Accurate Support and Resistant Zones

This indicator identifies and visually displays Support and Resistance zones on a financial chart, providing traders with critical insights into market structure and potential price action areas. Here's how it operates:

Key Features:

Zone Identification: Detects Support Zones (price levels where buying pressure is historically strong).

(price levels where buying pressure is historically strong). Detects Resistance Zones (price levels where selling pressure is historically strong).

(price levels where selling pressure is historically strong). Categorizes zones into: Weak Zones Untested Zones Turncoat Zones (previously broken levels acting as their opposite) Verified Zones Proven Zones

Customization Options: BackLimit: Controls the number of historical candles analyzed for zone detection.

Controls the number of historical candles analyzed for zone detection. Zone Visibility: Toggle display of weak, untested, and broken zones.

Toggle display of weak, untested, and broken zones. Zone Aesthetics: Customize zone colors, line styles, widths, and label formats.

Customize zone colors, line styles, widths, and label formats. Merge & Extend Zones: Automatically merge overlapping zones and extend zone boundaries for better visibility. Fractal-Based Zone Detection: Uses Fast and Slow Fractals to identify key price points for zone creation.

and to identify key price points for zone creation. ATR (Average True Range) is incorporated to refine the zone boundaries dynamically. Alerts: Alerts when the price enters a zone, with options for popup notifications and sound alerts.

Customizable alert delay to avoid repeated notifications. Dynamic Labels: Displays zone strength and type as labels, such as "Verified Support" or "Proven Resistance."

Labels include test counts for verified/proven zones.

Core Functionalities:

Zone Drawing: Automatically draws rectangles on the chart to represent support and resistance zones.

Zones are color-coded based on their strength and type. Nearest Zones: Identifies and highlights the nearest support and resistance zones to the current price. History Mode: Allows users to backtrack in time and visualize historical zones by clicking on the chart. Alert System: Alerts traders when the price enters predefined support or resistance zones.

Configurable delay between alerts. Fractal-Based Logic: Combines fast and slow fractals to detect price reversal points.

Refines these points into zones using ATR to account for price volatility.

Inputs:

Zone Customization: Control visibility, colors, styles, and extension of zones.

Alert Options: Enable/disable sound or popup alerts.

Fractal Settings: Adjust fractal sensitivity for fine-tuned zone detection.

Global Variables: Optionally store zone data as global variables for cross-script access.



Use Case:

Trend Reversals: Identify areas where the price is likely to reverse due to historical buying or selling pressure. Breakout Trading: Spot zones where breakouts are likely to occur. Zone Testing: Monitor test counts to assess the strength of support or resistance. Dynamic Adjustments: Automatically adapts to market volatility with ATR-based adjustments.

This indicator is designed for traders who want a detailed yet customizable visualization of support and resistance zones. It integrates seamlessly into any trading strategy, providing actionable insights for both intraday and swing trading styles.



