la soluzione tutto-in-uno per la gestione delle operazioni su MetaTrader, ideale per chi desidera mantenere il rischio sotto controllo e garantire un’esecuzione fluida. Progettato da zero con il feedback reale dei trader, Easy Trade rende semplice eseguire, monitorare e gestire operazioni su più simboli – senza complicare il tuo flusso di lavoro. Che tu faccia scalping manuale o gestisca un piccolo portafoglio di str
    The News Filter
    Leolouiski Gan
    5 (24)
    Utilità
    Questo prodotto filtra tutti gli esperti consulenti e i grafici manuali durante il periodo delle notizie, così non dovrai preoccuparti di improvvisi picchi di prezzo che potrebbero distruggere le tue impostazioni di trading manuali o le negoziazioni effettuate da altri esperti consulenti. Questo prodotto viene fornito anche con un sistema completo di gestione degli ordini che può gestire le tue posizioni aperte e gli ordini in sospeso prima della pubblicazione di qualsiasi notizia. Una volta che
    Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
    Levi Dane Benjamin
    4.09 (11)
    Utilità
    Trade Manager per aiutarti a entrare e uscire rapidamente dalle operazioni calcolando automaticamente il tuo rischio. Incluse funzionalità che ti aiutano a prevenire l'eccessivo trading, il vendetta trading e il trading emotivo. Le operazioni possono essere gestite automaticamente e i parametri di performance del conto possono essere visualizzati in un grafico. Queste caratteristiche rendono questo pannello ideale per tutti i trader manuali e aiuta a migliorare la piattaforma MetaTrader 4. Suppo
    Zone Trader MT4
    LEE SAMSON
    5 (1)
    Utilità
    Fai trading automaticamente su zone di supporto e resistenza o di domanda e offerta una volta identificate le aree chiave da cui vuoi fare trading. Questo EA ti consente di disegnare zone di acquisto e vendita con un solo clic e poi posizionarle esattamente dove ti aspetti che il prezzo cambi. L'EA monitora quindi quelle zone e farà trading automaticamente in base all'azione del prezzo che specifichi per le zone. Una volta che il trading iniziale è stato eseguito, l'EA uscirà in profitto nella
    VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.86 (58)
    Utilità
    Pannello di trading per il trading in 1 clic.   Lavorare con posizioni e ordini!   Trading dal grafico o dalla tastiera. Utilizzando il nostro pannello di trading, puoi fare trading con un clic dal grafico ed eseguire operazioni di trading 30 volte più velocemente rispetto al controllo MetaTrader standard. Calcoli automatici di parametri e funzioni che semplificano la vita di un trader e lo aiutano a condurre le proprie attività di trading in modo molto più rapido e conveniente. Suggerimenti gra
    Auto Trade Copier
    Vu Trung Kien
    4.76 (84)
    Utilità
    Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT4 accounts only. For MT5 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier for MT5 . Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fre
    Trade Assistant Pro 36 in 1
    Makarii Gubaydullin
    4.75 (20)
    Utilità
    Questo è uno strumento multifunzionale: ha più da 66 funzioni, tra cui possiamo citare alcuni come: calcolatrice della dimensione del Lot, azione sui prezzi, rapporto R/R, gestore commerciale, zone di domanda e offerta Versione demo   |   Manuale d'uso   |   MT5 L'utilità non funziona nel tester di strategia: puoi scaricare la versione demo QUI per testare il prodotto. Se hai qualsiasi domanda / idea di miglioramento o anche nel caso di trovare un bug, ti prego di contattarmi appena possibile, e
    RedFox Copier Pro
    Rui Manh Tien
    4.7 (10)
    Utilità
    Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signa
    Trade Panel Prop Firm Drawdawn Limiter Pro MT4
    Eda Kaya
    Utilità
    Trade Panel Prop Firm Drawdawn Limiter Pro in MetaTrader 4 The Trade Panel Prop Firm Drawdawn Limiter Pro in MetaTrader 4 is a purpose-built solution featuring professional-grade functionality for prop-firm traders on the MetaTrader 4 platform. This tool grants Forex traders fine-tuned control over risk and position sizing, promoting capital preservation and consistent profitability. The Prop Account Protector Expert Advisor, engineered for multi-symbol use with modular design, enables comprehen
    Altri dall’autore
    Auto Stop Loss MT5
    Nabil Oukhouma
    Utilità
    Auto Stop Loss (MT5 Manager) automatically adds Stop Loss and Take Profit to buy and sell orders, including pending orders. It features a break-even option and a trailing stop for easy setup. Key Features: Automatic Stop Loss Automatic Take Profit Automatic Break-even (true/false option) Automatic Trailing Stop (true/false option) You can control Multi Symbols from one chart MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132441?source=Site+Profile+Seller Input-Settings: ------ Trade Ma
