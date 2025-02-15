Auto Stop Loss

Auto Stop Loss (MT4 Manager) is a robust utility designed to take the stress out of trade management. Whether you are a scalper or a swing trader, this EA automatically applies Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to your trades, secures profits with Break-Even, and maximizes gains with an intelligent Trailing Stop.

This manager works with all trading instruments and allows you to manage specific symbols or multiple pairs from a single chart .


Key Features:

- Automatic SL & TP: Instantly applies Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to market trades and pending orders if they are missing.
- Auto Break-Even (true/false option): Automatically moves your Stop Loss to the entry price (plus a defined offset) once the trade moves into profit, securing your position against reversals.
- Advanced Trailing Stop (true/false option): Features a "Start" parameter, allowing the trailing stop to activate only after the trade has moved a specific distance in your favor, effectively letting profits run before tightening the stop.
- Multi-Symbol Management: Control trades for Multi-symbol using a comma-separated list to manage all trades from a single chart.
- Filtering: Use Magic Numbers to manage specific strategies or leave it blank to manage manual trades.



Input-Settings:

------ Trade Management ------ 

- Take Profit: The value of Take Profit in pips.

- Stop Loss: The value of Stop loss in pips.

------ Break-even Settings ------ 

- Auto Break-even: If "true," the Stop Loss will automatically move to break-even.

- Pips in Profit: If the trade moves in your favor by this amount of pips, the stop will move to break even.

- Pips offset: The distance between the stop loss and entry points after reaching breakeven.

------ Trailing Stop Settings ------ 

- Auto Trailing Stop: If "true," the Stop Loss will automatically move (Trailing).

- Stop: The distance of the stop should be maintained while the trade is either profiting or losing.

- Step: The additional distance the price must travel before the stop is modified.

- Start: Menas that the trade must first reach a certain profit before the stop could be modified.


------ To control Multi Symbols from one chart -------

Symbols (Separate with a comma)  EURUSD, GBPUSD, ...: If it's empty, the tool will control only the chart attached to it. To control Multi Symbols from one chart, just add your symbols separated with a comma. example: EURUSD, GBPUSD, GBPJPY, .....

You can choose any symbol, but ensure that the values for Stop Loss, Take Profit, Breakeven, and trailing stop are appropriate for the symbol. For instance, a 10 Pip Stop Loss is:

EURUSD and other fx pairs: 10 

US30 and other Indices: 1000 (IC Markets)


------ Magic Number ------ 

- Magic Number: keep it 0 for manual trading. (If you want this manager to collaborate with an EA, simply replace 0 with your EA's magic number.)


