Auto Stop Loss (MT4 Manager) automatically adds Stop Loss and Take Profit to buy and sell orders, including pending orders. It features a break-even option and a trailing stop for easy setup.





Key Features:

Automatic Stop Loss

Automatic Take Profit

Automatic Break-even (true/false option)

Automatic Trailing Stop (true/false option)

You can control Multi Symbols from one chart

MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132500?source=Site+Profile+Seller





Input-Settings:





------ Trade Management ------





- Take Profit: The value of Take Profit in pips.





- Stop Loss: The value of Stop loss in pips.





------ Break-even Settings ------





- Auto Break-even: If "true," the Stop Loss will automatically move to break-even.





- Pips in Profit: If the trade moves in your favor by this amount of pips, the stop will move to break even.





- Pips offset: The distance between the stop loss and entry points after reaching breakeven.





------ Trailing Stop Settings ------

- Auto Trailing Stop: If "true," the Stop Loss will automatically move (Trailing).

- Stop: The distance of the stop should be maintained while the trade is either profiting or losing.

- Step: The additional distance the price must travel before the stop is modified.

- Start: Menas that the trade must first reach a certain profit before the stop could be modified.



------ To control Multi Symbols from one chart ------- Symbols (Separate with a comma) EURUSD, GBPUSD, ...: If it's empty, the tool will control only the chart attached to it. To control Multi Symbols from one chart, just add your symbols separated with a comma. example: EURUSD, GBPUSD, GBPJPY, ..... You can choose any symbol, but ensure that the values for Stop Loss, Take Profit, Breakeven, and trailing stop are appropriate for the symbol. For instance, a 10 Pip Stop Loss is: EURUSD and other fx pairs: 10 US30 and other Indices: 1000 (IC Markets)



------ Magic Number ------





- Magic Number: keep it 0 for manual trading. (If you want this manager to collaborate with an EA, simply replace 0 with your EA's magic number.)









