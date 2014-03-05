Moving Regression Bandss

Description

MovingRegressionBands - Polynomial Regression Indicator with Adaptive Bands

MovingRegressionBands is an advanced technical indicator that combines polynomial regression with adaptive bands to identify market trends and reversal points. Using sophisticated mathematical calculations, the indicator provides a more precise view of price movements through a higher-order regression model.

Key Features

Configurable polynomial regression order for greater accuracy

Adaptive bands based on model mean error

Prediction line for movement anticipation

Visual signal system for entry and exit points

Multi-timeframe compatibility

Customizable for different price types (Close, Open, High, Low, Median, etc.)

Configurable Parameters

Polynomial Order : Defines the regression model complexity (default: 2)

: Defines the regression model complexity (default: 2) Length : Period for regression calculation (default: 100)

: Period for regression calculation (default: 100) Multiplier : Adjusts band width (default: 2.0)

: Adjusts band width (default: 2.0) Show Signals : Enables/disables trading visual signals

: Enables/disables trading visual signals Price Source: Allows selection of price type for analysis

Visual Elements

MR Line : Main regression line (blue)

: Main regression line (blue) Prediction Line : Future movement projection

: Future movement projection Upper and Lower Bands : Adaptive volatility channels

: Adaptive volatility channels Signals: Visual markers for entry and exit points

Practical Applications

Medium and long-term trend identification

Potential reversal detection

Volatility analysis through bands

Confirmation of signals from other indicators

Risk management based on adaptive bands

Benefits

Advanced mathematical market analysis

Reduction of false signals through adaptive bands

Versatility for different assets and timeframes

Clear and intuitive visual interface

Complete customization for different strategies

Usage Recommendations

The indicator is most effective in higher timeframes (H1 or above) and markets with good liquidity. It is recommended to combine with other indicators for signal confirmation and use appropriate stop loss based on band volatility.

Technical Requirements

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Assets: Compatible with all instruments

Timeframes: All

Conclusion

MovingRegressionBands is a robust tool for technical analysis, combining advanced statistical methods with operational practicality. Ideal for traders seeking a more mathematical and precise approach to their market analysis.

Note: As with any trading tool, it is recommended to perform adequate testing on a demo account before using on a real account.



