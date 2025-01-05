Set Back
- Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
Is an advanced automated trading expert advisor (EA) designed for precision scalping in volatile markets. Leveraging a robust strategy based on Fair Value Gaps (FVG), MACD confirmation, and Moving Average crossovers, this EA identifies high-probability trade setups with exceptional accuracy.
Key Features:
- FVG Detection: Pinpoints bullish or bearish fair value gaps for optimal entry points.
- MACD Integration: Confirms market momentum with fast, slow, and signal line analysis.
- Moving Averages: Adds reliability with dynamic crossovers of fast and slow moving averages.
Tested on EUR/USD 15 minute timeframe.
Recommended Minimum deposit must be 1000 USD or more.
Use the default settings.