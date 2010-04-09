RSIFactor

AI Scalper Pro 

is a trading bot designed to optimize market opportunities using a dual-indicator strategy. This expert advisor combines the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Williams %R to identify precise trade entry points.

  • Dual Indicator Strategy:
    • RSI identifies overbought and oversold market conditions.
    • Williams %R adds confirmation for strong bullish or bearish trends.
  • Risk Control:
    • Configurable stop loss and take profit levels.
  • Trade Validation:
    • Ensures compliance with broker lot size and volume requirements.
    • Adapts to market conditions with real-time data refresh.
  • Efficient Execution:
    • Smart locking mechanism prevents overlapping trade signals.
    • Supports multiple cu

