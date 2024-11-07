Accurate Support and Resistant Zones

This indicator identifies and visually displays Support and Resistance zones on a financial chart, providing traders with critical insights into market structure and potential price action areas. Here's how it operates:

Key Features:

  1. Zone Identification:

    • Detects Support Zones (price levels where buying pressure is historically strong).
    • Detects Resistance Zones (price levels where selling pressure is historically strong).
    • Categorizes zones into:
      • Weak Zones
      • Untested Zones
      • Turncoat Zones (previously broken levels acting as their opposite)
      • Verified Zones
      • Proven Zones

  2. Customization Options:

    • BackLimit: Controls the number of historical candles analyzed for zone detection.
    • Zone Visibility: Toggle display of weak, untested, and broken zones.
    • Zone Aesthetics: Customize zone colors, line styles, widths, and label formats.
    • Merge & Extend Zones: Automatically merge overlapping zones and extend zone boundaries for better visibility.

  3. Fractal-Based Zone Detection:

    • Uses Fast and Slow Fractals to identify key price points for zone creation.
    • ATR (Average True Range) is incorporated to refine the zone boundaries dynamically.

  4. Alerts:

    • Alerts when the price enters a zone, with options for popup notifications and sound alerts.
    • Customizable alert delay to avoid repeated notifications.

  5. Dynamic Labels:

    • Displays zone strength and type as labels, such as "Verified Support" or "Proven Resistance."
    • Labels include test counts for verified/proven zones.

Core Functionalities:

  1. Zone Drawing:

    • Automatically draws rectangles on the chart to represent support and resistance zones.
    • Zones are color-coded based on their strength and type.

  2. Nearest Zones:

    • Identifies and highlights the nearest support and resistance zones to the current price.

  3. History Mode:

    • Allows users to backtrack in time and visualize historical zones by clicking on the chart.

  4. Alert System:

    • Alerts traders when the price enters predefined support or resistance zones.
    • Configurable delay between alerts.

  5. Fractal-Based Logic:

    • Combines fast and slow fractals to detect price reversal points.
    • Refines these points into zones using ATR to account for price volatility.

Inputs:

  • Zone Customization:
    • Control visibility, colors, styles, and extension of zones.
  • Alert Options:
    • Enable/disable sound or popup alerts.
  • Fractal Settings:
    • Adjust fractal sensitivity for fine-tuned zone detection.
  • Global Variables:
    • Optionally store zone data as global variables for cross-script access.

Use Case:

  1. Trend Reversals:
    • Identify areas where the price is likely to reverse due to historical buying or selling pressure.
  2. Breakout Trading:
    • Spot zones where breakouts are likely to occur.
  3. Zone Testing:
    • Monitor test counts to assess the strength of support or resistance.
  4. Dynamic Adjustments:
    • Automatically adapts to market volatility with ATR-based adjustments.

This indicator is designed for traders who want a detailed yet customizable visualization of support and resistance zones. It integrates seamlessly into any trading strategy, providing actionable insights for both intraday and swing trading styles.


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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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Prime Horizon
5 (9)
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicators
FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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