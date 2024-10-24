G Spikes Trade Assistant

INTRODUCING

  G-SPIKES ASISTANT— Your ultimate trading assistant designed to simplify and enhance your trading experience. Developed by Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey,

This powerful tool provides intuitive controls and automation to execute trades efficiently and manage risk effectively. Whether you are a beginner or a professional trader, this tool is crafted to adapt to your trading needs.

 

Support: Regular updates and support from the developer, Machofxgh, with easy access to the community via Telegram.

 

Key Features:

  1. Customizable Risk Management:
    • Offers flexible risk calculation modes, including Fixed Lots, to match your preferred trading strategy.
    • Allows you to automatically set Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels based on predefined risk ratios.
  2. Advanced Order Execution:
    • Supports both Buy and Sell order buttons for quick market entries.
    • Features a unique "Close All" button for instantly closing all positions, with options to modify SL and TP directly from the panel.
  3. Smart Trade Modification:
    • Modify SL and TP levels with a simple drag-and-drop function, giving you full control over your trade management.
    • Includes partial close options to secure profits while keeping trades open for further gains.
  4. Comprehensive Display Options:
    • Customizable interface to show or hide elements, including separate buttons for closing Buy or Sell orders, and options for pending orders.
    • Adjustable font size for better visibility.
  5. Enhanced Functionality:
    • Built-in bid/ask reference for precise price calculations.
    • Asynchronous order operation mode for faster trade execution without delays.
  6. User-Friendly Interface:
    • Clean and intuitive layout to help you manage trades effortlessly.
    • Customizable trade comments for personal notes and better organization.

Why Choose G-SPIKES ASISTANT?

  • Efficiency and Speed: Execute and manage trades faster with user-friendly controls and automated settings.
  • Flexibility: Adapt the panel to your trading style with various customizable options.
  • Security: Manage risk like a pro with automatic SL and TP settings.

 

