Description

SuperTrendAshi

SuperTrendAshi is an advanced and optimized version of the SuperTrend indicator that incorporates Heikin Ashi calculation to provide smoother and more reliable signals. This unique combination results in an indicator that reduces false signals and identifies trends with greater precision.

Key Features

Combines the strength of SuperTrend with Heikin Ashi smoothing

More stable signals with less noise

Intuitive color system (Aqua for uptrend, Magenta for downtrend)

Customizable alert system (sound, push notifications, and email)

High performance and optimized for backtesting

Easy to use and configure

Input Parameters

ATR_Period (default: 10): Period for ATR calculation

(default: 10): Period for ATR calculation ATR_Multiplier (default: 1.5): ATR multiplier

(default: 1.5): ATR multiplier EnableAlerts : Activates/deactivates sound alerts

: Activates/deactivates sound alerts EnablePushNotifications : Activates/deactivates push notifications

: Activates/deactivates push notifications EnableEmailAlerts: Activates/deactivates email alerts

How It Works

SuperTrendAshi uses a unique approach that combines:

Complete Heikin Ashi price calculation for smoothing ATR to measure volatility Adaptive trend system

The combination of these elements results in:

More precise trend identification

Fewer false signals in lateral markets

Better performance during strong trend periods

Recommended Applications

Trend identification across multiple timeframes

Support for entry and exit decisions

Confirmation of signals from other indicators

Market momentum analysis

Installation

Copy the file to the Indicators folder of your MetaTrader 5 Restart MetaTrader 5 or update the indicator list Drag the indicator to the chart or find it in the indicator list

Notes

Works on all timeframes

Compatible with all financial assets

Recommended for traders seeking more consistent signals

Ideal for day trading and swing trading

Update and Support

This indicator is provided free of charge to the trading community. Feedback and suggestions are welcome for future updates.

Legal Disclaimer

The indicator is a technical analysis tool and should not be considered investment advice. Always conduct your own analysis and manage your risks appropriately. Test thoroughly in a demo account before using in real operations.



