CrashBoom Stones
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 31 August 2021
About
- CrashBoom Stones is an expert advisor utility that gives you a signal to catch CrashBoom drops or spikes.
- It shows you a Red Sell arrow on Crash to sell, and a blue arrow on Boom to buy.
- It also gives you an alert when an arrow is shown.
Note:
- The utility does not show signals for the historical data in live mode, use the strategy tester to test this utility.
- The arrows shown are independent to the trends pane.
- The trends pane is more accurate when H1 and M30 agree.
Recommendations
- Works best on Crash 500 and Boom 500.
- Apply risk management.
- Use this indicator on 1 minute time frame.
- Use short tem trends to spot spikes or drops zones when the trends agree.
Contact
- whatsapp:+263711468405
- email:tradingstones@gmail.com
- website: https://www.tradingstones.online
Best free EA👌