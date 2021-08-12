CrashBoom Stones

5

About

  • CrashBoom Stones is an expert advisor utility that gives you a signal to catch CrashBoom drops or spikes.
  • It shows you a Red Sell arrow on Crash to sell, and a blue arrow on Boom to buy.
  • It also gives you an alert when an arrow is shown. 

Note:

  • The utility does not show signals for the historical data in live mode, use the strategy tester to test this utility.
  • The arrows shown are independent to the trends pane.
  • The trends pane is more accurate when H1 and M30 agree.



Recommendations

  • Works best on Crash 500 and Boom 500.
  • Apply risk management.
  • Use this indicator on 1 minute time frame.
  • Use short tem trends to spot spikes or drops zones when the trends agree.


Contact


















Reviews 6
CASHROUTINE FX
23
CASHROUTINE FX 2023.01.25 16:53 
 

Best free EA👌

uboepetswe
48
uboepetswe 2022.08.18 00:45 
 

Very good, requires extra analysis after the signal, otherwise it has made good returns

Demargawd
24
Demargawd 2024.04.28 19:44 
 

Good but the trader using needs paitence

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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trading Panel PRO MT5
Prime Horizon
Utilities
Trade Panel PRO MT5 Trade Panel PRO MT5 is a manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 designed to prepare, execute and manage positions directly from the chart, with visual risk control at every step. The tool combines order preparation, automatic position sizing based on risk, interactive Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit zones, and several trade management functions into a single interface. Version 2.0 updates Version 2.0 introduces several improvements to streamline the execution workflow: Automa
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Clemence Benjamin
36785
Clemence Benjamin 2025.01.20 06:25 
 

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[Deleted] 2024.05.19 17:09 
 

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Demargawd
24
Demargawd 2024.04.28 19:44 
 

Good but the trader using needs paitence

CASHROUTINE FX
23
CASHROUTINE FX 2023.01.25 16:53 
 

Best free EA👌

uboepetswe
48
uboepetswe 2022.08.18 00:45 
 

Very good, requires extra analysis after the signal, otherwise it has made good returns

otombe
82
otombe 2022.06.28 17:41 
 

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