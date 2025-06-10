Golden Wave MT5



The Golden Wave Expert Advisor (EA) is a sophisticated trading system built to capitalize on market trends and retracements using the Swing High-Swing Low and Pullback Trading methods. This EA is tailored for traders seeking consistent profits through systematic entries and exits based on market structure and price action.

Core Features:

1. Swing High-Swing Low Detection:
Automatically identifies key swing high and swing low points to map the market structure.
Determines trend direction by analyzing higher highs/lows or lower highs/lows.
Uses these critical levels to define areas of interest for entry and exit points.

2. Pullback Entry Strategy:
Waits for price retracements to significant support and resistance levels derived from swings.
Incorporates Fibonacci retracements (38.2%, 50%, 61.8%) and pivot zones to confirm pullback levels.
Confirms entries with candlestick patterns or momentum indicators, such as RSI or Stochastic Oscillator.

3. Dynamic Trend Analysis:
Identifies prevailing market trends to ensure entries align with the dominant direction.
Filters out trades in ranging or choppy market conditions to enhance accuracy.

4. Risk and Money Management:
Features adjustable risk settings, allowing for fixed lot sizing or percentage-based risk per trade.
Includes a trailing stop-loss system to lock in profits during trend continuations.
Configurable take-profit levels based on recent swing high/low points or predefined pip targets.

Trading Methodology:
a. Trend Continuation Focus:
Trades are placed in the direction of the dominant trend, entering after pullbacks to strategic levels.
Employs recent swing highs or lows to define clear invalidation levels (stop-loss) and target zones.
b. Counter-Trend Scalping:
When enabled, identifies overextended trends and trades short-term reversals at key swing points.
c. Volatility Adaptation:
Adjusts the pullback strategy dynamically based on market volatility, ensuring optimal entries even in fast-moving conditions.

Recommended Use:
Timeframes: Works best on higher timeframes (H1, H4, and Daily) for swing trades and lower timeframes (M15, M30) for scalping pullbacks.
Instruments: Optimized for trending pairs such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD, XAU/USD, and major indices like S&P 500.

Advantages of the Golden Wave EA:
1. High Accuracy: Entries are based on well-defined market structures and validated pullbacks.
2. Flexibility: Suitable for both conservative and aggressive trading styles.
3. Automation: Eliminates emotional bias by adhering to systematic rules.

The Golden Wave EA empowers traders to harness the natural rhythm of the markets through swing and pullback opportunities, ensuring precise and disciplined trading with a focus on profitability and consistency.