Trade Panel And Strategy Tester
Giuseppe Genovese
유틸리티
Market Order Management Utility and strategy Tester in one solution. The software is equipped with a simple and intuitive interface, with risk management in lots, but also in money or percentage. Management of the market position trough BE and split of the profit and monitoring of the profits in money and percentage. Also usable for MT4 BactTest system with 4 different speed.
FREE
Metatrader Uptime Monitoring
Oeyvind Borgsoe
유틸리티
This utility keeps a watchful eye on your trading terminals and ensures that you are notified if any of them are disconnected. Simply attach the utility to a chart and connect to a monitoring service who can notify you. We use UptimeRobot for both VPS and terminal monitoring; however, any service supporting heartbeat monitoring can be employed. Many such services offer free plans and various notification methods, such as Cronitor.io
FREE
Auto Breakeven MT4
Volodymyr Hrybachov
유틸리티
손익분기점을 자동으로 설정하는 유틸리티로, 주어진 거리를 지나갈 때 거래를 손익분기점으로 전환합니다. 위험을 최소화할 수 있습니다. 상인을 위해 전문 상인이 만들었습니다. 유틸리티는 거래자가 수동으로 또는 고문을 사용하여 개설한 모든 시장 주문과 함께 작동합니다. 매직 넘버로 거래를 필터링할 수 있습니다. 유틸리티는 동시에 원하는 수의 주문을 처리할 수 있습니다. MT5 버전 https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/57077 유틸리티가 할 수 있는 일: 1핍에서 가상 손익분기점 설정 실제 수준의 손익분기점 설정 각 주문에 대해 개별적으로 작업(손익분기 수준은 각 주문에 대해 별도로 설정됨) 단방향 주문 바구니로 작업(손익분기 수준은 모든 주문에 대해 공통으로 설정되고 별도로 구매 및 판매) 양방향 주문 바스켓으로 작업(손익분기 수준은 모든 주문에 대해 공통으로 설정되며, 함께 구매 및 판매) 테스트 및 작업을 위해 차트의 버튼을 사용할 수 있습니
MQLTA Auto Close Demo
MQL4 Trading Automation
유틸리티
Auto Close is an expert advisor that can assist you with your money and risk management rules. The EA can monitor your Balance, Equity, Margin, Global Profit and Global Loss and alert you in case any of these reaches a specified threshold. This Demo Version has Notification and Close features disabled, full version can be found https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/29141 How does it work? Load the Auto Close EA in the chart and set the parameters you want to keep monitored. If any of the risk
FREE
Antimartingale AKA Antimartingala Calculator
Francesco Strappini
유틸리티
Levels and risk calculator for the Antimartingale (or Antimartingala) technique Totally visual, setup everything from control panel Decide your risk and margin, it will calculate and show trading lavels on the chart Free version of the orginal Antimartingale EA:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53653 Public Signals using the Antimartingale's technique: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1016250 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1018964 This EA does not open trades, it only shows the trading le
FREE
Elsna Horizontal Lines MT4
Raymond Edusei
유틸리티
This MQL4 indicator creates a customizable grid of horizontal lines on your trading chart. Here's what it does: **Main Functions:** - Draws equally spaced horizontal lines across the visible price range - Supports two line types: horizontal lines or trend lines with forward projection - Automatically adjusts to price scale changes **Key Features:** 1. **Customizable Spacing**: Set grid distance in pips (20 pips by default) 2. **Flexible Starting Point**: Auto-calculates starting price or lets
FREE
Position Control MT4
Adam Zolei
유틸리티
The Position Control is an intuitive yet powerful trading tool that facilitates risk management from entry to exit.  It includes automatic lot sizing, fixed stop loss and take profit features, or determines them using the ATR indicator. After opening a position, you can set automatic break-even points, trailing stops, and choose from three types of partial closures. Moreover, if you open a 0.01 lot position from your phone, the expert will automatically close it and open a risk-managed position
MT4 AccountInfoEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
유틸리티
Account Info EA It is a tool that presents on the graph all the positions of the account, and specific information concerning the positions, but also the account. It enables the user to have an image of his account at a glance. Use like any expert advisor. You can't attach it in the same chart with other expert advisor. It does not have the ability to open or manage positions. You can attach it on any chart and any timeframe.
FREE
PZ Easy Trading EA MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
4 (1)
유틸리티
원하는 레버리지로 쉽게 사고 팔 수 있는 간단한 거래 도우미. 최종 또는 초보 거래자를 위해 만들어졌으며 eToro 또는 Binary.com과 같은 인기 있는 웹 기반 거래 플랫폼에서 영감을 받았습니다. 다양한 레버리지 옵션을 구현하는 일련의 거래 버튼과 모든 거래를 마감하는 추가 버튼이 있습니다. 모든 거래는 사용된 레버리지에 따라 손절매로 배치됩니다. 다른 플랫폼에서 Metatrader로 마이그레이션하는 거래자에게 특히 유용합니다. 직관적인 인터페이스 특히 단기 거래에 유용합니다. 키보드 단축키로 번개처럼 빠르게 거래하세요 돈 관리가 쉬워졌습니다 EA는 엄격한 레버리지 제어 메커니즘을 구현하고 계정 자본을 초과하는 손실을 방지합니다. 키보드 단축키로 거래 더블 B: B를 두 번 누르면 EA가 구매합니다. 더블 S: S를 두 번 누르면 EA가 판매됩니다. 더블 C: C를 두 번 누르면 EA가 현재 차트의 모든 거래를 마감합니다. 입력 매개변수 매직 넘버: 거래를 할 때 사용하
FREE
Auto BE 2 Edition
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
유틸리티
Auto BE #2 Edition – Trade Exit and ADR Panel Utility (MT4) Overview Auto BE #2 Edition is a MetaTrader 4 utility that manages trade exits using automatic stop-loss placement, breakeven protection, and an optional partial-close mechanism. It also includes an ADR (Average Daily Range) panel that displays market range and volatility data directly on the chart. The tool helps traders maintain consistent, rules-based trade management whether trading manually or through Expert Advisors. Main Functio
FREE
PZ Penta O MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
2.33 (3)
지표
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
TradeBox
Aleksandr Butkov
유틸리티
A small trading panel makes it easier for a trader to visually place pending orders, market,  as well as trailing and unloading the grid of orders.  It is installed as a regular adviser.   Parameters and description:   Lot Volume: 100 - in this field you can set, change the order volume at any time   Line UP - visual horizontal level for pending BuyStop and SellLimit orders   Line DN - visual horizontal level for BuyLimit and SellStop pending orders   Delete Lines - delete all lines from t
FREE
필터:
Romle Liga
38
Romle Liga 2025.02.22 13:32 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

리뷰 답변