Visual Neptune Blast Indicator

Unleash the Power of the Neptune Blast Indicator!
The Neptune Blast indicator is your ultimate tool for identifying market breakouts and trend directions. Built on the proven Donchian Channel strategy, it combines visual clarity with precise logic to help you spot potential trading opportunities.

Not Optimized, Built for YOU to Optimize!
This indicator is intentionally left unoptimized, empowering you to fine-tune it to match your trading style and strategy. Whether you’re a seasoned trader or just starting, Neptune Blast provides the flexibility you need to make it your own.

Key Features:
Clear Buy & Sell Signals:
Buy Signal: Green arrows appear when prices break above the upper band.
Sell Signal: Red arrows indicate a breakout below the lower band.
Dynamic Donchian Channels:
Tracks the highest highs and lowest lows over a user-defined period, visually showing price volatility and trend strength.
Customizable Inputs:
Donchian Period: Set the period to align with your preferred timeframes.
Bars Delay: Reduce noise by controlling the number of bars between signals.
Detailed Logs: Gain deeper insights into signal generation with optional journal logs.
Easy-to-Use Visuals:
Clear, intuitive visual cues make it easy to integrate into your trading routine.
Strategy and Logic Behind Neptune Blast:
Breakout Detection:
Identifies when the price breaks out of its recent range using the Donchian Channel.
A breakout above the upper band suggests bullish momentum and triggers a Buy Signal.
A breakout below the lower band signals bearish pressure and generates a Sell Signal.
Signal Filtering:
Ensures a gap (in bars) between consecutive signals to prevent over-trading.
Analyzes historical data to maintain accuracy and reliability.
Trend Visualization:
The Donchian Channels adjust dynamically to show real-time changes in market conditions.
Support & Contact:
If you need any assistance or have questions, feel free to direct message me anytime!

Price: $65
Take control of your trading strategy with the Neptune Blast Indicator today!