    Magic Keyboard MT5
    Nabil Oukhouma
    Utilità
    With the Magic Keyboard (MT5 Manager), you can transform your keyboard into a powerful trading tool. This innovative feature allows you to easily buy, sell, and close trades and move your stop loss to breakeven by simply pressing specific keys on your keyboard. Additionally, the tool automatically adds Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to buy and sell orders, streamlining your trading process effortlessly. MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133386?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key
    Fast Manager
    Nabil Oukhouma
    Utilità
    Fast Manager (MT4 Manager)   is a trading tool that enhances buy and sell orders, including pending ones, by adding Stop Loss and Take Profit features. It also offers a break-even option and a trailing stop for easy setup. With its user-friendly interface, Fast Manager simplifies your trading activities. Keep it simple! MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132502?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: Clear buy and sell buttons   Include "Breakeven" and "Close ALL" buttons   S
    The Super Manager
    Nabil Oukhouma
    Utilità
    The Super Manager (MT4 Manager) is a trading tool that enhances buy and sell orders, including pending ones, by adding Stop Loss and Take Profit With a calculated risk. It also offers a break-even for easy setup. With its user-friendly interface, Fast Manager simplifies your trading activities. Keep it simple! MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132503?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: Clear buy and sell buttons   Button to move stop loss to breakeven with one click.   B
    Magic Keyboard
    Nabil Oukhouma
    Utilità
    With the Magic Keyboard (MT4 Manager), you can transform your keyboard into a powerful trading tool. This innovative feature allows you to easily buy, sell, and close trades and move your stop loss to breakeven by simply pressing specific keys on your keyboard. Additionally, the tool automatically adds Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to buy and sell orders, streamlining your trading process effortlessly. MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133390?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key
    Close Partial MT4
    Nabil Oukhouma
    Utilità
    Close Partial (MT4 Manager) automatically adds two buttons to the chart: - Close Partial Button: This button allows you to close a partial position. By default, it is set to close 50% of the position, but you can adjust it to any percentage you prefer (e.g., 10%, 20%, 60%, etc.).    - Close All Button:   This button allows you to close all open trades at once for the specific currency pair to which the manager is assigned. Key Features: Close Partial  Close Half Close All MT5 Version: https:
    Fast Manager MT5
    Nabil Oukhouma
    Utilità
    Fast Manager (MT5 Manager) is a trading tool that enhances buy and sell orders, including pending ones, by adding Stop Loss and Take Profit features. It also offers a break-even option and a trailing stop for easy setup. With its user-friendly interface, Fast Manager simplifies your trading activities. Keep it simple! MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132477?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: Clear buy and sell buttons   Include "Breakeven" and "Close ALL" buttons   Spe
    The Super Manager MT5
    Nabil Oukhouma
    Utilità
    The Super Manager (MT5 Manager) is a trading tool that enhances buy and sell orders, including pending ones, by adding Stop Loss and Take Profit With a calculated risk. It also offers a break-even for easy setup. With its user-friendly interface, Fast Manager simplifies your trading activities. Keep it simple! MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132495?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: Clear buy and sell buttons   Button to move stop loss to breakeven with one click.   B
    Close Partial MT5
    Nabil Oukhouma
    Utilità
    Close Partial (MT5 Manager) automatically adds two buttons to the chart: - Close Partial Button: This button allows you to close a partial position. By default, it is set to close 50% of the position, but you can adjust it to any percentage you prefer (e.g., 10%, 20%, 60%, etc.).    - Close All Button: This button allows you to close all open trades at once for the specific currency pair to which the manager is assigned. Key Features: Close Partial  Close Half Close All MT4 Version: https://
    Filtro:
    Romle Liga
    38
    Romle Liga 2025.02.22 13:32 
     

    L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

    Rispondi alla recensione