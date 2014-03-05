Moving Regression Bandss

MovingRegressionBands - Polynomial Regression Indicator with Adaptive Bands

Description

MovingRegressionBands is an advanced technical indicator that combines polynomial regression with adaptive bands to identify market trends and reversal points. Using sophisticated mathematical calculations, the indicator provides a more precise view of price movements through a higher-order regression model.

Key Features

  • Configurable polynomial regression order for greater accuracy
  • Adaptive bands based on model mean error
  • Prediction line for movement anticipation
  • Visual signal system for entry and exit points
  • Multi-timeframe compatibility
  • Customizable for different price types (Close, Open, High, Low, Median, etc.)

Configurable Parameters

  • Polynomial Order: Defines the regression model complexity (default: 2)
  • Length: Period for regression calculation (default: 100)
  • Multiplier: Adjusts band width (default: 2.0)
  • Show Signals: Enables/disables trading visual signals
  • Price Source: Allows selection of price type for analysis

Visual Elements

  • MR Line: Main regression line (blue)
  • Prediction Line: Future movement projection
  • Upper and Lower Bands: Adaptive volatility channels
  • Signals: Visual markers for entry and exit points

Practical Applications

  • Medium and long-term trend identification
  • Potential reversal detection
  • Volatility analysis through bands
  • Confirmation of signals from other indicators
  • Risk management based on adaptive bands

Benefits

  • Advanced mathematical market analysis
  • Reduction of false signals through adaptive bands
  • Versatility for different assets and timeframes
  • Clear and intuitive visual interface
  • Complete customization for different strategies

Usage Recommendations

The indicator is most effective in higher timeframes (H1 or above) and markets with good liquidity. It is recommended to combine with other indicators for signal confirmation and use appropriate stop loss based on band volatility.

Technical Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Assets: Compatible with all instruments
  • Timeframes: All

Conclusion

MovingRegressionBands is a robust tool for technical analysis, combining advanced statistical methods with operational practicality. Ideal for traders seeking a more mathematical and precise approach to their market analysis.

Note: As with any trading tool, it is recommended to perform adequate testing on a demo account before using on a real account.


