Trendsurfer Trailing Stop Manager

Automate your Trendsurfer trailing stop management - day and night

With this Expert Advisor for Metatrader 4 you save time, avoid mistakes and trade more relaxed - specially developed for the Trendsurfer trading system.





Always the right stop loss

Fully automatic

Simple to use

Saves you time

How it works





1. download the Expert Advisor and install it in Metatrader 4 (I will give you instructions on how to do this)





2. define your stop-loss rule





3. run your computer or VPS - the Expert Advisor will take care of your trailing stop.





Note: The computer must be running for the Expert Advisor to work. Alternatively, you can use a VPS.