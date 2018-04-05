Daily GoldMaster

Key Features:

  • Trade XAU/USD Daily: Designed specifically for gold trading with high-frequency, high-accuracy trades.
  • Adaptive Technology: Adjusts strategies dynamically based on market conditions.
  • Highly Customizable: Set your preferred lot size, risk parameters, and trading days.
  • Broker-Compatible: Optimized to work seamlessly with all major brokers.

>>>>>>> Works good on XAUUSD daily chart   <<<<<<<<

>>>>>>>> Please use the exact settings in the screenshots for DAILY chart <<<<<<<<<


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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Indicators
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Experts
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Experts
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Experts
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Experts
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Experts
Golden Hedge Maestro Golden Hedge Maestro Golden Hedge Maestro is an Expert Advisor built for traders who prefer a structured and rule-based approach to grid and hedging strategies. The system places buy and sell orders at predefined intervals and manages them according to the selected settings. The EA uses a multi-level hedging grid with up to three configurable levels. It can calculate position size based on a selected risk percentage per trade and place each order with predefined Stop Loss an
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Experts
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Experts
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Experts
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