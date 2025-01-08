SuperTrendAshi
- Indicators
- Fillipe Dos Santos
- Version: 1.0
Description
SuperTrendAshi is an advanced and optimized version of the SuperTrend indicator that incorporates Heikin Ashi calculation to provide smoother and more reliable signals. This unique combination results in an indicator that reduces false signals and identifies trends with greater precision.
Key Features
- Combines the strength of SuperTrend with Heikin Ashi smoothing
- More stable signals with less noise
- Intuitive color system (Aqua for uptrend, Magenta for downtrend)
- Customizable alert system (sound, push notifications, and email)
- High performance and optimized for backtesting
- Easy to use and configure
Input Parameters
- ATR_Period (default: 10): Period for ATR calculation
- ATR_Multiplier (default: 1.5): ATR multiplier
- EnableAlerts: Activates/deactivates sound alerts
- EnablePushNotifications: Activates/deactivates push notifications
- EnableEmailAlerts: Activates/deactivates email alerts
How It Works
SuperTrendAshi uses a unique approach that combines:
- Complete Heikin Ashi price calculation for smoothing
- ATR to measure volatility
- Adaptive trend system
The combination of these elements results in:
- More precise trend identification
- Fewer false signals in lateral markets
- Better performance during strong trend periods
Recommended Applications
- Trend identification across multiple timeframes
- Support for entry and exit decisions
- Confirmation of signals from other indicators
- Market momentum analysis
Installation
- Copy the file to the Indicators folder of your MetaTrader 5
- Restart MetaTrader 5 or update the indicator list
- Drag the indicator to the chart or find it in the indicator list
Notes
- Works on all timeframes
- Compatible with all financial assets
- Recommended for traders seeking more consistent signals
- Ideal for day trading and swing trading
Update and Support
This indicator is provided free of charge to the trading community. Feedback and suggestions are welcome for future updates.
Legal Disclaimer
The indicator is a technical analysis tool and should not be considered investment advice. Always conduct your own analysis and manage your risks appropriately. Test thoroughly in a demo account before using in real operations.
Ein zuverlässiger Indikator, danke!!